Don't nationalise if you can't afford the necessary capex going forward.

Which, currently, you can't.

There's a path here, where you regain your strength, in terms of the population and leader quality, productivity, infrastructure, financial strength, as a hub for top class research and new tech. Everything investors need.

Your regained strength is your leverage and new negotiating position. At that point, you write up a law for seizing the utilities and funds of those owners for non performance without paying a penny to failures who run things into the ground while profiting.

You'll trigger the legal cascade which you will have to manage and the wider investor panic.

Yet, the investor reaction is going to be tempered by the fact you have so many things now going for you that they are pretty much forced to just whine about assets getting seized but end up going about their business still in their own industries.

You pull this stunt now, that asset seizure could end this government due to the potential reactions in the bond and currency markets.



You need your leverage first to do it. That needs your voter base to learn and monitor, while getting out of the way long enough for people (with the requisite quality) to actually try to build, repair things.

