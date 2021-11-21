« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 178847 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 08:09:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:08:44 am
Whatever they are paying the shareholders, its nothing close to £9 billion a year I am afraid, if that was the case it would be a no brainer
Bonuses were £9m I scrolled up to check.  Possibly that's a source of confusion.  If dividends were £9bn. Id be buying stock.
Offline John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 08:11:45 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:26:27 am
Im waiting on the budget, but as a life long Labour voter - this government has on the whole been a shit show from start to finish so far.

Completely uninspiring.

I was very much get the Tories out, Labour will never be as bad

So far, all I see is them targeting - not the broadest shoulders, rather a watered down continuation of Tory policy (hence my wait and see attitude to the budget)

I dont like the nose in the trough shite Ive seen, I dont like the lack of bravery in terms of investment, I dont like his u turns on promises made prior to election with the excuse of a Tory handed over deficit. I dont like his weaselling away from the media when attacked, fight your corner - stop being so bloody weak. I dont like Labours handling of narrative and just seemingly letting the MSM drive messaging. This government is piss weak.

This is nothing like 1997, and for all the flack Blair gets not only on here but everywhere for his centrist policies he was far more revolutionary and left wing with changes. He also created a wave of optimism.

Starmer is a busted flush at this moment, more of the same old Tory shite without some of the complacent politics with some action towards a more grown up government.
And just a few short months after you pledged to personally volunteer in your local campaign to rid the country of the Tories.....
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:56 am
Bonuses were £9m I scrolled up to check.  Possibly that's a source of confusion.  If dividends were £9bn. Id be buying stock.

If dividends were £9 billion, it would cost a lot more than £15 billion to nationalise.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 08:26:31 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:01:52 am
It's unbelievable. That's before you even take into account the astronomical amount of debt they run up. Another reason renationalising water is difficult. No prizes for guessing who would foot the bill if those debts were simply written off.

There was an expert in public services on BBC 5Live drive time last night about 6pm about this subject if you're interested.

Labour are putting in legislation so they can prosecute the water company bosses if they put shareholder payout above infrastructure / debt.

As you say it's staggering amounts to nationalise the water companies, where does that money come from? The NHS? Housing? Labour can't do everything day 1.
Online A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 08:45:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:45 am
And just a few short months after you pledged to personally volunteer in your local campaign to rid the country of the Tories.....

Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.







Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:48:22 am »
In fairness, waiting lists and access to GPs are going to be very long term projects. I doubt youd even see much change in this parliament. They go up way faster than they come down. Theres just not enough capacity or staff.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:26:31 am
Labour are putting in legislation so they can prosecute the water company bosses if they put shareholder payout above infrastructure / debt.

Its questionable as to how much they can do around this. It sounds good but I very much doubt it will have much teeth.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 09:00:15 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:45:58 am
Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.


Just to address a few of those.

You are aware that the budget is still ahead of us? The Winter Fuel Allowance is tiny compared to the likely tax increases on IHT, CGT, Employers NI etc.

What do you mean by "unequal sentencing", If people take part in either promoting or taking part in mass disorder they are going to get the book thrown at them, the same thing happened in 2011 with the riots.

On Brexit they were pretty clear on the manifesto it wasn't going to be reversed, they are talking to the EU to try to improve things outside of that, but that is never going to be quick.

On water its pretty simple, fixing it is expensive a lot of water companies are close to the wall now, there aren't many easy sources of savings there beyond relatively small ones like dividends, so you are left with the same truth as always - its expensive to fix and who do you want to pay for it the taxpayer or the consumer.

On the other stuff none of its going to get fixed overnight, and its been pretty broadly leaked that there will be a change to the fiscal rules to allow more investment
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:17 am
Its questionable as to how much they can do around this. It sounds good but I very much doubt it will have much teeth.
And shareholders will only lend with a premium with those rules in place. No easy solutions here .
It's massively big government, anti capitalist if they can do this. Should have been in place fro
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 09:07:05 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:45:58 am
Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.

I mean this without meaning to offend but where do you get your news from? Your list reads from clickbait headlines from the likes of the Telegraph/Mail.

Where's the balance? Where's what Labour have done (which is a long list).

Why are you blasting Starmer for taking control of the riots? It showed strong leadership and an iron resolve, the sentances were given out in accordance to the law of the land.

Where's the nod to the £64bil of investment announced last week?

Labour's number one priority has to be economic stability, without that they can't deliver any improvements.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:16 am
This is complete BS, its nothing new and has been going on for years between Labour and the Democrats and Tories and Republicans, the Tories also do the same with their equivalent party in Australia (see Lynton Crosby and Isaac Levido) fucking Frottage isnt exactly shy in his support for Trump, nor was Truss and Braverman, and dont get me started on Rupert Murdoch (Australian and American) whose been interfering in our elections since before I was born.

Yep.  It's pretty standard fair.

Trump trying to make a big deal out of it, now we have a Labour government (massive shocker).
Online A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:07:05 am
I mean this without meaning to offend but where do you get your news from? Your list reads from clickbait headlines from the likes of the Telegraph/Mail.

Where's the balance? Where's what Labour have done (which is a long list).

Where's the nod to the £64bil of investment announced last week?

Labour's number one priority has to be economic stability, without that they can't deliver any improvements.

These were investments that began whilst the Tories were in government. This is not a solely Labour success.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Now that Reeves has a softer look, I guess the budget wont feel as painful  :)
Online A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 09:19:32 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:00:15 am
Just to address a few of those.

You are aware that the budget is still ahead of us? The Winter Fuel Allowance is tiny compared to the likely tax increases on IHT, CGT, Employers NI etc.

What do you mean by "unequal sentencing", If people take part in either promoting or taking part in mass disorder they are going to get the book thrown at them, the same thing happened in 2011 with the riots.

On Brexit they were pretty clear on the manifesto it wasn't going to be reversed, they are talking to the EU to try to improve things outside of that, but that is never going to be quick.

On water its pretty simple, fixing it is expensive a lot of water companies are close to the wall now, there aren't many easy sources of savings there beyond relatively small ones like dividends, so you are left with the same truth as always - its expensive to fix and who do you want to pay for it the taxpayer or the consumer.

On the other stuff none of its going to get fixed overnight, and its been pretty broadly leaked that there will be a change to the fiscal rules to allow more investment

I nodded to the fact the budget is looming, lets wait and see what it delivers - its gonna need to move the needle somewhat to differentiate from the Tory shite.

I mean by unequal sentencing - exactly that, weve vacated our prisons of thousands of prisoners, some quite nasty ones, early. To facilitate a hardline on the riots we saw earlier this year, where other sentencing (community service, suspended sentence etc) may have been a more proportionate response.

Im aware that the Brexit issue was not in the manifesto - but it is the largest elephant in the room, a large reason our economy has shrunk and prices have risen on our shelves. A strong government (how many more seats does it require) to at least acknowledge and entertain the notion, closer ties I.e at bare minimum being part of the customs union would be an enormous economic benefit. I expect leadership here.

With regards to the OF regulators, lets use water as an example, push through legislation where the likes of Thames water who are effectively insolvent, instead of raising consumer prices in a monopolistic market, when these companies fail they fall into public ownership - slowly acquiring back what Thatcher gave away.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:24:47 am
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one

One thing it solves straight away, is that critical infrastructure (of national importance) will be owned by us, and not private, foreign companies.  Also, the main aim will (should) be to deliver for communities and the environment, not profit and shareholders.
