There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.
It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.
1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.
If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.
2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.
A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.