New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3960 on: Today at 08:51:08 pm
Elmo! on Today at 08:20:02 pm
And this is why there is no capacity.... you have to leave gaps on the line to allow the fast trains through.

I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3961 on: Today at 08:58:35 pm
west_london_red on Today at 08:51:08 pm
I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.

I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.
