« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 163474 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,030
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 06:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm
I have no dog in this fight whatsoever and am just casually perusing the thread, but have to say - that is such an annoying, dishonest way of arguing, it's pretty unbelievable. You can't actually think he's saying those 'sickening' things, can you?

 You keep coming on every couple of months and apologising for being a nobhead, and I'm never sure what it is you're apologising for exactly. Well, it should be this shite.

It was in response to "Obviously when someone has recovered enough that they are no longer a threat to themselves or others their care should be managed in the community not stuck in hospital"


For some reason, that sentence appeared to me to be saying that (mentally ill) patients in hospital are a danger to themselves or other people?

That's not the case at all. ROSH is a thing, but there are plenty of other reasons why people are in hospital. Environment, their personal situation, other people and a thousand other things. I've visited people that have been voluntarily or involuntarily in those places. You can't tar a million people with a million different issues with the same brush.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm »
Alex Wickham
@alexwickham
Exclusive with
@PronouncedAlva
 >>>

*multiple Cabinet ministers have formally written to Keir Starmer expressing alarm about the cuts theyre being asked to make in the one-year spending review at the budget
*the ministers are concerned they arent feasible and are seeking Starmers support in their pleadings with the Treasury
*No10 says these exchanges are part of the budget process
*but multiple Cabinet members taking the step of writing to the PM  rather than chancellor  with their concerns shows the strength of the misgivings
*one person familiar described whats being asked of them as a nightmare
*upset comes from a broad range of ministers, not just those running departments with the highest capital spending
*Starmer, McSweeney and Darren Jones met political aides on Tuesday to tell them the budget would be framed politically around investment in the longer-term

https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-10-16/uk-ministers-protest-spending-cuts-in-formal-letters-to-starmer

Sounds encouraging...
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm »
Lets see what the budget throws up but the fear of cuts to departments for me is the biggest concern, not taxes. If they inflict austerity 2.0, they can kindly get fucked.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,903
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm
Alex Wickham
@alexwickham
Exclusive with
@PronouncedAlva
 >>>

*multiple Cabinet ministers have formally written to Keir Starmer expressing alarm about the cuts theyre being asked to make in the one-year spending review at the budget
*the ministers are concerned they arent feasible and are seeking Starmers support in their pleadings with the Treasury
*No10 says these exchanges are part of the budget process
*but multiple Cabinet members taking the step of writing to the PM  rather than chancellor  with their concerns shows the strength of the misgivings
*one person familiar described whats being asked of them as a nightmare
*upset comes from a broad range of ministers, not just those running departments with the highest capital spending
*Starmer, McSweeney and Darren Jones met political aides on Tuesday to tell them the budget would be framed politically around investment in the longer-term

https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-10-16/uk-ministers-protest-spending-cuts-in-formal-letters-to-starmer

Sounds encouraging...

Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.

Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,030
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?

People who can't count and know nothing about budgets or economics!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 08:13:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?

I guess there has to be some balance between departments saying "this is what we need" and the Treasury saying "this is what you'll get". I suppose  Downing street should really be the intermediary in that debate and setting priorities.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.

The bean counters of 2024 are following the same principles of the bean counters of 1997.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm
The bean counters of 2024 are following the same principles of the bean counters of 1997.

Or the bean counters of 2010.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm
People who can't count and know nothing about budgets or economics!

Wont be Starmer then, he doesnt do financial policy at all.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:18:06 pm
Or the bean counters of 2010.

Every day expenditure is covered by tax income. Infrastructure can be part covered by borrowing. Do you agree with this principle?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
Every day expenditure is covered by tax income. Infrastructure can be part covered by borrowing. Do you agree with this principle?

No, because sometimes investing in departments can have a positive effect. The idea that cutting more budgets is going to make us healthier or happier is just wrong.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,771
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm
Lets see what the budget throws up but the fear of cuts to departments for me is the biggest concern, not taxes. If they inflict austerity 2.0, they can kindly get fucked.

Government is basically just a few powerful civil servants on the Treasury and the Ministers there. An incredibly small number of people have an aggressive veto on anything.

Reeves is increasingly a catastrophic choice for a Labour Chancellor. As the blandest centrist there is Id take McDonnell over here in a heartbeat. I dont get any sense of purpose from her whatsoever. If shes Chancellor in 2029 this is a one term government.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:40:21 pm
Government is basically just a few powerful civil servants on the Treasury and the Ministers there. An incredibly small number of people have an aggressive veto on anything.

Reeves is increasingly a catastrophic choice for a Labour Chancellor. As the blandest centrist there is Id take McDonnell over here in a heartbeat. I dont get any sense of purpose from her whatsoever. If shes Chancellor in 2029 this is a one term government.
She's crap. I have no idea why Starmer has basically bet his entire political project on her.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
No, because sometimes investing in departments can have a positive effect.

Then how are you going to convince the people who are lending you money that you are trustworthy in being able to repay them? The point about investing in infrastructure is that it's a concrete investment that can be accounted to generate money in the longer run, without having to run studies that show how these investments can be worthwhile in the larger picture.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:45:12 pm
Then how are you going to convince the people who are lending you money that you are trustworthy in being able to repay them?

That's exactly what we have been doing for years and found plenty of people willing to lend.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm
I have no dog in this fight whatsoever and am just casually perusing the thread, but have to say - that is such an annoying, dishonest way of arguing, it's pretty unbelievable. You can't actually think he's saying those 'sickening' things, can you?

 You keep coming on every couple of months and apologising for being a nobhead, and I'm never sure what it is you're apologising for exactly. Well, it should be this shite.

Thanks buddy appreciate you calling it out.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
That's exactly what we have been doing for years and found plenty of people willing to lend.

Worth noting as well the uk has had significantly higher debt to gdp historically than it has now and never had a shortage of lenders even then.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,677
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 09:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm
Worth noting as well the uk has had significantly higher debt to gdp historically than it has now and never had a shortage of lenders even then.
Hmmm

If we just go by times that were not impacted by a world war, then Id say theres a good argument its not been so high since 1850
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:45:12 pm
Then how are you going to convince the people who are lending you money that you are trustworthy in being able to repay them? The point about investing in infrastructure is that it's a concrete investment that can be accounted to generate money in the longer run, without having to run studies that show how these investments can be worthwhile in the larger picture.

You have to do both. Also if its been proven time and time again that just slashing budgets leads to nothing but disaster, then you have to at some point realise that cutting more is fucking stupid then why keep doing it and you need to pivot. Taxes, eu customs union etc. all needs to be looked at again to bring more revenue in.

Choosing cutting budgets is easy meat though, more than those political choices of which its questionable whether this government has the ability to tackle head on.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
That's exactly what we have been doing for years and found plenty of people willing to lend.

8% of government spending is on interest, worth keeping that in mind when suggesting we borrow more.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm
I have no dog in this fight whatsoever and am just casually perusing the thread, but have to say - that is such an annoying, dishonest way of arguing, it's pretty unbelievable. You can't actually think he's saying those 'sickening' things, can you?

 You keep coming on every couple of months and apologising for being a nobhead, and I'm never sure what it is you're apologising for exactly. Well, it should be this shite.
Well said  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:18 pm
Hmmm

If we just go by times that were not impacted by a world war, then Id say theres a good argument its not been so high since 1850

Not sure you can ignore them though if people were willing to the lend to the UK after such devastation no reason they wouldnt now under more favourable circumstances. Even today the UK doesnt have highest debt to gdp in the oecd.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,677
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 09:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm
Not sure you can ignore them though if people were willing to the lend to the UK after such devastation no reason they wouldnt now under more favourable circumstances. Even today the UK doesnt have highest debt to gdp in the oecd.
No, but the US do and they have an enormous economy with the dominant global currency. Which helps.

I think theres a bit of wriggle room to raise the borrowing  threshold and bring it down more slowly but it is tight.

And really its as much an issue of who will buy bonds and at what rate . If debts too high, people will look on lending to us on less favourable conditions. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm
8% of government spending is on interest, worth keeping that in mind when suggesting we borrow more.

Yes that's fair, but I was just addressing the point about people being willing to lend to fund day to day spending.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm
Not sure you can ignore them though if people were willing to the lend to the UK after such devastation no reason they wouldnt now under more favourable circumstances. Even today the UK doesnt have highest debt to gdp in the oecd.

Someone will always lend, just a question of how much interest they charge for the privilege of borrowing their money and the fact that money all needs to be paid back at some point. And yes, we dont have the highest debt to GDP, but we have the 5th or 6th highest, so are certainly towards the top end of the 38 countries in the OECD.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,677
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:57:45 pm
Someone will always lend, just a question of how much interest they charge for the privilege of borrowing their money and the fact that money all needs to be paid back at some point. And yes, we dont have the highest debt to GDP, but we have the 5th or 6th highest, so are certainly towards the top end of the 38 countries in the OECD.
Theres an Everton analogy here ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
You have to do both. Also if its been proven time and time again that just slashing budgets leads to nothing but disaster, then you have to at some point realise that cutting more is fucking stupid then why keep doing it and you need to pivot. Taxes, eu customs union etc. all needs to be looked at again to bring more revenue in.

Choosing cutting budgets is easy meat though, more than those political choices of which its questionable whether this government has the ability to tackle head on.

Or alternatively, making the everyday budget balance is a prerequisite for being able to borrow at reasonable rates to finance investing in infrastructure. If a simple case can be made that investment results in more money coming in, then we can borrow to improve the economy. If you need to stretch the argument to argue that paying into various departments results in the improvement of society as a whole, that will then result in more money coming in, then the lenders are less inclined to lend except at higher rates. The more steps removed the economic return is, the less inclined lenders are to lend except at progressively higher rates.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4148 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
Or alternatively, making the everyday budget balance is a prerequisite for being able to borrow at reasonable rates to finance investing in infrastructure. If a simple case can be made that investment results in more money coming in, then we can borrow to improve the economy. If you need to stretch the argument to argue that paying into various departments results in the improvement of society as a whole, that will then result in more money coming in, then the lenders are less inclined to lend except at higher rates. The more steps removed the economic return is, the less inclined lenders are to lend except at progressively higher rates.

This is pretty much what happened with Truss, she wanted to borrow for day to day spending because her tax cuts would result in a budget shortfall that needed to be covered by borrowing and we know how that worked out.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4149 on: Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
Or alternatively, making the everyday budget balance is a prerequisite for being able to borrow at reasonable rates to finance investing in infrastructure. If a simple case can be made that investment results in more money coming in, then we can borrow to improve the economy. If you need to stretch the argument to argue that paying into various departments results in the improvement of society as a whole, that will then result in more money coming in, then the lenders are less inclined to lend except at higher rates. The more steps removed the economic return is, the less inclined lenders are to lend except at progressively higher rates.

All fine, but then lets write off a generation of children and their care, education and write off the health and well being of millions. Because thats what cuts will do.

But ok, in a decades time, we will be able to invest.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 12:32:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm
All fine, but then lets write off a generation of children and their care, education and write off the health and well being of millions. Because thats what cuts will do.

But ok, in a decades time, we will be able to invest.

And as soon as our borrowing costs start increasing youll be on here complaining how your mortgage has gone up.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 01:26:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:32:57 am
And as soon as our borrowing costs start increasing youll be on here complaining how your mortgage has gone up.

Sometimes, looking at how people complain about how their mortgage has gone up, how their mental health benefits from seeing the countryside and wildlife, how they're stressed out managing their properties, etc. Whilst riding their high horse about how properly left wing they are. Some of us see any one of these things as a pipedream. Low income, urban jungle, renting, scratching by and not having the wherewithal to care about non-immediate problems as we're too busy trying to keep our heads above water. And being criticised for not being properly left wing. Maybe people should have a think about why Reform are so popular.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 07:08:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:26:26 am
Sometimes, looking at how people complain about how their mortgage has gone up, how their mental health benefits from seeing the countryside and wildlife, how they're stressed out managing their properties, etc. Whilst riding their high horse about how properly left wing they are. Some of us see any one of these things as a pipedream. Low income, urban jungle, renting, scratching by and not having the wherewithal to care about non-immediate problems as we're too busy trying to keep our heads above water. And being criticised for not being properly left wing. Maybe people should have a think about why Reform are so popular.

What the hell are you on about?

Not wanting cuts = fuelling reform now is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:28 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,373
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 07:14:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:32:57 am
And as soon as our borrowing costs start increasing you’ll be on here complaining how your mortgage has gone up.

I didnt just talk about borrowing i did mentioned other things as well. Tax needs to be looked at again as a means of raising revenue, we need to look at hard political choices around EU membership and as for infrastructure and growth, i still have concerns because I want us driving growth more but I know that there are a lot of NIMBY labour party MP’s as well who have stopped development.

My point was about how cuts are the easiest political tool in the book and have proven not to work.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:44 am by killer-heels »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 