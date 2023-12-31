« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm
I presume Starmer has some vague intention of trying to win the next election so I doubt he's going to be raising taxes to pay any kind of reparations "bill"
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm
I presume Starmer has some vague intention of trying to win the next election so I doubt he's going to be raising taxes to pay any kind of reparations "bill"

I imagine whatever he does, it will be used against him in some form or other.

Turn left......those in the middle and right will go at him
Go middle.....those on the left and right will be upset
Turn right.....those on the left and middle throw shade.

Thats how it works these days isn't it?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
Chancellor to change debt rules to release billions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg745ggn3no

----



If a change in rules "how debt is measured" can make the UK £50bn more or less im debt, it makes a mockery out of any attempts to reduce the deficit.

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:37:57 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
Chancellor to change debt rules to release billions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg745ggn3no

----



If a change in rules "how debt is measured" can make the UK £50bn more or less im debt, it makes a mockery out of any attempts to reduce the deficit.

It was always a bit of a joke.  Just a bit of rejiggling, and there's 50 bn quid.  Sounds much better than it was.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
Chancellor to change debt rules to release billions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg745ggn3no

----



If a change in rules "how debt is measured" can make the UK £50bn more or less im debt, it makes a mockery out of any attempts to reduce the deficit.

Can't say I'm an expert Debs but these people are;

The chancellor cited top economists as backing the move including Mark Carney and Andrew Haldane, as well as former Conservative Treasury minister Jim ONeill.

She also referred to the words of a top IMF official overnight.

The organisation's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath backed greater investment, speaking to the BBC: "I just want to emphasize again, that public investment is needed in the UK.

"If you compare the UK to G7 countries, investment has fallen short, and so that spending will have to take place alongside having the kind of rules that stabilizes debt over the next five years."
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:41:36 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
I imagine whatever he does, it will be used against him in some form or other.

Turn left......those in the middle and right will go at him
Go middle.....those on the left and right will be upset
Turn right.....those on the left and middle throw shade.

Thats how it works these days isn't it?

Maybe politics is really just a matter of doing what you believe is right , whilst managing to pull the wool over the eyes of those that disagree with you.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Can't say I'm an expert Debs but these people are;

The chancellor cited top economists as backing the move including Mark Carney and Andrew Haldane, as well as former Conservative Treasury minister Jim ONeill.

She also referred to the words of a top IMF official overnight.

The organisation's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath backed greater investment, speaking to the BBC: "I just want to emphasize again, that public investment is needed in the UK.

"If you compare the UK to G7 countries, investment has fallen short, and so that spending will have to take place alongside having the kind of rules that stabilizes debt over the next five years."

I think we bought this up a few pages back.
It's not much different from changing to using RPI instead of CPI or whatever when measuring inflation.

IF it is a way to skirt round her fiscal rules, to find money to improve the country without the bleating that would accompany the breaking of the rules, then why not.
Sooner or later though, we are going to have to accept Brexit/Globablisation/Ageing population.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
I think we bought this up a few pages back.
It's not much different from changing to using RPI instead of CPI or whatever when measuring inflation.

IF it is a way to skirt round her fiscal rules, to find money to improve the country without the bleating that would accompany the breaking of the rules, then why not.
Sooner or later though, we are going to have to accept Brexit/Globablisation/Ageing population.

My real hope is Brexit reversal of some form is a year 2 thing, imagine that £100bil shot in the arm next budget etc.

Labour are improving relations with Europe, they've announced a defence thing with Germany which will create jobs etc.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:54:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
IF it is a way to skirt round her fiscal rules, to find money to improve the country without the bleating that would accompany the breaking of the rules, then why not.
Isn't this the point - the rules are her self-imposed rules. She can change the rules and it's up to her to manage the consequences. Our infrastructure is not meeting our current needs. If she wants to grow the economy and embark on programmes such as housebuilding, then she has to bite the bullet and sort it out. The longer we leave it then the costlier it's going to be.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:41:36 pm
Maybe politics is really just a matter of doing what you believe is right , whilst managing to pull the wool over the eyes of those that disagree with you.
My problem with Starmer is that, for many issues, it's hard to know what he believes is right. I'm fairly sure he was elected as leader of the party on a pledge to reinstate the NHS as a fully public service and to remove university tuition fees. His reaction to the P&O sackings were that they were disgusting, made his blood boil and that they shouldn't have been allowed. At the Nato Summit he said that Russia was using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children and striking hospitals. He talked of people who had to pick up the bodies of their friends and family members and who had to dig mass graves of people who had been shot and left on their own. He said that this was an afront to our values.
Sometimes in government, you have to adapt your position to deal with changing circumstances but adopting the exact opposite of what you claim to believe is not winning the trust of the people.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Can't say I'm an expert Debs but these people are;

The chancellor cited top economists as backing the move including Mark Carney and Andrew Haldane, as well as former Conservative Treasury minister Jim ONeill.

She also referred to the words of a top IMF official overnight.

The organisation's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath backed greater investment, speaking to the BBC: "I just want to emphasize again, that public investment is needed in the UK.

"If you compare the UK to G7 countries, investment has fallen short, and so that spending will have to take place alongside having the kind of rules that stabilizes debt over the next five years."

I'm not Debs? :D

I'm not debating if it's the right move or not. What I think is that all these imposed hardhip measures, austerity, reduce benefits, let some people freeze, whatever, is always in the name of "managing (or reducing) the deficit" or paying of some sorr of debt over future generations. But then a redefinition of rules (or a Truss-type budget) overpowers these debts and deficit etc massively.

What are we making budget cuts for, if you can simply redefine what the debt is? Lots of people are suffering, losing jobs, can't get health care they need, just so there's a couple of killioms savings here or there. But then one new definition or even interpretation of self-imposed rules suddenly adds (or removes) a couple of billions of debt.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:44:13 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm
I'm not Debs? :D

I'm not debating if it's the right move or not. What I think is that all these imposed hardhip measures, austerity, reduce benefits, let some people freeze, whatever, is always in the name of "managing (or reducing) the deficit" or paying of some sorr of debt over future generations. But then a redefinition of rules (or a Truss-type budget) overpowers these debts and deficit etc massively.

What are we making budget cuts for, if you can simply redefine what the debt is? Lots of people are suffering, losing jobs, can't get health care they need, just so there's a couple of killioms savings here or there. But then one new definition or even interpretation of self-imposed rules suddenly adds (or removes) a couple of billions of debt.

Its very simple, the government can pretty much borrow whatever it wants, it can do that now and it could do that before, theres no real constraint over that. The constraint is whether the people who lend you the money think the government will be able to pay it back, if they start thinking the government are going to struggle to pay it back because the government has borrowed too much, then they will start increasing the interest they demand to lend the money, or if they really get worried they will stop lending the government money altogether. So when the government implements these fiscal rules their sole purpose is to ensure those who lend it money believe they will get their money back because the government havent borrowed too much that they cant pay it back.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm
No 10 blocking outdoor smoking ban amid hospitality opposition

Quote
Exclusive: government spooked by warnings of job losses and pub closures if it added ban to tobacco and vapes bill[/b]

Downing Street is blocking moves to include a ban on smoking outdoors in the upcoming Tobacco and Vapes bill amid fierce opposition by the hospitality trade.

No 10 officials privately believe that banning people from lighting up in pub gardens is an unserious policy and is not backed by good evidence showing that it harms non-smokers.

Differences of opinion in government about an outdoor ban, and uncertainty about the potential risks of pressing ahead with it, lie behind the delayed publication of its long-promised landmark bill. It will make the UK the worlds first country to progressively raise the age at which people can buy tobacco until no one can do so legally.

Keir Starmer has insisted that he is ready to face down critics of his drive to eradicate smoking because action is needed to reduce the 80,000 annual death toll from Britains biggest killer.

But No 10 was said to be spooked by strongly worded warnings that job losses and pub closures will result if smoking in some outdoor settings is outlawed, despite the prime ministers repeated insistence that nanny state jibes will not stop him taking robust action to improve public health.

The Guardian understands that Morgan McSweeney, the prime ministers chief of staff, is not keen on proceeding with it, despite Starmers previous refusal to rule it out.

It is an unserious policy. Nobody really believes smoking outdoors is a major health problem, one Downing Street official said.

The trade body UKHospitality said the ban threatens serious economic harm to hospitality venues and would hit nightclubs, hotels, cafes and restaurants as well as pubs.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the plan was deeply concerning and difficult to understand and yet another blow to the viability of our nations vital community assets.

Ending smokers ability to go outside a pub to have a cigarette, for example in a beer garden, would have a devastating impact on pubs already struggling with rising costs, it claimed.

A second No 10 official confirmed it has been blocking the plan as a direct result of such concerns. While smoking may be banned in some outdoor spaces, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is unlikely to include one covering hospitality venues because the evidence is too thin.

Lucy Powell, the leader of the house, is also understood to have urged No 10 to ditch the outdoor ban.

However, health experts have voiced concern about the hold-up in publishing the legislation and urged ministers to move ahead with an outdoor ban to increase the chances of Britain becoming smoke-free  defined as only 5% or less of the population smoking  by 2030.

Its concerning that delays to the tobacco and vapes bill are rumbling on. The clock is ticking and its time for the UK government to make good on their promise to tackle the harms of tobacco, said Michelle Mitchell, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK.

Exposure to secondhand smoke outdoors does harm the health of non-smokers, she insisted.

The health risks of tobacco  which contains over 5,000 chemicals  are indisputable, and smoking outside is no exception.

Breathing in other peoples tobacco smoke is harmful and it puts people at higher risk of smoking-related diseases. It can cause lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.

Most exposure to secondhand smoke happens in the home but smoke can also build up in the air outside and can drift from outdoor to nearby indoor spaces and build up there too.

Hazel Cheeseman, the chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: Given the commitment in the kings speech to legislation it has been concerning to see little public progress. Outdoor smoking restrictions are important to debate and could help more people avoid harms from second-hand smoke and help those quitting smoking to avoid relapse.

Streeting told MPs last week that, when it returns, the bill will be stronger than the original version produced by Rishi Sunaks government.

On Monday he said that it will be published before Christmas. But he also conceded that theres always those choices and trade-offs about the benefits [to] the public health  and then potential downsides that people raise, either believing that its too far an encroachment on peoples lives and liberty or that it might impact on businesses.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it did not comment on leaks. But a spokesperson added: We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.

Were considering a range of measures to put us on track to a smoke-free UK.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/oct/24/move-to-ban-smoking-in-uk-pub-gardens-blocked-amid-hospitality-opposition
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:03:49 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm
I'm not Debs? :D

I'm not debating if it's the right move or not. What I think is that all these imposed hardhip measures, austerity, reduce benefits, let some people freeze, whatever, is always in the name of "managing (or reducing) the deficit" or paying of some sorr of debt over future generations. But then a redefinition of rules (or a Truss-type budget) overpowers these debts and deficit etc massively.

What are we making budget cuts for, if you can simply redefine what the debt is? Lots of people are suffering, losing jobs, can't get health care they need, just so there's a couple of killioms savings here or there. But then one new definition or even interpretation of self-imposed rules suddenly adds (or removes) a couple of billions of debt.

Whooops sorry about that :)

I think Reeves is trying to give the economy a big shot in the arm by investing (by borrowing) in core fundementals - housing, nhs, infrastructure to get investment up which all helps.

Can't say I totally understand debt, like we print our own money, all the debt in the world (trillions) whose that owed to? What if they all asked for it back, and it's paper what do you actually get if you went to the bank of England with a 20 note and cashed it in? - Hurts my head ;)
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:30:36 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:03:49 pm
Whooops sorry about that :)

I think Reeves is trying to give the economy a big shot in the arm by investing (by borrowing) in core fundementals - housing, nhs, infrastructure to get investment up which all helps.

Can't say I totally understand debt, like we print our own money, all the debt in the world (trillions) whose that owed to? What if they all asked for it back, and it's paper what do you actually get if you went to the bank of England with a 20 note and cashed it in? - Hurts my head ;)

Most of the debt is owed to pension funds, insurance companies, banks and other countries will hold debt too, they cant really call it in at the same time because when they buy the debt it has an expiry date at which its owed, the owner of the debt cant just call it in when they feel like, plus the owners of the debt have obligations of their own that they need to fund in the future like paying peoples pensions so they dont need the cash in the bank now, they need it in the future and earn interest between now and then.

You dont get anything for taking the £20 to the Bank of England anymore, up until the 1930s I think you could still theoretically go and swap the money for gold
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 23, 2024, 10:36:16 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-42724939
Its likely not the councils fault it cost £24m

PFI was a pile of shit
Wirral council's paying close to £1m a year for my old school that's been closed for six years due to dwindling numbers.

https://schoolsweek.co.uk/pfi-firm-makes-millions-as-taxpayers-pay-870000-a-year-for-empty-school/#:~:text=13h,rigid%20and%20costly%20PFI%20contracts.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Starmers refusal to discuss enslavement reparations has only magnified the issue
Aamna Mohdin

Commonwealth leaders have been surprised at Labours position  and campaigners have even called the PMs stance offensive
Quote
It was meant to be a historic moment for the UK: the first time a sitting prime minister has visited a Pacific island nation. But the focus instead has been on the anger and deep frustration sparked by Keir Starmers blunt refusal to discuss the issue of reparations.

No 10 confirmed the government would not issue an apology for the UKs role in slavery in the run-up to Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm). And while travelling to the conference, Starmer told reporters he wants to look forward rather than have very long endless discussions about reparations on the past.

The governments current position puts it out of step with a number of UK institutions, such as the Church of England, the University of Glasgow and Lloyds Bank  as well as the Guardian  who, in recent years, have not only issued formal apologies but announced proposals for reparatory justice.

The insistence on focusing on current future-facing challenges such as climate resilience and debt restructuring went down like a lead balloon with legal experts, campaigners and the Caribbean Community (Caricom). Many felt it showed a deep ignorance of what the campaign for reparative justice actually is.

Others bristled at the top-down approach to announce what will and will not be discussed at the meeting  and what they describe as an attempt to shut down meaningful discussions.

The furore displays a gap in race and equality policymaking in No 10, which confirmed in its daily press briefing that Starmer does not have a specific race adviser.

Prof Robert Beckford, a theologian and an adviser on reparations, accused Starmers government of displaying a cultural ignorance about reparative justice. He said: Its essential to understand the nuances between reparations, which is legal, and reparatory justice, which is moral.

The latter of which is what the Caricom is advocating for. This understanding, I believe, is key to a holistic approach to reparations. Its crucial to understand that in many cultures the past and present are deeply intertwined.

Beckford added that Starmers misreading of this cultural context may have led to a display of cultural ignorance.

Jacqueline McKenzie, a human rights lawyer at Leigh Day, went further and described Starmers comments as offensive to the Commonwealth community.

McKenzie, who is leading a team conducting investigations into slavery reparations claims, said: The UK government cannot ignore the calls of Caricom leaders for reparations for much longer. To say the period of enslavement was in the past, implying that this was too long ago to matter now, is quite offensive.

The future of those countries and peoples affected very much depend on atonement.

Olivette Otele, the UKs first black female professor of history, said parliament was instrumental in getting plantation owners compensated for the loss of their so-called property, and that included the cost of enslaved people. The least the current government could do is acknowledge that traumatic past, its legacies and endeavour to work towards repair and healing. The first step towards this is an apology.

For others, Labours position has come as a surprise. David Lammy is the UKs foreign secretary, has Caribbean heritage and invoked his enslaved ancestors when he attacked the imperialism of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at the UN. Though Lammy repeatedly backed calls for reparations as a backbench MP and in the shadow cabinet, the foreign secretary has remained silent on the issue this week.

Frederick Mitchell, the Bahamas foreign minister, has picked up on this, telling the BBC: It seems unusual to us because you have the Labour party in power. This, we thought, was something the Conservative party in the UK would be the progenitor of and Labour would certainly change its position on this, particularly since you have an Afro-British man as the foreign secretary; to put him in a position where he is advancing on a position where there are no reparations and no discussions of reparations.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/24/starmers-refusal-to-discuss-enslavement-reparations-has-only-magnified-the-issue
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
Apparently its a hard no on the youth mobility scheme. Wonder what concessions Labour will have to offer to get a better deal out of the Europeans.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:21:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
Apparently its a hard no on the youth mobility scheme. Wonder what concessions Labour will have to offer to get a better deal out of the Europeans.

Is he trying to "get a deal"? On what? He's saying no to anything the EU is offering.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:57:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:30:36 pm
Most of the debt is owed to pension funds, insurance companies, banks and other countries will hold debt too, they cant really call it in at the same time because when they buy the debt it has an expiry date at which its owed, the owner of the debt cant just call it in when they feel like, plus the owners of the debt have obligations of their own that they need to fund in the future like paying peoples pensions so they dont need the cash in the bank now, they need it in the future and earn interest between now and then.

You dont get anything for taking the £20 to the Bank of England anymore, up until the 1930s I think you could still theoretically go and swap the money for gold
yep there's a good explanation of the National debt here, how it's overstated and governments say it's a problem when it isn't.

https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/12/31/tackling-the-nonsense-talked-about-the-national-debt-and-its-cost/
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:00:43 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
My problem with Starmer is that, for many issues, it's hard to know what he believes is right. I'm fairly sure he was elected as leader of the party on a pledge to reinstate the NHS as a fully public service and to remove university tuition fees. His reaction to the P&O sackings were that they were disgusting, made his blood boil and that they shouldn't have been allowed. At the Nato Summit he said that Russia was using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children and striking hospitals. He talked of people who had to pick up the bodies of their friends and family members and who had to dig mass graves of people who had been shot and left on their own. He said that this was an afront to our values.
Sometimes in government, you have to adapt your position to deal with changing circumstances but adopting the exact opposite of what you claim to believe is not winning the trust of the people.
if he hadn't of said those things in a leadership election maybe Long-Bailey would have won and we'd have continued down the Corbyn path and likely still have a government of a different colour. I suspect you wouldn't have been bothered if the Tories were still in though as you clearly see Starmer as one of those mythical "red Tories"
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:25:16 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:00:43 am
if he hadn't of said those things in a leadership election maybe Long-Bailey would have won and we'd have continued down the Corbyn path and likely still have a government of a different colour. I suspect you wouldn't have been bothered if the Tories were still in though as you clearly see Starmer as one of those mythical "red Tories"
Absolute nonsense. What I want is honesty and some semblance of adherence to decency and Labour principles. If you're happy with lying, dishonesty and hypocrisy because it has a red rosette on it then that's up to you.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:33:26 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
My problem with Starmer is that, for many issues, it's hard to know what he believes is right. I'm fairly sure he was elected as leader of the party on a pledge to reinstate the NHS as a fully public service and to remove university tuition fees. His reaction to the P&O sackings were that they were disgusting, made his blood boil and that they shouldn't have been allowed. At the Nato Summit he said that Russia was using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children and striking hospitals. He talked of people who had to pick up the bodies of their friends and family members and who had to dig mass graves of people who had been shot and left on their own. He said that this was an afront to our values.
Sometimes in government, you have to adapt your position to deal with changing circumstances but adopting the exact opposite of what you claim to believe is not winning the trust of the people.


Agree with all this.

The art of a great politician is retaining your morals and positions, and setting policy according to these... but convincing those who'd be uneasy that it's all good.

It isn't sacrificing your principles when those totally opposed your morals and positions throw hissy fits. Appeasing political/ideological enemies just encourages them to demand more and more appeasement.

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:39:05 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Starmers refusal to discuss enslavement reparations has only magnified the issue
Aamna Mohdin

Commonwealth leaders have been surprised at Labours position  and campaigners have even called the PMs stance offensive
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/24/starmers-refusal-to-discuss-enslavement-reparations-has-only-magnified-the-issue


Any agreement to financial reparations would be massively unpopular with the British electorate and almost certainly torpedo any re-election chances. In a country with public services so underfunded that so many are teetering on the verge of total collapse, paying out money for deeds done by British people three centuries ago would be viewed as almost traitorous.

Him being firm on resisting - Starmer being tough in the interests of Ol' Blighty - will actually go down well with British voters.

The diplomatic cost, however, could be considerable.



Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:47:21 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:39:05 am

Any agreement to financial reparations would be massively unpopular with the British electorate and almost certainly torpedo any re-election chances. In a country with public services so underfunded that so many are teetering on the verge of total collapse, paying out money for deeds done by British people three centuries ago would be viewed as almost traitorous.

Him being firm on resisting - Starmer being tough in the interests of Ol' Blighty - will actually go down well with British voters.

The diplomatic cost, however, could be considerable.


The diplomatic cost in terms of what happens next is questionable. There are a lot of countries wanting to join BRICS but its not clear whether the west should be concerned by that. Should we pay them to keep them sweet almost or would some of them make the jump either way.

Don't think Labour are in a position to do anything about it really.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:02:39 am
https://news.sky.com/story/government-refuses-to-comment-on-reports-of-it-dropping-proposed-outdoor-smoking-ban-13240588

If Labour do a u-turn I wonder if those using false equivalents like about Roy Castle and the other comments will stick to their principal or will they shift with the party.





Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:17:34 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:25:16 am
Absolute nonsense. What I want is honesty and some semblance of adherence to decency and Labour principles. If you're happy with lying, dishonesty and hypocrisy because it has a red rosette on it then that's up to you.
what he said in a leadership election is completely irrelevant, you sound like Sunak during the election campaign
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:21:04 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:02:39 am
https://news.sky.com/story/government-refuses-to-comment-on-reports-of-it-dropping-proposed-outdoor-smoking-ban-13240588

If Labour do a u-turn I wonder if those using false equivalents like about Roy Castle and the other comments will stick to their principal or will they shift with the party.






personally I want it banned, I suspect any U-Turn would be more to do with a possible drop in tax revenue if people stop smoking due to the ban.

If it is true, hopefully it will be a short term thing and will be brought back once the finances are stabilised
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:42:58 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:21:04 am
personally I want it banned, I suspect any U-Turn would be more to do with a possible drop in tax revenue if people stop smoking due to the ban.

If it is true, hopefully it will be a short term thing and will be brought back once the finances are stabilised



* I don't like something, so I want to impose my foible on everyone and ban anyone else doing it *

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:45:27 am
The outdoor smoking ban is one I am not too exercised about either way, can see the arguments for and against
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:46:42 am
Can't we agree to sell off some of the royal stuff to pay for reparations?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:50:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:46:42 am
Can't we agree to sell off some of the royal stuff to pay for reparations?


You wouldn't get much for Camilla.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:51:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:21 am
The diplomatic cost in terms of what happens next is questionable. There are a lot of countries wanting to join BRICS but its not clear whether the west should be concerned by that. Should we pay them to keep them sweet almost or would some of them make the jump either way.

Don't think Labour are in a position to do anything about it really.

Look at the quality in BRICS. Labels are nothing. Bar India and China even with issues (in terms of countries that focus on the substance and show results - research, manufacturing, in India's case potential to join the ranks of developed economies organically etc) the rest are a who's who of substandard nations.
Badly, corruptly managed, fundamentally handicapped by religion in a number of cases, leading to heavy debt and bondage and so on.

Fix the UK's financial strength first, and ally yourself with / invest in quality. No place is perfect, but there are certain fundamental defects that permanently curtail countries. Give that top priority to avoid and except for trade and basic diplomacy, keep those countries at arms' length, including people from the majority conditioned in those places.

Be part of high quality organisations, and the rest you deal with individually. There are also a number of ways to reconnect with the EU beneficially, without membership, if you get stronger in the important areas, thereby changing the EU's willingness to engage imo.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:04:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:58 am


* I don't like something, so I want to impose my foible on everyone and ban anyone else doing it *


it's not just affecting the health of the person smoking though is it, it's the health of everyone who breathes in what they are smoking and the health implications of that.

Why should I have to breathe in someone's second hand smoke.

Perhaps we should unban it in pubs again eh
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:07:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:21:04 am
personally I want it banned, I suspect any U-Turn would be more to do with a possible drop in tax revenue if people stop smoking due to the ban.

If it is true, hopefully it will be a short term thing and will be brought back once the finances are stabilised


I mentioned tax revenues when I was attacked for this previously. 

It would be great if noone smoked, going past a group huddles outside an office is horrible., but a ban just pushes it to the black market

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:12:43 pm
I wonder if we'll see a really tough budget as it will be all bit forgotten by the next election.  We probably should have a budget thread.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:13:09 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:04:26 pm
it's not just affecting the health of the person smoking though is it, it's the health of everyone who breathes in what they are smoking and the health implications of that.

Why should I have to breathe in someone's second hand smoke.

Perhaps we should unban it in pubs again eh


It's outside in the open air. It's already banned in outside areas where people congregate en masse, like football stadiums.

I actually support the ban on indoor smoking. This latest idea just smacks of being punitive because some people hate other people smoking and would ideally ban them from doing so full stop.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:16:37 pm
I think the hospitality industry have said the ban could be a further nail, in their coffin - job losses, etc.

That's the main reason why they've changed, I believe.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:18:40 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:57:09 am
yep there's a good explanation of the National debt here, how it's overstated and governments say it's a problem when it isn't.

https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/12/31/tackling-the-nonsense-talked-about-the-national-debt-and-its-cost/

It makes some sense but theres one bit Id question, where he says what we borrowed isnt repayable for 15 years, what we borrowed 15 years ago is owed now and there are different types of debt issued, some the interest is paid during the loan, some at the end, and the durations of the loans vary significantly
