Maybe politics is really just a matter of doing what you believe is right , whilst managing to pull the wool over the eyes of those that disagree with you.



My problem with Starmer is that, for many issues, it's hard to know what he believes is right. I'm fairly sure he was elected as leader of the party on a pledge to reinstate the NHS as a fully public service and to remove university tuition fees. His reaction to the P&O sackings were that they were disgusting, made his blood boil and that they shouldn't have been allowed. At the Nato Summit he said that Russia was using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children and striking hospitals. He talked of people who had to pick up the bodies of their friends and family members and who had to dig mass graves of people who had been shot and left on their own. He said that this was an afront to our values.Sometimes in government, you have to adapt your position to deal with changing circumstances but adopting the exact opposite of what you claim to believe is not winning the trust of the people.