I'm not arguing against competancy. That should be the bare minimum, and by all means hammer home the fact Labour are more competant than the Tories. The bar has never been lower than that set by the Tories.
But politics needs more than that in the face of the rising tide of far right populism. Narrative is as important as competance, as the US election is showing. You can be competant, you can grow the economy, you can provide jobs and services. But unless it's underpinned by a more widesweeping message explaining the big issues of the day (inequality, the value of democracy, the climate crisis etc) than it doesn't translate to political success.
We are in a battle for the very survival of Western democratic liberal values, and that's as much a battle of narrative as anything else.
I'm not saying it's an easy task either, with big money interests and a hostile media arrayed against it. So far no social democratic party has really nailed it.
Well said.
We're a good few decades into a period of politics - almost all the western/developed world - where governments, regardless of party, follow the same broad economic consensus (which is based on a centre-right corruption of capitalism where big corporations have a strong influence on policy), with the only differences generally being the level of trying to mitigate the inevitable harmful and negative consequences of capitalism for the mases.
I've seen it referred to as a version of 'Managerialism'.
Given globalisation - or, rather, the part of globalism that saw initially western-owned corporations move the manufacturing process to cheap-labour economies to inflate their own profits - has seen an enormous transfer of wealth out of the developed world, 'western' economies are generally declining in relation to where they would/could/should have been.
Furthermore, the political influence of 'big business' and the super-rich owners of capital has led to these wealth- and business-friendly governments introducing laws to protect wealth and to handcuff organised labour, as well as allowing loopholes that allow endemic hiding of assets and dodging of tax.
The result is the capital-owning elite having a bigger slice of a smaller pie - which means doubly-less 'pie' for the rest of us.
Is it any wonder when people turn to an alternative?
Any rational thinker would have imagined that it would be 'the left' who were the natural group to exploit this.
The hair-tearing frustration is that it's the very types of scumbags who've helped create this situation - the billionaire and multi-millionaire owners of capital - who have both recognised the disaffection and taken steps to harness it.
If we look at the UK, we have the bulk of the media owned by super-rich, tax-dodging anti-regulation right-wingers and they have laid very effective groundworks with constant propaganda and brainwashing to lay the blame of society's ills on migrants, benefit 'scroungers', trade unions, lefty-woke social justice warriors, etc. And then other right-wing, anti-regulation, often tax-dodging scumbags have funded other disruption, adding the use of social media to their arsenal.
In the US, the funders of the orange shitbag's egotrip - which is just a front for a hard-right socio-economic agenda - have been anti-regulation, anti-tax right-wing millionaire/billionaire arseholes.
All whilst large parts of 'the left' tie themselves in knots - and losing credibility amongst the general public - trying to figure out at what point a man can become a woman and getting the names of people who were involved in the slave trade 3 centuries ago removed from buildings, whilst calling people who don't want an already-overcrowded island to become more overcrowded, racists.