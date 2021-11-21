« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3960
Quote from: Elmo!
And this is why there is no capacity.... you have to leave gaps on the line to allow the fast trains through.

I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3961
Quote from: west_london_red
I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.

I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3962
Quote from: Elmo!
I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.

Yeah, theres a lot of factors at play but from the occasional interactions I have with my colleagues who work on the Underground the main obstacles are always brakes and signaling, if you improve those then you can safely run the trains closer together.

Coincidentally this just came up on the Apple News app:

https://apple.news/A35Xu7Re4RUixEE0ysp96OQ

 The new Piccadilly line trains will enable the peak frequency on the line - one of the busiest on the London Underground - to be increased from 24 to 27 trains per hour in each direction.
However this cannot increase further to 32 or even 36 trains an hour - matching the Victoria line - unless TfL secures Government funding for a new signalling system.

That increase from 24 to 27 is just down to having better brakes, and I know the trains themselves while the same physical size increase capacity from about 700 people to 1100 people.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3963
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.
Wow, we might finally have a PM that is only concerned about the UK and not himself like the last set of crooks.
I'll take 5 more years of news like this please.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3964
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.

Seems like a lot of positives

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3j30mly4o
