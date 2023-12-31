Can't say I'm an expert Debs but these people are;
The chancellor cited top economists as backing the move including Mark Carney and Andrew Haldane, as well as former Conservative Treasury minister Jim ONeill.
She also referred to the words of a top IMF official overnight.
The organisation's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath backed greater investment, speaking to the BBC: "I just want to emphasize again, that public investment is needed in the UK.
"If you compare the UK to G7 countries, investment has fallen short, and so that spending will have to take place alongside having the kind of rules that stabilizes debt over the next five years."
I'm not Debs?
I'm not debating if it's the right move or not. What I think is that all these imposed hardhip measures, austerity, reduce benefits, let some people freeze, whatever, is always in the name of "managing (or reducing) the deficit" or paying of some sorr of debt over future generations. But then a redefinition of rules (or a Truss-type budget) overpowers these debts and deficit etc massively.
What are we making budget cuts for, if you can simply redefine what the debt is? Lots of people are suffering, losing jobs, can't get health care they need, just so there's a couple of killioms savings here or there. But then one new definition or even interpretation of self-imposed rules suddenly adds (or removes) a couple of billions of debt.