Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 178535 times)

Offline Dull Tools

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4360 on: October 21, 2024, 03:36:11 pm »
Listening to Wea Streeting and the Labour stance on Brexit and the customs union is so infuriating.

He was asked why they aren't considering it as an idea and he says it was debated on the lead up to the election which is bollocks. They just say no every time and shut down any reasonable conversation.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4361 on: October 21, 2024, 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on October  9, 2024, 06:21:42 pm
I was listening to a discussion about the renationalisation of the water industry. It's popular with the electorate because the industry is losing money to share-holder dividends whilst failing to do its job (rivers/coasts full of effluent, drains unable to cope with increasing rainfall, inadequate capacity to support a house-building programme, it's a vital resource etc). It should be an absolute no-brainer but the fact it might spook the markets is apparently enough of a reason to keep the status quo.  ::)

Water companies raise bonuses to £9.1m despite record sewage discharges

Third of total comprises bonuses at Severn Trent as indebted Thames nearly doubles payouts to executives

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/oct/20/water-companies-raise-bonuses-record-sewage-discharges

These people are openly laughing at us.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4362 on: October 21, 2024, 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on October 21, 2024, 06:43:58 pm
These people are openly laughing at us.

Labour used water industry analysis to argue against nationalisation

Quote
Labour used economically illiterate analysis paid for by water companies in order to argue against the nationalisation of the sector in England, the Guardian can reveal.

In an official letter recently sent to anti-sewage groups, civil servants cited a paper by the Social Market Foundation as a reason to avoid nationalisation as part of its review of the sector. The report from 2018 was commissioned by United Utilities, Anglian Water, Severn Trent and South West Water.

The letter, sent by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to the Rivers Trust, Surfers Against Sewage, River Action UK and Greenpeace states: The Social Market Foundation calculated the likely cost of renationalisation to be £90bn, drawing on publicly available data from Ofwat, the London Stock Exchange and the annual accounts of the water companies. Renationalisation would impose a huge burden on the public purse at a time when public finances are already stretched.

Sir Dieter Helm, a leading economist, called the analysis economically illiterate.

Moodys rating agency has disputed this figure and estimated that nationalisation could actually cost £14.5bn  a fraction of the analysis amount.

Earlier this month, Steve Reed, the environment secretary, announced a review into the water companies and the regulators, but said nationalisation was firmly off the table. He said it would cost billions of pounds and would not solve the sewage crisis.

The water sector has been lobbying against nationalisation arguing that private finance has brought large sums of money in for investment in infrastructure.

The Labour government also has to decide whether, and when, to put failing companies into special administration  essentially a short-term nationalisation of a water company  which is a fate feared by Thames Water in particular. Reed recently said this is not happening and explained: Thames Water remains financially viable. They are seeking to raise the funds that they need moving forward and we need to give them the space to get on and do that.

Reed has been courting the private finance sector in order to drum up support for struggling water firms. He recently hosted a round table with investors including a representative from Macquarie, the firm held responsible for raising the debt of Thames Water, which is now at risk of collapse.

Matthew Topham, the lead campaigner at We Own It, said: Keir Starmers government is at a crossroads: it can protect households and our waterways or it can protect shareholders.

Treasury officials have rather made it clear that it is the continued privatisation at Thames Water which poses a risk to the finances of other water companies and could spark a Liz Truss-style borrowing crisis.

Topham added: Failing rail firms are set to lose their contracts. New Labour used its special administration powers to end the financial and fatality crisis at privatised Railtrack, creating publicly owned Network Rail. Why wont this Labour government take action on water?

Feargal Sharkey, the clean water campaigner and Undertones frontman, said: Who should the government believe? A sham of a report commissioned by four water companies or a report written by one of the worlds market analysts and credit rating agencies whose whole business model is predicated on the robustness and accuracy of their data? Surely the government wouldnt make that mistake, would they?

The Labour MP Clive Lewis has been among those in parliament pushing for nationalisation of the water companies, and he has said it is likely to cost less than the figures cited by the government.

He said: The current model of private water ownership is a model that has failed. No amount of tinkering with new regulatory powers is going to work. This is one river turd you will not be able to polish. As with GB Energy, no one is talking about a 1970s-style nationalisation. We are talking about public ownership and accountability of our critical water infrastructure.

It was also recently revealed that Reed accepted almost £2,000 in tickets and hospitality for a football match from bosses linked to Northumbrian Water. He went to a Chelsea v Crystal Palace football match at the invitation of Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is ultimately wholly owned by CK Hutchison Holdings. CK Hutchison Holdings owns 75% of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, which is the owner of Northumbrian Water.

A Defra spokesperson said: The government has no intention to nationalise water companies. It would cost tens of billions of pounds and take years to unpick the current ownership model, during which time the sectors issues would only get worse. We will instead tackle the situation as quickly as possible and have taken immediate steps to fix the broken water sector. Our water bill creates new powers to ban water bosses bonuses and brings criminal charges against lawbreakers.

https://www.aol.co.uk/money/labour-used-water-industry-analysis-060024255.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGVoEcCn1_6ox8_a0aABA0gmAPuqbB1LNzVcuTv9rgyMSqsT3dFjNDbsYczunT1il0sHR04JIvPnldwd8yvzo5EG2YHk571eOjat-b97_eIejXhbuBKopnzmagekbeamii5XrIs7E4hiWrfUJ0XR09hA_fwkyNgsKel7Vr6lbRCo
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm »
Ofwat said water companies could increase bills up to 21% by 2030. It now turns out that it is likely that bills could be allowed to rise up to 40%.

Labour are going to enjoy the negative headlines they will get on December 19th when the decision is taken. Apparently they are resigned to the rise. Its not like they are in charge I guess.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm
Ofwat said water companies could increase bills up to 21% by 2030. It now turns out that it is likely that bills could be allowed to rise up to 40%.

Labour are going to enjoy the negative headlines they will get on December 19th when the decision is taken. Apparently they are resigned to the rise. Its not like they are in charge I guess.

You'd hope they'd tie that to a limit on shareholder payouts.  They can't of course.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm
You'd hope they'd tie that to a limit on shareholder payouts.  They can't of course.

The messaging from there seems to be that they want to ensure that money is spent actually on improving the network and infrastructure.

If you believe that then I guess you believe anything. Thats Steve Read fucked in year one.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Yes, why havent Labour fixed 40 years of a broken water industry in 3 months  :butt
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
Yes, why havent Labour fixed 40 years of a broken water industry in 3 months  :butt

Especially considering they dont own any of the water companies..
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm
Ofwat said water companies could increase bills up to 21% by 2030. It now turns out that it is likely that bills could be allowed to rise up to 40%.

Labour are going to enjoy the negative headlines they will get on December 19th when the decision is taken. Apparently they are resigned to the rise. Its not like they are in charge I guess.

Ofwat are too close to the water companies (dining together and sharing employees, etc).  I've previously stated this and they aren't fit for purpose.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm
Ofwat are too close to the water companies (dining together and sharing employees, etc).  I've previously stated this and they aren't fit for purpose.

All the Ofs need clearing out and cleaning up!
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
Yes, why havent Labour fixed 40 years of a broken water industry in 3 months  :butt

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
Especially considering they dont own any of the water companies..

Seems like you missed this:

As per the usual comment, it wont be fixed, until it's renationalised.  It cannot deliver for people and the enviornment, in its current state.

The industry is funadmentally broken.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
Yes, why haven’t Labour fixed 40 years of a broken water industry in 3 months  :butt

They could be in power for 40 years and they wont fix it under the current set up. The fact is Ofwat are far too close to the water companies. The only thing we can see is if there is some tangible links between the price rises and improvements.

Also they talked about being able to change things under the current setup without re nationalisation. Its not possible.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
Especially considering they dont own any of the water companies..

Clearly one obvious option then.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm
Clearly one obvious option then.

Yep.  After 40 years of shite (literally), if you cannot make the case for nationalisation now, then you never will.

Privatisation has been an absolute disaster.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 08:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm
Yep.  After 40 years of shite (literally), if you cannot make the case for nationalisation now, then you never will.

Privatisation has been an absolute disaster.

Clearly re nationalisation is difficult, but once these prices rises kick in and under Labour, people will see that the industry is beyond fixing in its current system. Labour wont be able to do anything in this term or next.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Seems like you missed this:

Labour used water industry analysis to argue against nationalisation

https://www.aol.co.uk/money/labour-used-water-industry-analysis-060024255.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGVoEcCn1_6ox8_a0aABA0gmAPuqbB1LNzVcuTv9rgyMSqsT3dFjNDbsYczunT1il0sHR04JIvPnldwd8yvzo5EG2YHk571eOjat-b97_eIejXhbuBKopnzmagekbeamii5XrIs7E4hiWrfUJ0XR09hA_fwkyNgsKel7Vr6lbRCo



No I didnt miss it, and while £15 billion is a lot better than £90 billion, £15 billion is still £15 billion and the way things are as important as this is Im not sure its going to be a priority over other areas.



Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
No I didnt miss it, and while £15 billion is a lot better than £90 billion, £15 billion is still £15 billion and the way things are as important as this is Im not sure its going to be a priority over other areas.


Indeed. Which is why that industry will remain fucked and even Labour will be powerless to sort it for the rest of this decade.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
No I didnt miss it, and while £15 billion is a lot better than £90 billion, £15 billion is still £15 billion and the way things are as important as this is Im not sure its going to be a priority over other areas.

Yep.  15 billion is still a lot of dough.  As KH says, that's why the industry will continue to be fucked, as Labour wont renationalise it.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Indeed. Which is why that industry will remain fucked and even Labour will be powerless to sort it for the rest of this decade.

I suspect (and its just a guess on my part) the worry is that if the water industry is nationalised, the £100 billion its going to apparently take to fix the infrastructure (that the figure that was being quoted a couple of years ago, cant testify to it accuracy) will have to then be borrowed by the government and put on its balance sheet, and all of that other infrastructure were desperate to have, hospitals, schools, roads etc becomes less likely to happen. That was the argument made to originally privatise the water industry but that was BS at a time when the government wasnt so indebted, the problem is now its so indebted its possibly become true.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm
I suspect (and it’s just a guess on my part) the worry is that if the water industry is nationalised, the £100 billion it’s going to apparently take to fix the infrastructure (that the figure that was being quoted a couple of years ago, can’t testify to it accuracy) will have to then be borrowed by the government and put on its balance sheet, and all of that other infrastructure we’re desperate to have, hospitals, schools, roads etc becomes less likely to happen. That was the argument made to originally privatise the water industry but that was BS at a time when the government wasn’t so indebted, the problem is now it’s so indebted it’s possibly become true.

I get that. The problem is now that its all so fucked that there is nothing really that can be done. Maybe the environment agency can enforce legislation against sewage dumping, but the water companies could argue that it needs to be done due to the infrastructure. If they are then forced to improve it, the bills will go up and the government wont be able to stop them.

Literally the only thing they can do is try their best to ensure all that money goes to improvements. But people will still get paid their bonuses. So yeah, its fucked, and there is nothing the government can do. Steve Read has basically been handed a hospital pass.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4380 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm
Yep.  15 billion is still a lot of dough.  As KH says, that's why the industry will continue to be fucked, as Labour wont renationalise it.

Yup, you might well be right and it never gets fixed, and I wouldnt just assume that of the water industry, theres probably a lot of things that might not ever be as good as they have been in the past. Maybe the late 90s and early 2000s was peak UK and were just on a slow downward path. Good public services, working utilities etc are not a god given right, we sometimes forget most of the world doesnt enjoy what we enjoyed in the past and continue to enjoy to a diminishing level, its worth remembering that.
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4381 on: Yesterday at 09:27:04 pm »
Makes me think the best time to nationalise the water industry was yesterday, the second best is today. It's only going to get worse.
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4382 on: Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm »
Even if you nationalise it, it needs a shitload of investment which is either going to come from the tax payer or the bill payer and if its nationalised the govt is going to get the blame for either of those.
Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4383 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:27:04 pm
Makes me think the best time to nationalise the water industry was yesterday, the second best is today. It's only going to get worse.
The problem with nationalising the water companies is politically it's shit for the politians.

Water isn't sexy, and it's going to cost 500+ billion pound to fix the problem.

So when there is a crisis with the NHS, or schools etc the goverment of the day will choose money for the short term crisis as opposed to the long term fixes needed.

It also won't result in lower bills, bills will need to increase regardless.

It was an awful decision to privatise, but I can see why politicians don't want to nationalise for their own selfish reasons.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4384 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:27:04 pm
Makes me think the best time to nationalise the water industry was yesterday, the second best is today. It's only going to get worse.

I agree.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4385 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
Don't nationalise if you can't afford the necessary capex going forward.
Which, currently, you can't.
There's a path here, where you regain your strength, in terms of the population and leader quality, productivity, infrastructure, financial strength, as a hub for top class research and new tech. Everything investors need.
Your regained strength is your leverage and new negotiating position. At that point, you write up a law for seizing the utilities and funds of those owners for non performance without paying a penny to failures who run things into the ground while profiting.
You'll trigger the legal cascade which you will have to manage and the wider investor panic.
Yet, the investor reaction is going to be tempered by the fact you have so many things now going for you that they are pretty much forced to just whine about assets getting seized but end up going about their business still in their own industries.
You pull this stunt now, that asset seizure could end this government due to the potential reactions in the bond and currency markets.

You need your leverage first to do it. That needs your voter base to learn and monitor, while getting out of the way long enough for people (with the requisite quality) to actually try to build, repair things.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4386 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4387 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
Feels like they didn't have to get involved in Harris' presidential campaign. It was never going to go well. If Trump wins, which feels probable, there is immediately going to be some tension.

Quote
The Trump campaign says it's filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission against the Harris-Walz campaign, as well Keir Starmer's Labour Party in the UK, for what it calls "illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections".

This is a developing story - we'll bring you more on this as we get the details.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 12:09:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
Feels like they didn't have to get involved in Harris' presidential campaign. It was never going to go well. If Trump wins, which feels probable, there is immediately going to be some tension.


This is complete BS, its nothing new and has been going on for years between Labour and the Democrats and Tories and Republicans, the Tories also do the same with their equivalent party in Australia (see Lynton Crosby and Isaac Levido) fucking Frottage isnt exactly shy in his support for Trump, nor was Truss and Braverman, and dont get me started on Rupert Murdoch (Australian and American) whose been interfering in our elections since before I was born.
Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 12:52:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:16 am
This is complete BS, its nothing new and has been going on for years between Labour and the Democrats and Tories and Republicans, the Tories also do the same with their equivalent party in Australia (see Lynton Crosby and Isaac Levido) fucking Frottage isnt exactly shy in his support for Trump, nor was Truss and Braverman, and dont get me started on Rupert Murdoch (Australian and American) whose been interfering in our elections since before I was born.
has it ever been done in such a formal and official capacity though?

Either way, it's fucking stupid to do it now considering in the past the leaders where not as deranged as trump.

This decision from the Labour Party could have a profound impact on the relationship if trump was to win, considering how petty he has shown to be.

It's a fucking monumentally stupid decision.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:52:51 am
has it ever been done in such a formal and official capacity though?

Either way, it's fucking stupid to do it now considering in the past the leaders where not as deranged as trump.

This decision from the Labour Party could have a profound impact on the relationship if trump was to win, considering how petty he has shown to be.

It's a fucking monumentally stupid decision.
I hope it does fuck up "the special relationship" if the fat orange deranged turd wins because I want nothing to do with the c*nt
Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 01:28:40 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:10:53 am
I hope it does fuck up "the special relationship" if the fat orange deranged turd wins because I want nothing to do with the c*nt
yea and then you wake up and realise we are living in the real world. Where the goverment often has to bend principles to deal and trade with dictators and despots.

Sent on iPhone made from communist china.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 05:43:01 am »
Its so dumb. US election is an absolute mess and the last thing you need to be doing with a psycho like Trump is giving him, what is in my opinion, a legitimate reason to complain. Stay well away from it and leave it between the Americans. Its none of our business. UK is too reliant on America in general, so we should look at trying to stand on our own feet a lot more but thats not something that can happen overnight so just toe the line until that point. I doubt Starmers authorised it or thinks its a good idea.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 06:20:01 am »
The double standards Labour are held to is baffling.
