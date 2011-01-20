« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 166751 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:18:24 pm
For what it's worth, I 100% agree with you on taxing middle income earners. It's a must, as that is where most tax revenue is ultimately raised. I live in Spain and I'm taxed far higher than I would be in the UK, but ultimtely I'm happy to pay it because, besides basic public duty, public services (and public spaces in general) are far superior.

But on the issue of the wealth tax in Spain. There are actually multiple wealth taxes. The most recently introduced tax raises less than 1 billion annually, but in conjunction with existing wealth taxes it is closer to 2 billion. In addition, there are regional wealth taxes. Still, comparative peanuts.

But, as I've said here before, regardless of the ultimate effectiveness of a wealth tax, it is still an important narrative before asking middle earners to cough up. I think Gerry Attrick probably sums up the thoughts of millions here:

It's the issue of narrative that Labour is most struggling with (and indeed social democratic parties across the West). Being more competant than the other lot is not a convincing narrative, when people are crying out for meaning.

Pedro Sanchez (whose government introduced that wealth tax) is currently the most successful social democratic leader in the Western world, and has helped stem the tide of far right populism. It's not all rosy in Spain of course, but we could do worse than look there for some inspiration. And contrary to dealing a death knell for the economy, Spain's economy is the fastest growing in Europe. It turns out you can openly support social democratic policies and grow the economy. Who knew?! And all of this whilst balancing a far more fragile political coalition than Labour's massive majority.
I remember the reaction from the knockers when Labour argued we don't have to raise taxes for everyone to bring in revenue, growth will bring in more revenue. they took a lot of stick over it at the time. people could only see 1 way for the government to bring in revenue, higher taxes so they called Labours growth aims boll...
Now we hear people calling the competency points not very convincing as well. If people can't see the importance of competency then we haven't learned nothing over the last 14yrs.  Competency brings efficiency, efficiency brings better run services at a cheaper cost. the reason the Torys spent so much wasn't down to trying to improve lives, they were forced to do it to keep basic services they f.. up running, we ended up paying far more for a worse service.
Bringing back efficiency will take years, it means massive re-organisation and changes, we won't feel the benefit of this for years.
The government do need more revenue to spend but at least we will feel the benefits of this spending, we've had years of spending more while everything got worse. that was down to Tory incompetence.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
£500 million a year for the royals.
Tax payer subsidises greedy fat cats and shareholders profits by paying benefits to their work force.
Private companies syphon public money off running vital services into the ground.
Bankers and the like pay less tax than their cleaners
Tax loopholes you can drive a bus through.
Billions lost every year because of the stupidity of Brexit.

But a Labour Government think more cuts are what we need.

I despair.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:26:49 pm
I think the lack of political will to tackle the inequality issue, will fragment our society, beyond repair.  We're already seeing it in the US, and right across Europe.


This is the most pertinent point in the whole thread  :thumbup

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:13:22 pm
£500 million a year for the royals.
Tax payer subsidises greedy fat cats and shareholders profits by paying benefits to their work force.
Private companies syphon public money off running vital services into the ground.
Bankers and the like pay less tax than their cleaners
Tax loopholes you can drive a bus through.
Billions lost every year because of the stupidity of Brexit.

But a Labour Government think more cuts are what we need.

I despair.


Except its already been widely leaked that the majority of the £40b gap they are looking to address will be through tax raising

The current favourite seems to be introducing employers NI on pension contributions, which is a big revenue earner but can basically be covered off in the public sector by the employer, it will basically wipe out salary sacrifice schemes in the private sector though. a big revenue earner though.

But it sounds like there will be some other moves around IHT, some increase in CGT on share sales, although not remotely tax equalisation with income tax, as the models suggest that would actually cost the state money.

The rumours around tinkering with the Tax Free Lump Sum on pensions don't seem to be going away, that is a politically challenging one, yes it hits higher earners but people will feel they have been promised one thing from the pension system and be getting something quite different.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:12:33 pm
I remember the reaction from the knockers when Labour argued we don't have to raise taxes for everyone to bring in revenue, growth will bring in more revenue. they took a lot of stick over it at the time. people could only see 1 way for the government to bring in revenue, higher taxes so they called Labours growth aims boll...
Now we hear people calling the competency points not very convincing as well. If people can't see the importance of competency then we haven't learned nothing over the last 14yrs.  Competency brings efficiency, efficiency brings better run services at a cheaper cost. the reason the Torys spent so much wasn't down to trying to improve lives, they were forced to do it to keep basic services they f.. up running, we ended up paying far more for a worse service.
Bringing back efficiency will take years, it means massive re-organisation and changes, we won't feel the benefit of this for years.
The government do need more revenue to spend but at least we will feel the benefits of this spending, we've had years of spending more while everything got worse. that was down to Tory incompetence.

I'm not arguing against competancy. That should be the bare minimum, and by all means hammer home the fact Labour are more competant than the Tories. The bar has never been lower than that set by the Tories.

But politics needs more than that in the face of the rising tide of far right populism. Narrative is as important as competance, as the US election is showing. You can be competant, you can grow the economy, you can provide jobs and services. But unless it's underpinned by a more widesweeping message explaining the big issues of the day (inequality, the value of democracy, the climate crisis etc) than it doesn't translate to political success.

We are in a battle for the very survival of Western democratic liberal values, and that's as much a battle of narrative as anything else.

I'm not saying it's an easy task either, with big money interests and a hostile media arrayed against it. So far no social democratic party has really nailed it.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:53:50 pm
I'm not arguing against competancy. That should be the bare minimum, and by all means hammer home the fact Labour are more competant than the Tories. The bar has never been lower than that set by the Tories.

But politics needs more than that in the face of the rising tide of far right populism. Narrative is as important as competance, as the US election is showing. You can be competant, you can grow the economy, you can provide jobs and services. But unless it's underpinned by a more widesweeping message explaining the big issues of the day (inequality, the value of democracy, the climate crisis etc) than it doesn't translate to political success.

We are in a battle for the very survival of Western democratic liberal values, and that's as much a battle of narrative as anything else.

I'm not saying it's an easy task either, with big money interests and a hostile media arrayed against it. So far no social democratic party has really nailed it.
I agree with what you say but we should be defending competent politicians. the Tory politicians were very effective getting their message across to the public over the last 14 yrs but they were absolutely useless when it came to competency, even the most right wing Tory mps understood this when one said this is the result of electing talentless people into power. he was talking about Liz Truss & co. Torys loved her bullshit but couldn't see how useless she was.
That would be my criticism of Labour today, am certain they will change things for the better because they have the talent to see what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it all. the inequality suffering will change in time but I can't see Labour being given the time. too many knockers not defending their aims, growth and competency.  it's politics, being competent is the most important quality but the public are more impressed by the incompetent bullshitters. I wish Labour did have some impressive competent politicians when it comes to getting the message across but they haven't so I will carry on defending them as I think they have the talent to change things for the better, attacking them will only keep things as they are today, the bullshitters will win.
How about the public taking some responsibility for what has happened, not going to happen is it but that doesn't mean that's not part of the problem. they remind me of all the billionaires who say they are emigrating because everything's gone to shit, they played a part in everything going to shit by backing the Torys for 14 yrs, same applies to the people who voted in the Torys, now they moan about not being able to pay the bills and everything's got worse, these people played a big part in bringing about the suffering they now feel. who are they turning too now, the left? no chance, they are supporting the right wing politicians like Frottage.
The rumours around tinkering with the Tax Free Lump Sum on pensions don't seem to be going away, that is a politically challenging one, yes it hits higher earners but people will feel they have been promised one thing from the pension system and be getting something quite different.
[/quote]
genuinely i have issues with this
am over 55 have been saving into my pension for over 38 years on the promise of the 25% tax free, was sold that this was a better option than isa`s or saving
was hoping to work til 60 then live on the tax free amount til 66
think this is wrong if labour cap this
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:38:53 pm
I agree with what you say but we should be defending competent politicians. the Tory politicians were very effective getting their message across to the public over the last 14 yrs but they were absolutely useless when it came to competency, even the most right wing Tory mps understood this when one said this is the result of electing talentless people into power. he was talking about Liz Truss & co. Torys loved her bullshit but couldn't see how useless she was.
Because they lied, far easier to continually keep lying to the public than telling the hard truth.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:53:50 pm
I'm not arguing against competancy. That should be the bare minimum, and by all means hammer home the fact Labour are more competant than the Tories. The bar has never been lower than that set by the Tories.

But politics needs more than that in the face of the rising tide of far right populism. Narrative is as important as competance, as the US election is showing. You can be competant, you can grow the economy, you can provide jobs and services. But unless it's underpinned by a more widesweeping message explaining the big issues of the day (inequality, the value of democracy, the climate crisis etc) than it doesn't translate to political success.

We are in a battle for the very survival of Western democratic liberal values, and that's as much a battle of narrative as anything else.

I'm not saying it's an easy task either, with big money interests and a hostile media arrayed against it. So far no social democratic party has really nailed it.


Well said.

We're a good few decades into a period of politics - almost all the western/developed world - where governments, regardless of party, follow the same broad economic consensus (which is based on a centre-right corruption of capitalism where big corporations have a strong influence on policy), with the only differences generally being the level of trying to mitigate the inevitable harmful and negative consequences of capitalism for the mases.

I've seen it referred to as a version of 'Managerialism'.

Given globalisation - or, rather, the part of globalism that saw initially western-owned corporations move the manufacturing process to cheap-labour economies to inflate their own profits - has seen an enormous transfer of wealth out of the developed world, 'western' economies are generally declining in relation to where they would/could/should have been.

Furthermore, the political influence of 'big business' and the super-rich owners of capital has led to these wealth- and business-friendly governments introducing laws to protect wealth and to handcuff organised labour, as well as allowing loopholes that allow endemic hiding of assets and dodging of tax.

The result is the capital-owning elite having a bigger slice of a smaller pie - which means doubly-less 'pie' for the rest of us.

Is it any wonder when people turn to an alternative?

Any rational thinker would have imagined that it would be 'the left' who were the natural group to exploit this.

The hair-tearing frustration is that it's the very types of scumbags who've helped create this situation - the billionaire and multi-millionaire owners of capital - who have both recognised the disaffection and taken steps to harness it.

If we look at the UK, we have the bulk of the media owned by super-rich, tax-dodging anti-regulation right-wingers and they have laid very effective groundworks with constant propaganda and brainwashing to lay the blame of society's ills on migrants, benefit 'scroungers', trade unions, lefty-woke social justice warriors, etc. And then other right-wing, anti-regulation, often tax-dodging scumbags have funded other disruption, adding the use of social media to their arsenal.

In the US, the funders of the orange shitbag's egotrip - which is just a front for a hard-right socio-economic agenda - have been anti-regulation, anti-tax right-wing millionaire/billionaire arseholes.

All whilst large parts of 'the left' tie themselves in knots - and losing credibility amongst the general public - trying to figure out at what point a man can become a woman and getting the names of people who were involved in the slave trade 3 centuries ago removed from buildings, whilst calling people who don't want an already-overcrowded island to become more overcrowded, racists.



Whatever the arguments are about increasing tax rates, this kind if thing needs resolving:

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1846867791414018429

What a fucking mess.....
So what's all this capping the tax free pension sum about then? 

What does it means for the non wealthy? 

We can take less out or the same amount out but pay more tax on it?

Paul's just turned 55 and wanted to take his lump sum but I've pursuaded him to leave it until we really need it so would he be better taking it or not?
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:56:13 pm
Whatever the arguments are about increasing tax rates, this kind if thing needs resolving:

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1846867791414018429

What a fucking mess.....
Part of the reason I keep saying that benefits should be universal and not means tested is because it avoids situations like this.  You get those cliff edges where people earning more money end up taking home less.

I also think the PA taper is unfair, but ultimately now is not the time to sort that one out.
More budget news:

Reeves to leave capital gains tax on property untouched, reports say

Quote
Fears among landlords and second home owners that tax would rise in budget said to be unfounded[/b]

Rachel Reeves will not change the rate of capital gains tax on the sale of second homes in the budget amid concerns about the impact on the property market.

Ministers have decided to leave CGT levied on the sale of second homes and buy-to-let properties untouched because of concerns that increasing it would cost money, the Times reported.

In the last budget, the Conservatives cut the top rate of CGT for property from 28% to -24%. The Office for Budget Responsibility said at the time the cut would raise nearly £700m by increasing the number of property sales and resulting income from stamp duty.

Now ministers are concerned that putting up the rate again would cost the Treasury money by slowing property sales, the Guardian understands.

Keir Starmer has indicated that CGT on the sale of shares and other assets, currently set at up to 20%, will increase in the budget on 30 October. The tax is expected to rise by several percentage points.

Only about 350,000 people a year pay the tax, but they contribute about £15bn in tax receipts, according to figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said that interviews it had carried out with millionaires suggested most would not be put off investing by a rise in CGT.

One, Julia Davies, told the IPPR she had never let tax rates dictate my decisions to fund innovation or pursue opportunities, while the Photobox co-founder Graham Hobson, said the claim that increasing CGT would discourage investment was simply a myth.

Capital gains tax was equal to income tax when I set up Photobox. It didnt stop me from starting and growing a successful business, Hobson said.

The Treasury is considering changes to inheritance tax and pension tax relief. Reeves is drawing up plans for £40bn in tax rises and spending cuts to avoid the real-terms cuts to departments that had been baked in under the last governments plans.

It emerged this week that several cabinet ministers have written to Starmer to contest planned cuts to their department.

The chancellor is also looking at increasing the national insurance contributions paid by businesses. The Guardian revealed this month that Reeves was considering levying NI on employers pension contributions, which thinktanks say could bring in £12-£17bn.

Increasing businesses NI contributions will be controversial and has provoked a backlash from industry groups, who have called it a tax on jobs, but Starmer and Reeves have refused to rule it out.

The prime minister told the BBC that Labour was very clear in the manifesto that we wouldnt be increasing tax on working people but had made no commitments on employers NI contributions.

There is also growing speculation that Reeves will increase fuel duty for the first time since 2011, when it was frozen by George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, told the broadcasters on Thursday that the government had some really tough choices to make.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/oct/17/rachel-reeves-capital-gains-tax-second-homes-landlords
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:15:18 pm
So what's all this capping the tax free pension sum about then? 

What does it means for the non wealthy? 

We can take less out or the same amount out but pay more tax on it?

Paul's just turned 55 and wanted to take his lump sum but I've pursuaded him to leave it until we really need it so would he be better taking it or not?
think they are trying to cap the 25% tax free amount at £100k.
like yourself i was keeping it in but if they try and cap it will be wipped out
Quote from: naka on Today at 03:53:58 pm
think they are trying to cap the 25% tax free amount at £100k.
like yourself i was keeping it in but if they try and cap it will be wipped out

That won't effect us then as it was gonna be about 8k he took out 👍
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:00 am
To be fair you are also a person fuelling the Reform vote. By caring about the environment, thats what you are doing.

The above is pretty much what I was talking about. The tendency to start with the assumption that one is right, that anyone else who differs is wrong, and define everything in these terms. Never any consideration that one might be wrong, or that the line one is taking is counter-productive.

The argument that Labour is shite, they're all the same, is very effective. One just needs to look at the polls to see this is so. What I further pointed out, that most of these splinter votes go to Reform, is ignored by those who just want to glory in winning the argument. I pointed out how the Greens, the left's splinter vote of choice, went up very mildly between 2019 and 2024. Brexit/Reform's vote went up hugely between 2019 and 2024. The centre splintered quite satisfactorily. The majority of the splinter votes went to Reform. Even moreso now.

But that doesn't matter to those who are determined to prove how shite Labour are, and how all politicians are the same.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:24:36 pm
The above is pretty much what I was talking about. The tendency to start with the assumption that one is right, that anyone else who differs is wrong, and define everything in these terms. Never any consideration that one might be wrong, or that the line one is taking is counter-productive.

The argument that Labour is shite, they're all the same, is very effective. One just needs to look at the polls to see this is so. What I further pointed out, that most of these splinter votes go to Reform, is ignored by those who just want to glory in winning the argument. I pointed out how the Greens, the left's splinter vote of choice, went up very mildly between 2019 and 2024. Brexit/Reform's vote went up hugely between 2019 and 2024. The centre splintered quite satisfactorily. The majority of the splinter votes went to Reform. Even moreso now.

But that doesn't matter to those who are determined to prove how shite Labour are, and how all politicians are the same.

Said without even a hint of irony ;D
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:38:30 am
The problem is the Labour manifesto pretty much gave the public what they wanted, we love a bit of cakeism, people want better services, they just don't really want to pay for them.

Its the same in this thread here people are happy to talk about wealth taxes or taxing the rich or borrowing more. they are less keen on talking about everyone from middle earners up paying more.

When you ask most people who should be paying more tax, most will, sadly answer that it should be people who earn more than they ever think they will, its human nature.

Its the old saying really, comforting lies have always been a lot more popular than hard truths.

Some of us are right at the bottom, and are yet willing to give more and take less. And be criticised as right wing c*nts whilst doing so.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:25:50 pm
Said without even a hint of irony ;D

How is it ironic?
In a way, you can understand changing the tax rules on pension contributions and the tax free sum.

My current pension scheme through work, is salary sacrifice and the company pays in 10% to my 8%.

So i get the initial tax saving through SS, my contribution is being more than doubled 'for free'  and i could potentially get a whacking great sum when i eventually decide to access the fund - still got 17 years till official retirement, but the new 'access' rules mean i'll have to wait till i'm 57 (instead of 55) to even think about the 25% tax free element.

If a £100k tax free limit came in, i think i would have wait till i'm 67 and a fair wind for that to affect me.
Quote from: naka on Today at 03:53:58 pm
think they are trying to cap the 25% tax free amount at £100k.
like yourself i was keeping it in but if they try and cap it will be wipped out

If the TFLS gets an immediate cap from the next tax year, a lot of people may end up going into drawdown this year to grab it before its gone, for those in DC schemes that is potentially perfectly doable
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:39:23 pm
If the TFLS gets an immediate cap from the next tax year, a lot of people may end up going into drawdown this year to grab it before its gone, for those in DC schemes that is potentially perfectly doable

How many people will the cap affect? Even capped at £100k, you need a pot of £400k, mine combined come to around £300k
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:55 pm
How many people will the cap affect? Even capped at £100k, you need a pot of £400k, mine combined come to around £300k

The most impacted might once again be public sector workers, where the pots tend to be a lot larger, although DB schemes benefit from some pretty generous valuation rules, and I imagine its a lot harder to go into drawdown there and carry on working

Obviously as people get nearer retirement the pots tend to get larger as well, so you may get a few people near retirement age who might get tempted to go into drawdown early and on a DC scheme that doesn't necessarily force you to retire, you just can't make any significant contributions into your pension anymore.

No doubt the complaints will be from people who hammered money into their pension and planned to use the TFLS to pay off their mortgage when they retired.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:29:46 pm
Part of the reason I keep saying that benefits should be universal and not means tested is because it avoids situations like this.  You get those cliff edges where people earning more money end up taking home less.

I also think the PA taper is unfair, but ultimately now is not the time to sort that one out.

You're not wrong, I know we do means testing and tapers for good reasons, but the cliff edge ones in particular tend to be pretty disastrous for behavioural impacts if they are large numbers
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:54:05 pm
No doubt the complaints will be from people who hammered money into their pension and planned to use the TFLS to pay off their mortgage when they retired.
I'm in favour of a cap but perhaps it would be fairer if the bar was set higher now and plans put in place to reduce it over a period of time. That way those who are nearing retirement and who have put all of their financial eggs in the pension basket, don't get the rug pulled from under them at the last minute. It's a great lesson about spreading risk when it comes to finances.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:54:05 pm
The most impacted might once again be public sector workers, where the pots tend to be a lot larger, although DB schemes benefit from some pretty generous valuation rules, and I imagine its a lot harder to go into drawdown there and carry on working

Obviously as people get nearer retirement the pots tend to get larger as well, so you may get a few people near retirement age who might get tempted to go into drawdown early and on a DC scheme that doesn't necessarily force you to retire, you just can't make any significant contributions into your pension anymore.

No doubt the complaints will be from people who hammered money into their pension and planned to use the TFLS to pay off their mortgage when they retired.

Cheers bud

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:06:34 pm
I'm in favour of a cap but perhaps it would be fairer if the bar was set higher now and plans put in place to reduce it over a period of time. That way those who are nearing retirement and who have put all of their financial eggs in the pension basket, don't get the rug pulled from under them at the last minute. It's a great lesson about spreading risk when it comes to finances.

Yeah that makes sense. I'm only planning on taking £50k out of mine, so I'm not affected, but those who have, as you say, put all their eggs in one basket, shouldn't be getting shafted by it.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:06:34 pm
I'm in favour of a cap but perhaps it would be fairer if the bar was set higher now and plans put in place to reduce it over a period of time. That way those who are nearing retirement and who have put all of their financial eggs in the pension basket, don't get the rug pulled from under them at the last minute. It's a great lesson about spreading risk when it comes to finances.

Honestly its a great lesson about not trusting the pension system at all, every govt loves fucking around with it, I can see why its a struggle for people to do retirement planning!
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:06:34 pm
I'm in favour of a cap but perhaps it would be fairer if the bar was set higher now and plans put in place to reduce it over a period of time. That way those who are nearing retirement and who have put all of their financial eggs in the pension basket, don't get the rug pulled from under them at the last minute. It's a great lesson about spreading risk when it comes to finances.

Agreed but this issue with that is it doesn't really raise any money now.

Also not sure how they will handle those who entered drawdown already but didn't use the TFLS (I believe you can take that tax free benefit on your withdrawals every year rather than as a lump sum), I presume they would be unaffected as it would seem harsh to punish them simply for not going for the lump sum
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:14:00 pm
Honestly its a great lesson about not trusting the pension system at all, every govt loves fucking around with it, I can see why its a struggle for people to do retirement planning!

That's why many have gone down the property route (buy-to-let), instead. 
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:23:24 pm
Also not sure how they will handle those who entered drawdown already but didn't use the TFLS (I believe you can take that tax free benefit on your withdrawals every year rather than as a lump sum), I presume they would be unaffected as it would seem harsh to punish them simply for not going for the lump sum
I believe this is the way it works (but I stand to be corrected)...
You can think about your pension as belonging in two pots, A & B. Your funds start in Pot A and whatever sum you decide to withdraw from Pot A entitles you to 25% tax free and is paid to you. The remaining 75% gets moved to Pot B. Funds in Pot B can be withdrawn at any time and are taxable. So you can decide to take 25% of the entire fund now from Pot A with 75% of the entire fund being moved from Pot A to Pot B. Or you can take smaller amounts out of Pot A on a regular or adhoc basis, getting 25% tax free paid to you each time with the remainder going into Pot B (which you can choose to withdraw or leave in place). So if someone with a huge pot took their full 25% tax free already then I think they'll be patting themselves on the back.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:55 pm
How many people will the cap affect? Even capped at £100k, you need a pot of £400k, mine combined come to around £300k

My only worry is that the way these things work is that while £100k tax free is generous today, the way these things usually work is that they never move in line with inflation and selfishly when I retire £100k wont go anywhere near as far as it does today.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:31:41 pm
That's why many have gone down the property route (buy-to-let), instead. 

Thats not exactly without its risks too, theyve changed tax rules around mortgage interest a few years ago, plus the CGT thresholds, allowances and rates have been changed a few times already on second properties and might be changed again in a couple of weeks.

Sometimes its just easier to do what you want to do without trying to be too clever about it, theres just too many variables when your thinking 10 or 20 years down the line.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:06:34 pm
I'm in favour of a cap but perhaps it would be fairer if the bar was set higher now and plans put in place to reduce it over a period of time. That way those who are nearing retirement and who have put all of their financial eggs in the pension basket, don't get the rug pulled from under them at the last minute. It's a great lesson about spreading risk when it comes to finances.

I was on the verge of starting a private pension on top of work one until someone on here (cant remember who it was) said the same thing about the rules always changing and me being better off just putting the money into an ISA instead to mitigate any rule changes, probably some of the best advice I have received in a long time.
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 07:32:56 pm »
At the end of the day, investing in a pension does involve risk, probably best just to view potential government changes in policy as part of that risk.

Investing in property has huge risk - even if it has generally paid off well in the last couple of decades - you are putting a lot if not all of your eggs in one basket.
Hugely impressed by Bridget Phllipson

Attended a webinar with her today and shes so certain and calm and doesnt piss people off just for the fun of it (See that c*nt Mr Williamson for details).  Yet shes solid as Steel when needed and really forthright.

