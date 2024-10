Yes, why haven’t Labour fixed 40 years of a broken water industry in 3 months



They could be in power for 40 years and they wont fix it under the current set up. The fact is Ofwat are far too close to the water companies. The only thing we can see is if there is some tangible links between the price rises and improvements.Also they talked about being able to change things under the current setup without re nationalisation. Its not possible.