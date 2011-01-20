« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 169232 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:06:22 pm
They're too busy enjoying their latest fancy holidays and new cars mate.

Those of us who have fuck all left each month to save, spend on extras or put into a pension should get a 'different job' apparently.

I don't know which is more offensive, that comment or Tory's calling benefit claimants scroungers. 

At least I can comfort myself each night knowing I'm not a drain on their utopian lives!! 

Wankers.

The Welsh government have means tested care.  Its capped at £100
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:01:06 pm
I intend to live there eventually so presumably if I never sell it I won't pay tax on any gain. 

The only people likely to gain from it being sold will be the millionaire leaches who own the care home I get put into unless I preempt that eventuality by opting for euthanasia 👍

I have had to look into this for my parents when they moved in with me and put their house on rent, if they decided to sell at some stage in the future they get an exception for the 40 years they lived in the house and would pay CGT on the increase from when they moved out to when they decide to sell, so I would think you would have the opposite, CGT would be worked be based from when you bought the house to when you moved in, at that point its your primary residence so you wouldnt pay CGT for the increase from when you moved in to when you sold.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:07:24 pm

You sell your current primary residence - no tax payable on the gain - then move into your current second house, and that becomes your primary residence so no tax payable on any gain for that.

A care home wouldn't take your home off you. The local authority would put a charge on your property so that, when it's sold, whatever you owe in care fees at that point (you'd have been paying some, out of your pension income) would be deducted from it and the remainder would go to you/whoever you've left it to.

I don't own where I live now, I'm a tenant, so I only own 1 property.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:10:13 pm
The Welsh government have means tested care.  Its capped at £100

Wow!  Is that a day, week or month?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:16:52 pm
I don't own where I live now, I'm a tenant, so I only own 1 property.

Youll still be liable for CGT on that property because its not your primary residence until you move in, when you move in the CGT gets frozen, it doesnt disappear and youll still need to pay CGT when you sell for the time you didnt live in it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 01:22:31 pm »
Politics UK @PolitlcsUK · 5m
🚨 NEW: Rachel Reeves is considering raising the tax on vapes in the Budget

[@guardian]

Makes sense.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Youll still be liable for CGT on that property because its not your primary residence until you move in, when you move in the CGT gets frozen, it doesnt disappear and youll still need to pay CGT when you sell for the time you didnt live in it.

That's ok then as I've only owned it since 2022.  Do they take into account what you've spent improving it and making it habitable? 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:24:15 pm
That's ok then as I've only owned it since 2022.  Do they take into account what you've spent improving it and making it habitable? 

Yes they do, just keep hold of the receipts!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:24:15 pm
That's ok then as I've only owned it since 2022.  Do they take into account what you've spent improving it and making it habitable? 

Yes that is all tax deductible. Keep a log of everything you spend, absolutely everything. Repairs & maintenance are deductible from your BTL income. Improvements are deductible from CGT.

It may be things you don't think of too - buying out a leasehold so it becomes freehold would be classed as improvement etc. Anything that ultimately would add value to the property.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:21:14 pm
Wow!  Is that a day, week or month?

a week, so rich people pay £100 p/week and it goes down depending on your circumstances.

This is for care at home, I don't know the situation with care homes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:31:32 pm


Personally I'm planning on retiring at 55 so am shovelling as much as I can afford into my pension but building a big enough ISA fund that will see me through the gap period between retirement and whatever age I'll be able to access my private pension.

Private pensions can be accessed from age 55 at the mo.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:31:16 pm
Yes that is all tax deductible. Keep a log of everything you spend, absolutely everything. Repairs & maintenance are deductible from your BTL income. Improvements are deductible from CGT.

It may be things you don't think of too - buying out a leasehold so it becomes freehold would be classed as improvement etc. Anything that ultimately would add value to the property.

Presumably not the service charges though?  What about my landlords licencing fees and agents registration fees as I have both?  Insurance or ground rent?

If I sold it now I wouldn't even break even and if they allow all those as tax deductable costs it'll be many, many years before I do based on this year's valuation.

Remember folks, your investments are always a risk 👍
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:37:22 pm
a week, so rich people pay £100 p/week and it goes down depending on your circumstances.

This is for care at home, I don't know the situation with care homes

Hopefully I'll never need either mate but it's good to know if I ever did 👍
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 02:18:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Private pensions can be accessed from age 55 at the mo.
It's tied to state pension age now though so given his age it will be 58 at the minimum.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Reality raise vat by 2% would be a quick fix to raise money quickly
Increase benefits
Raise employeesNIC
Reduce entrepreneurs relief to 500k
Level off pension relief to say 25%
There are easy wins
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 02:29:37 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 02:27:38 pm
Reality raise vat by 2% would be a quick fix to raise money quickly
Increase benefits
Raise employeesNIC
Reduce entrepreneurs relief to 500k
Level off pension relief to say 25%
There are easy wins

VAT is regressive and I think Labour have ruled it anyway as one of the taxes on working people.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:29:37 pm
VAT is regressive and I think Labour have ruled it anyway as one of the taxes on working people.

Employees NI would fall in the same bucket.

Lowering pension relief was bailed on as it would have hammered a lot of public sector workers, public sector unions were pretty opposed to that one.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:01:06 pm
  ...The only people likely to gain from it being sold will be the millionaire leaches who own the care home I get put into unless I preempt that eventuality by opting for euthanasia 👍
Are there any care homes left? Nearly all of the ones I know or worked at closed down once the minimum wage was introduced. The greedy twats who owned them couldn't get away with working their staff into the ground for peanuts anymore, so they shut down and sold up. Some were bulldozed and turned into posh housing. Others converted into luxury flats.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 04:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:54:37 pm
Are there any care homes left? Nearly all of the ones I know or worked at closed down once the minimum wage was introduced. The greedy twats who owned them couldn't get away with working their staff into the ground for peanuts anymore, so they shut down and sold up. Some were bulldozed and turned into posh housing. Others converted into luxury flats.

There's one not far from here, no idea if it's owned by leaches or the council.

Come to think of it I've no idea if it's for the elderly or adults with learning difficulties 🤦
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
Freezing of income tax thresholds apparently likely to be extended further into the future.

https://xcancel.com/GeorgeWParker/status/1847277250720223350
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:21 pm
Freezing of income tax thresholds apparently likely to be extended further into the future.

https://xcancel.com/GeorgeWParker/status/1847277250720223350

Thats very shaky grounds with regards to no tax rises for working people

The current freeze was until 2028 so that means if they extend it that takes the freeze past the next election which is a very risky strategy, I get the whole front load all the bad news at the beginning to some degree but this just seems like asking for trouble at the next election.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 05:53:18 pm »
At risk of being accused of being far left and giving a shit about animals when people work on just minimum wage….

Labour to legalise harmful practice of carrying chickens by legs, say charities


Labour is using its first animal welfare policy since entering government to dilute standards by legalising the harmful practice of carrying chickens by their legs, charities have said.
European transport regulation 1/2005, which still applies in the UK, prohibits lifting chickens by their legs on farms and during loading and unloading, but the government is going to change the law to permit the widespread but illegal method, according to the Animal Law Foundation.

This comes despite the animal welfare committee of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) having previously said that it caused distress and injuries such as fractures and dislocations.

Edie Bowles, the executive director at the Animal Law Foundation, said: “It is shocking that the Labour government has chosen a dilution of welfare protections as its first animal welfare policy. It is especially surprising given it is the first dilution of an EU animal welfare protection since Brexit.

“The British people do not want this. They want animal welfare standards high and enforced. The decision to legalise the inhumane handling of chickens in the UK is a stark reminder of the lack of care for animal welfare at the highest level.”

During and after the Brexit campaign, leaving the European Union was repeatedly framed as an opportunity to strengthen the UK’s animal welfare standards. During the general election campaign, the environment secretary (then shadow), Steve Reed, said: “The Conservatives are on the side of animal cruelty. Labour will end it.”

Despite the EU regulations, the government had until recently argued that it was not illegal to handle chickens by the legs and Defra’s codes of practice explicitly permitted “leg-catching”.
However, the Animal Law Foundation threatened Defra with legal action, prompting the government to concede that carrying chickens by their legs was currently prohibited. At the same time it informed the charity that it would be changing the law so that it was no longer forbidden.

Kipster, a Dutch poultry farm that produces carbon-neutral eggs, has calculated that the additional cost of handling chickens upright is €0.0004 (£0.0003) per egg.

Sean Gifford, the executive director of the Humane League, said: “Chickens are thinking, feeling animals. Some are shy, some are playful, and they all want to live their lives free from harm. Grabbing them by their legs, which are often already sensitive and painful due to being bred to grow so quickly to maximise profit, then carrying them upside down, causes intense suffering.

“This outrageous decision by the government will ensure that millions of animals continue to needlessly suffer and is completely at odds with Labour’s pledge to introduce the biggest boost in animal welfare for a generation.”

The Humane League will be at the court of appeal on Wednesday to challenge the government for allowing fast-growing broiler chickens, known as “Frankenchickens”, which suffer a wide range of health problems. The high court rejected the initial challenge last year.
Defra declined to comment.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:18 pm

Edie Bowles, the executive director at the Animal Law Foundation, said: It is shocking that the Labour government has chosen a dilution of welfare protections as its first animal welfare policy. It is especially surprising given it is the first dilution of an EU animal welfare protection since Brexit.

The British people do not want this. They want animal welfare standards high and enforced. The decision to legalise the inhumane handling of chickens in the UK is a stark reminder of the lack of care for animal welfare at the highest level.

During and after the Brexit campaign, leaving the European Union was repeatedly framed as an opportunity to strengthen the UKs animal welfare standards. During the general election campaign, the environment secretary (then shadow), Steve Reed, said: The Conservatives are on the side of animal cruelty. Labour will end it.

Leaving aside the animal cruelty element, if we're to stand a chance of closer ties to the EU (which could help fill that black hole in the coffers) then what on earth are they doing deviating from EU standards?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 07:24:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:18 pm
At risk of being accused of being far left and giving a shit about animals when people work on just minimum wage.

Labour to legalise harmful practice of carrying chickens by legs, say charities




F*cking shit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 07:56:08 pm »
Who's defending this one then, from the usual apologists?

This Labour government has so much to fix, and it appears to be busy doing unnecessary bad things right now. Where is its heart at? What are its guiding principles? If it's just "growth growth growth" it can just go to hell, we've seen what that does.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 08:00:09 pm »
Damn woke leftists, caring about unimportant things like animal cruelty. You're the reason Nigel Frottage is so popular.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm »
Honestly so far theyve been absolute shite.

Id argue that other than Osborne and Sunak, Reeves is the most economically right wing chancellor since Lawson. Awful, awful choice.

And just the rest is full of shite. Nothing decent is happening anywhere.

Its better than the Tories. But honestly thats all I can say so far. Pitiful.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:23:19 pm
Honestly so far theyve been absolute shite.

Id argue that other than Osborne and Sunak, Reeves is the most economically right wing chancellor since Lawson. Awful, awful choice.

And just the rest is full of shite. Nothing decent is happening anywhere.

Its better than the Tories. But honestly thats all I can say so far. Pitiful.

Yes looking to raise most of £40bn to fund public services through tax rises, its Thatcher reincarnated

FML.....
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 08:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:23:19 pm
Honestly so far theyve been absolute shite.

Id argue that other than Osborne and Sunak, Reeves is the most economically right wing chancellor since Lawson. Awful, awful choice.

And just the rest is full of shite. Nothing decent is happening anywhere.

Its better than the Tories. But honestly thats all I can say so far. Pitiful.

Im by no means a huge fan but its been 13 odd weeks, she hasnt even announced a budget yet
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:00:09 pm
Damn woke leftists, caring about unimportant things like animal cruelty. You're the reason Nigel Frottage is so popular.

This and KH's post are object examples of what I was talking about. One might have wished that being told by someone whom they purport to morally stand for might prompt people to ask what I was talking about, but no, they continue in exactly the vein that I was referring to.

There is a tendency among the left of assuming that they are morally right and thus anyone who differs must be morally wrong. And everything is defined in to fit this worldview. I think I might have posted on this before, but this time I highlighted that I am actually one of those whom they pretend to stand for. And still the righteous left continues in exactly the same way.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 08:58:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:47:54 pm
If you believe Tax is the answer to our problems then that's fine, nothing wrong in bringing them up whenever you want, am always banging on about Labour needing the confidence to make big change as policys may backfire, all policys have a negative side but I don't think people take this into account when judging them. Labour governments have always been in a straightjacket, I can give many examples of why they haven't been able to change policys they know are wrong as they know the public will turn on them at the following election,  eg I doubt any Labour government supported the right to buy but they knew stopping it would be political suicide. there are many more examples like this so I always try to understand the position Labour are in when people shout for what they see as something that obviously needs to be done. I don't assume Labour wouldn't like to bring in this change because they disagree, they are more concerned with a backlash when they negative attacks influence public opinion.

I am not even bothered about the Swift ticket attacks. of course the PM gets special treatment, I wouldn't have been bothered if Sunak had been given this special treatment, it does show just how little respect the Torys and the media have for the public if they think that will help them turn voters against Labour, it's actually backfiring on the Torys, every attack is a opportunity to bring up the Tory corruption etc.
I can see how the free clothes gifts came about, it was just something Starmer must have brought up in a chat with Lord Alli about the added expense of his wife clothes attending all these high level functions. nobody is going to give them money for clothes out of the blue, that would be a insult. Lord Alli and Starmer obviously had a chat about it one day and he offered to help out. I am disappointed Starmer never seen the danger this could bring but it's nothing really. I wish I could say this was a brilliant trap by Starmer as this is also backfiring on the Torys but I doubt that happened, they will find it hard to attack Labour for tightening up the laws on free gifts etc for MPs. ive wanted this to happen for years now,  it's the personal gifts by companies that does the damage. if a MP has worked in a industry all his life then it's understandable to see them campaign for that industry, what stinks for me is the MPs who have had no connection to a industry suddenly campaigning for them after they get a well paid job when they have no experience in that field. they are being paid to do what those companies want. that's very wrong and has to stop.

Am sure Labour will be better at the messaging but I think a new generation have now changed the political climate in the UK, the base vote has been decimated,  it's like the US voter who now say's am undecided, I will wait till the Manifesto comes out for more information. what more information do they need!!!  the effect of this was felt at the last election. I think the damage has been done now, people who should be supporting Labour are quite proud to attack Labour supporters for voting blindly for Labour, that never happened in the Liverpool I grew up in, they may not have known much about politics but they knew who their friends were.

Great post mate
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:54:45 pm
This and KH's post are object examples of what I was talking about. One might have wished that being told by someone whom they purport to morally stand for might prompt people to ask what I was talking about, but no, they continue in exactly the vein that I was referring to.

There is a tendency among the left of assuming that they are morally right and thus anyone who differs must be morally wrong. And everything is defined in to fit this worldview. I think I might have posted on this before, but this time I highlighted that I am actually one of those whom they pretend to stand for. And still the righteous left continues in exactly the same way.


The assumption that your preferred brand of 'pragmatic' centrist politics is the only correct one and everybody who disagrees with you is a deluded leftist is dripping through every single one of your posts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4312 on: Today at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:25:51 pm
The assumption that your preferred brand of 'pragmatic' centrist politics is the only correct one and everybody who disagrees with you is a deluded leftist is dripping through every single one of your posts.

The self-righteous left have yet again failed to win over me, a repeated and vocal critic of them.

Doesnt this just show the incompatibility of their so-called principles with the hard nosed reality of the political landscape? If they cant win over a man who posts about nothing else but his loathing of the left, and is only ever a day or two away from his latest screed against them, then exactly who can they win over with their naive idiotcy and pie-in-the-sky politics?

What a bunch of bastards. Rude too.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 09:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:23:19 pm
absolute shite 
but better than the Tories

Should be a bumper sticker  ;D

Ive been trying to come to terms with politics. In the US where I live and the UK where Im from.
I see so many parallels, and mostly its very painful. I was an optimistic person. Im not sure what I am now. I do think we have to be more patient.
Sorry its happy-hour where I am, and Ive had a pint. Happy Friday everyone  :wave
