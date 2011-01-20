« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 163086 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,030
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 06:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:25:24 pm
I have no dog in this fight whatsoever and am just casually perusing the thread, but have to say - that is such an annoying, dishonest way of arguing, it's pretty unbelievable. You can't actually think he's saying those 'sickening' things, can you?

 You keep coming on every couple of months and apologising for being a nobhead, and I'm never sure what it is you're apologising for exactly. Well, it should be this shite.

It was in response to "Obviously when someone has recovered enough that they are no longer a threat to themselves or others their care should be managed in the community not stuck in hospital"


For some reason, that sentence appeared to me to be saying that (mentally ill) patients in hospital are a danger to themselves or other people?

That's not the case at all. ROSH is a thing, but there are plenty of other reasons why people are in hospital. Environment, their personal situation, other people and a thousand other things. I've visited people that have been voluntarily or involuntarily in those places. You can't tar a million people with a million different issues with the same brush.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 07:48:09 pm »
Alex Wickham
@alexwickham
Exclusive with
@PronouncedAlva
 >>>

*multiple Cabinet ministers have formally written to Keir Starmer expressing alarm about the cuts theyre being asked to make in the one-year spending review at the budget
*the ministers are concerned they arent feasible and are seeking Starmers support in their pleadings with the Treasury
*No10 says these exchanges are part of the budget process
*but multiple Cabinet members taking the step of writing to the PM  rather than chancellor  with their concerns shows the strength of the misgivings
*one person familiar described whats being asked of them as a nightmare
*upset comes from a broad range of ministers, not just those running departments with the highest capital spending
*Starmer, McSweeney and Darren Jones met political aides on Tuesday to tell them the budget would be framed politically around investment in the longer-term

https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-10-16/uk-ministers-protest-spending-cuts-in-formal-letters-to-starmer

Sounds encouraging...
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,368
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 07:51:15 pm »
Lets see what the budget throws up but the fear of cuts to departments for me is the biggest concern, not taxes. If they inflict austerity 2.0, they can kindly get fucked.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:48:09 pm
Alex Wickham
@alexwickham
Exclusive with
@PronouncedAlva
 >>>

*multiple Cabinet ministers have formally written to Keir Starmer expressing alarm about the cuts theyre being asked to make in the one-year spending review at the budget
*the ministers are concerned they arent feasible and are seeking Starmers support in their pleadings with the Treasury
*No10 says these exchanges are part of the budget process
*but multiple Cabinet members taking the step of writing to the PM  rather than chancellor  with their concerns shows the strength of the misgivings
*one person familiar described whats being asked of them as a nightmare
*upset comes from a broad range of ministers, not just those running departments with the highest capital spending
*Starmer, McSweeney and Darren Jones met political aides on Tuesday to tell them the budget would be framed politically around investment in the longer-term

https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-10-16/uk-ministers-protest-spending-cuts-in-formal-letters-to-starmer

Sounds encouraging...

Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,195
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 08:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:24 pm
Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.

Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,030
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:08:17 pm
Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?

People who can't count and know nothing about budgets or economics!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,763
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 08:13:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:08:17 pm
Who should have the power when it comes to money if not the bean counters?

I guess there has to be some balance between departments saying "this is what we need" and the Treasury saying "this is what you'll get". I suppose  Downing street should really be the intermediary in that debate and setting priorities.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:24 pm
Was always going to be like this, after the messaging and the WFA cut.  That's the problem giving too much power to the bean counters.

It wont be austerity, though, apparently.

Lets hold fire until we see what is in there, first. It might not be as bad.

The bean counters of 2024 are following the same principles of the bean counters of 1997.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,368
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:16:11 pm
The bean counters of 2024 are following the same principles of the bean counters of 1997.

Or the bean counters of 2010.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,368
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:09:56 pm
People who can't count and know nothing about budgets or economics!

Wont be Starmer then, he doesnt do financial policy at all.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 08:31:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:06 pm
Or the bean counters of 2010.

Every day expenditure is covered by tax income. Infrastructure can be part covered by borrowing. Do you agree with this principle?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,368
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:31:18 pm
Every day expenditure is covered by tax income. Infrastructure can be part covered by borrowing. Do you agree with this principle?

No, because sometimes investing in departments can have a positive effect. The idea that cutting more budgets is going to make us healthier or happier is just wrong.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,771
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:15 pm
Lets see what the budget throws up but the fear of cuts to departments for me is the biggest concern, not taxes. If they inflict austerity 2.0, they can kindly get fucked.

Government is basically just a few powerful civil servants on the Treasury and the Ministers there. An incredibly small number of people have an aggressive veto on anything.

Reeves is increasingly a catastrophic choice for a Labour Chancellor. As the blandest centrist there is Id take McDonnell over here in a heartbeat. I dont get any sense of purpose from her whatsoever. If shes Chancellor in 2029 this is a one term government.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:40:21 pm
Government is basically just a few powerful civil servants on the Treasury and the Ministers there. An incredibly small number of people have an aggressive veto on anything.

Reeves is increasingly a catastrophic choice for a Labour Chancellor. As the blandest centrist there is Id take McDonnell over here in a heartbeat. I dont get any sense of purpose from her whatsoever. If shes Chancellor in 2029 this is a one term government.
She's crap. I have no idea why Starmer has basically bet his entire political project on her.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:12 pm
No, because sometimes investing in departments can have a positive effect.

Then how are you going to convince the people who are lending you money that you are trustworthy in being able to repay them? The point about investing in infrastructure is that it's a concrete investment that can be accounted to generate money in the longer run, without having to run studies that show how these investments can be worthwhile in the larger picture.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 