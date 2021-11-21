« previous next »
I presume Starmer has some vague intention of trying to win the next election so I doubt he's going to be raising taxes to pay any kind of reparations "bill"
I imagine whatever he does, it will be used against him in some form or other.

Turn left......those in the middle and right will go at him
Go middle.....those on the left and right will be upset
Turn right.....those on the left and middle throw shade.

Thats how it works these days isn't it?
Chancellor to change debt rules to release billions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg745ggn3no

----



If a change in rules "how debt is measured" can make the UK £50bn more or less im debt, it makes a mockery out of any attempts to reduce the deficit.

It was always a bit of a joke.  Just a bit of rejiggling, and there's 50 bn quid.  Sounds much better than it was.
Can't say I'm an expert Debs but these people are;

The chancellor cited top economists as backing the move including Mark Carney and Andrew Haldane, as well as former Conservative Treasury minister Jim ONeill.

She also referred to the words of a top IMF official overnight.

The organisation's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath backed greater investment, speaking to the BBC: "I just want to emphasize again, that public investment is needed in the UK.

"If you compare the UK to G7 countries, investment has fallen short, and so that spending will have to take place alongside having the kind of rules that stabilizes debt over the next five years."
Maybe politics is really just a matter of doing what you believe is right , whilst managing to pull the wool over the eyes of those that disagree with you.
I think we bought this up a few pages back.
It's not much different from changing to using RPI instead of CPI or whatever when measuring inflation.

IF it is a way to skirt round her fiscal rules, to find money to improve the country without the bleating that would accompany the breaking of the rules, then why not.
Sooner or later though, we are going to have to accept Brexit/Globablisation/Ageing population.
My real hope is Brexit reversal of some form is a year 2 thing, imagine that £100bil shot in the arm next budget etc.

Labour are improving relations with Europe, they've announced a defence thing with Germany which will create jobs etc.
Isn't this the point - the rules are her self-imposed rules. She can change the rules and it's up to her to manage the consequences. Our infrastructure is not meeting our current needs. If she wants to grow the economy and embark on programmes such as housebuilding, then she has to bite the bullet and sort it out. The longer we leave it then the costlier it's going to be.
My problem with Starmer is that, for many issues, it's hard to know what he believes is right. I'm fairly sure he was elected as leader of the party on a pledge to reinstate the NHS as a fully public service and to remove university tuition fees. His reaction to the P&O sackings were that they were disgusting, made his blood boil and that they shouldn't have been allowed. At the Nato Summit he said that Russia was using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children and striking hospitals. He talked of people who had to pick up the bodies of their friends and family members and who had to dig mass graves of people who had been shot and left on their own. He said that this was an afront to our values.
Sometimes in government, you have to adapt your position to deal with changing circumstances but adopting the exact opposite of what you claim to believe is not winning the trust of the people.
I'm not Debs? :D

I'm not debating if it's the right move or not. What I think is that all these imposed hardhip measures, austerity, reduce benefits, let some people freeze, whatever, is always in the name of "managing (or reducing) the deficit" or paying of some sorr of debt over future generations. But then a redefinition of rules (or a Truss-type budget) overpowers these debts and deficit etc massively.

What are we making budget cuts for, if you can simply redefine what the debt is? Lots of people are suffering, losing jobs, can't get health care they need, just so there's a couple of killioms savings here or there. But then one new definition or even interpretation of self-imposed rules suddenly adds (or removes) a couple of billions of debt.
Its very simple, the government can pretty much borrow whatever it wants, it can do that now and it could do that before, theres no real constraint over that. The constraint is whether the people who lend you the money think the government will be able to pay it back, if they start thinking the government are going to struggle to pay it back because the government has borrowed too much, then they will start increasing the interest they demand to lend the money, or if they really get worried they will stop lending the government money altogether. So when the government implements these fiscal rules their sole purpose is to ensure those who lend it money believe they will get their money back because the government havent borrowed too much that they cant pay it back.
