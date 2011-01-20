I'm not arguing against competancy. That should be the bare minimum, and by all means hammer home the fact Labour are more competant than the Tories. The bar has never been lower than that set by the Tories.



But politics needs more than that in the face of the rising tide of far right populism. Narrative is as important as competance, as the US election is showing. You can be competant, you can grow the economy, you can provide jobs and services. But unless it's underpinned by a more widesweeping message explaining the big issues of the day (inequality, the value of democracy, the climate crisis etc) than it doesn't translate to political success.



We are in a battle for the very survival of Western democratic liberal values, and that's as much a battle of narrative as anything else.



I'm not saying it's an easy task either, with big money interests and a hostile media arrayed against it. So far no social democratic party has really nailed it.



I agree with what you say but we should be defending competent politicians. the Tory politicians were very effective getting their message across to the public over the last 14 yrs but they were absolutely useless when it came to competency, even the most right wing Tory mps understood this when one said this is the result of electing talentless people into power. he was talking about Liz Truss & co. Torys loved her bullshit but couldn't see how useless she was.That would be my criticism of Labour today, am certain they will change things for the better because they have the talent to see what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it all. the inequality suffering will change in time but I can't see Labour being given the time. too many knockers not defending their aims, growth and competency. it's politics, being competent is the most important quality but the public are more impressed by the incompetent bullshitters. I wish Labour did have some impressive competent politicians when it comes to getting the message across but they haven't so I will carry on defending them as I think they have the talent to change things for the better, attacking them will only keep things as they are today, the bullshitters will win.How about the public taking some responsibility for what has happened, not going to happen is it but that doesn't mean that's not part of the problem. they remind me of all the billionaires who say they are emigrating because everything's gone to shit, they played a part in everything going to shit by backing the Torys for 14 yrs, same applies to the people who voted in the Torys, now they moan about not being able to pay the bills and everything's got worse, these people played a big part in bringing about the suffering they now feel. who are they turning too now, the left? no chance, they are supporting the right wing politicians like Frottage.