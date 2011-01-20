I agree with what you say but we should be defending competent politicians. the Tory politicians were very effective getting their message across to the public over the last 14 yrs but they were absolutely useless when it came to competency, even the most right wing Tory mps understood this when one said this is the result of electing talentless people into power. he was talking about Liz Truss & co. Torys loved her bullshit but couldn't see how useless she was.

That would be my criticism of Labour today, am certain they will change things for the better because they have the talent to see what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it all. the inequality suffering will change in time but I can't see Labour being given the time. too many knockers not defending their aims, growth and competency. it's politics, being competent is the most important quality but the public are more impressed by the incompetent bullshitters. I wish Labour did have some impressive competent politicians when it comes to getting the message across but they haven't so I will carry on defending them as I think they have the talent to change things for the better, attacking them will only keep things as they are today, the bullshitters will win.

How about the public taking some responsibility for what has happened, not going to happen is it but that doesn't mean that's not part of the problem. they remind me of all the billionaires who say they are emigrating because everything's gone to shit, they played a part in everything going to shit by backing the Torys for 14 yrs, same applies to the people who voted in the Torys, now they moan about not being able to pay the bills and everything's got worse, these people played a big part in bringing about the suffering they now feel. who are they turning too now, the left? no chance, they are supporting the right wing politicians like Frottage.



I agree on these points, and it is endlessly disheartening and frustrating. However, I am slightly more optimistic that Labour can turn the messaging around. But it depends on a having a bit of steel.Labour are going to take flak no matter what. They always do. The gifts scandal is just one example. But if Labour are going to take flak and be hit in the polls anyway, why not take flak and be hit in the polls for something meaningful?Think how much political capital Labour have expended on the gift scandal? That is political capital that could have been spent on reversing the Tories NI cut, for example. The gift scandal wouldn't even be a thing amongst all the NI headlines. But Labour were too fearful of the Tory media to reverse the NI cut, even though I think most of the population would have been more understanding of it. And then Labour got slammed by the media even after continually running scared. Being honest on the need for taxes to fix the country and maintain functioning services might be breifly unpopular amongst the media shitstorm, but in the middle-to-long term it might help change the overall narrative orthodoxy on taxes as people see public services and infrastructure improve. At the same time at the NI reversal, Labour could introduce a minor wealth tax, even knowing most billionaires will dodge it. But at least ordinary people would know Labour are willing to take on inequality and the billionaire class. Instead, ordinary people now think Labour are grifters like the last lot, even if the gifts are absolute peanuts compared to the billions embezzled by the Tories. And Labour are still operating in an economic straightjacket out of fear of the Tory headlines.I keep banging on about taxes, which I appreciate is very boring, but you get my idea. With a bit more steel and a bit more willingness to take flak from certain quarters, Labour still have the scope to take on certain vested interests, and importantly be seen to do. But it requires a willingness to ruffle a few feathers. Labour have the majority to do so.