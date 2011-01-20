« previous next »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Let me tell you about popularity and winning people over. You lefties need to learn a thing or two



Frottage must be rubbing his hands together.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm
Im by no means a huge fan but its been 13 odd weeks, she hasnt even announced a budget yet

Exactly.  Its still pre-season for Labour, 4-5 years to go, at least. 
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there

Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.

There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Hes not even involved in this shitshow though, so whos to blame if not the left?

Well he did manage a net approval of minus 55 at one point so I guess the shit show could be even worse
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

There may be and time will tell.  It wont be a giveaway budget given the landscape left to deal with.  Focus will be on the medium term at best, as you cant reverse 14 years of austerity and little to zero growth overnight.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.

Its going to be tough for surem and it does look like most of the burden will come from additional taxes rather than spending cuts.

It also looks like there will be some borrowing to fund capital investment/infrastructure, which also seems sensible with where we find ourselves, Ido think we are goign to need capital investment in the NHS for instance to drive improved efficiency/productivity
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
This and KH's post are object examples of what I was talking about. One might have wished that being told by someone whom they purport to morally stand for might prompt people to ask what I was talking about, but no, they continue in exactly the vein that I was referring to.

There is a tendency among the left of assuming that they are morally right and thus anyone who differs must be morally wrong. And everything is defined in to fit this worldview. I think I might have posted on this before, but this time I highlighted that I am actually one of those whom they pretend to stand for. And still the righteous left continues in exactly the same way.

I dont think that anyone in here given your long history needs to ask what you are talking about or your motivations.  You  decided to have a tantrum and chuck a grenade in because some people dare to say anything less than roses about the government and want to hide your hands.  Ironically the posters and comments that have triggered you to lash out are very much actual centre left and not far left (along with someone who self admittedly says they are more right leaning than most here) and have for the most part defended the government but I understand that irony is lost on you.
