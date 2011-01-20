« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Who brought it up..........

I don't want to go over old ground, so I'm out.

Oh I know it wasn't you but I don't think anyone is going to be changing their minds on it now considering no one did over the weeks when we actually were discussing it a few weeks back
Re: New UK Government
No. I know that they want the best for the UK as well.

The difference is that I'm prepared for necessary means to be taken, whereas some believe 'their way' is the one and only way.



I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.








Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
I'm so happy that this is being argued again...
Sorry, my fault.  I was using it as an example and unwittingly kicked it off again ;D
Re: New UK Government
I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.










I think economically the drift rightwards stopped after the Thatcher years though (socially a different matter though).

Quietly the Tories bizarrely weren't that great for higher earners (non indexation of the £100k taper etc.), and equally changed the rules around BTLs etc to make them less attractive from a taxation point of view.

They did reduce the safety net for a lot of people on benefits (although pension benefits have been significantly increased) but taxation on the lower paid became more favourable with the PA increase (although that is reversing now somewhat those numbers being frozen).

Govt spending and taxation have been drifting upwards, and while smaller than mainland Europe we aren't looking at some libertarian minimalist state either.

To be honest post Brexit I would say the last Tory govt struggled to have any kind of economic agenda, their impact is more around a lot of the other culture war shite.

Re: New UK Government
They pledged to extend it, not expand (give extra).  That was a bare minimum, baseline standard, that in no way should get any extra credit, when trying to defend the WFA cut.

The HSF was started by the Tories and has been running for a few years now - people are still struggling to eat, heat, pay bills, etc.

Its a very good point and true also. Some people in the UK are struggling desperately, and need more help and not less. I hope this is something Labour address as a matter of urgency. The income that used to be considered comfortable is drastically different now than when Labour last saw office and I hope theyve changed with that.
Re: New UK Government
I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.










Great post :thumbup

Ironically, the WFA is just such an example of the bolded bit. Smooths the rough edges of capitalism by ensuring the most vulnerable are looked after while ultimately doing nothing to address the root causes of high energy bills and keeping the gravy train rolling for the shareholders of the energy companies. See also in work tax credits, along with food banks and other charities, that alleviate some of the worst suffering whilst allowing corporations to merrily continue offering poverty wages and poor working conditions.
Re: New UK Government
I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.

The problem with this definition is that it ignores governments like that of Clement Attlee. His government made radical changes that very few people on the left would now deny are among the most progressive changes this country has ever seen. Yet at the time, these changes still weren't radical enough for the left. Attlee's government was still operating under the conditions of what is and isn't achievable politically and economically, and that inevitably involved compromise.

And centrist governments for the next 30 years after Attlee's were (as you alude to) making incremental changes, but within a framework that had been set by the left.

The problem for the last 40 years is we have been making incremental changes, but within a framework set by the right.
Re: New UK Government
I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.
I agree, the left basically believe get the foundations right and every thing else will follow. 
Problem is the left only consider what they see as the positives. they refuse to see the negatives, they also refuse to see how this backfires politicly.
We live in a democracy, the Torys have thrived spinning the negatives of Labour policys to change public opinion,  the new laws on Zero hour contracts is the latest example.
Labour have considered the downside so they haven't put a blanket ban on these sort of laws, people have the option.
The political downside to these new laws are obvious, the Torys will attack Labour for any rise in unemployment arguing employers are scared to hire as they won't be able to shed workers if they experience a slump in sales, I fully expect to hear employers saying they would like to hire more people but they just can't take the chance anymore, they will only hire when they are certain they can keep these new jobs long term.

It's one of the main reasons why Labour would always be the opposition if the left took over as the opposition, the foundations have to be like this, they don't like to compromise when the political downsides are pointed out, they believe the public will see it's the right thing to do eventually. that's been the attitude for decades  but the public have never backed the argument of it being the right thing to do.
The issue is mate, some people desperately need it, who now wont get it.  I know people who are literally scared to turn the heating on, sitting in their homes with coats on - it's f*cking grim!. It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly delivered.

You know it's an absolute stinker, when it gets criticised from across the political spectrum (including many in the Labour party).  Like I said, I cannot recall so much goodwill thrown away, for so little gain.

Also worth remebering that not all pensioners are homeowners, too.

I agree that there are many who don't need it, but you cannot take it away from everyone, without making sure people that do need it, get it.  The bar was set so low to qualify.

And that had better be addressed by the Government. Because you can take it from my millionaire auntie, my millionaire uncle, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness, Alan Sugar, and all the others who do not and never did need it and make sure those that need it get it and the rest of the money goes where its needed
Re: New UK Government
https://xcancel.com/Sam_Dumitriu/status/1845785385248698699?t=hM3J96OQHKZHJaHvS6JczA&s=19

Another example on the type of ridiculous red tape that stops investors from building infrastructure in this country
Re: New UK Government
As an ecologist and conservationist, this is where I am on deregulation:

The Royal Social for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has described Keir Starmers speech this morning, in which he said he wanted to rip out planning laws blocking growth as unsettling, my colleague Andrew Sparrow reports.

Echoing earlier concerns from the Green Party, RSPB chief executive, Beccy Speight, says:

Quote
An unsettling speech from the PM this morning for those who love and value nature. Deregulation done in the wrong way is effectively dropping standards, at a time when the natural world desperately needs better protection. Its a short-sighted tactic that could have ramifications for us all in years to come, undermining our long term prosperity - better methods, such as nature-friendly planning, would give businesses the certainty they need.

We support growth and we support the badly-needed energy transition, but not at the expense of our precious wildlife and wild places.

His very own secretary of state [Steve Reed] said recently that nature is dying  uncontrolled deregulation is tantamount to hammering the final nail into its coffin.
Re: New UK Government
Of course, anything this government does is automatically the wrong thing for you so I'm not surprised that you think this. We'll just stick with having to complete 4000 documents and having nothing built in this country then.
As an ecologist and conservationist, this is where I am on deregulation:

The Royal Social for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has described Keir Starmers speech this morning, in which he said he wanted to rip out planning laws blocking growth as unsettling, my colleague Andrew Sparrow reports.

Echoing earlier concerns from the Green Party, RSPB chief executive, Beccy Speight, says:


Sparrow reporting on birds. Apt.
Of course, anything this government does is automatically the wrong thing for you so I'm not surprised that you think this. We'll just stick with having to complete 4000 documents and having nothing built in this country then.

Think this thread has given more insight (I say this as respectfully as possible, rather than to hurt) into where certain posters are in their lives, their own circumstances / dissatisfaction leading to droning negativity or fanciful solutions not rooted in reality; rather than any concern on their part to improve the UK or useful insights on the country.
Can see why the mods want to bin it.
This sort of mentality is thankfully easily weeded out before you get into any organisation that endeavours to grow, unfortunately in politics you could luck upon the best leaders for a cycle, if lots of broken people / entitled / ignorant / specific agendas meld into a potpourri of randomness, and then vote on your work...you're fucked regardless of your quality.
What a load of shite this situation is, it makes you appreciate whatever's been built even more.
What utter nonsense.

Do you understand the impacts of poor (or less) regulation?
Of course, anything this government does is automatically the wrong thing for you so I'm not surprised that you think this. We'll just stick with having to complete 4000 documents and having nothing built in this country then.



Have you read the quote or my previous posts.

I've seen what poor/deregulation can do.  I also know 1 in 6 species in the UK, is threatened with extinction.  Also, nature provides us with our water, air, etc.  Protecting it should be built into everything, we do.

I make no apologies for this.
Have you read the quote?

Very mature response with the picture.

Yeah ive read the response. I don't think immediately equating what Starmer is saying with it killing all the wildlife in this country is a particularly healthy thing to do. Cutting red tape does not have to mean that it just means that infrastructure planning doesn't have to involve completing 4000 documents just to get it past the planning stage.

Surfer is right though those with a negative mindset are going to continue to have that no matter what the government say or introduce.
Re: New UK Government
Think this thread has given more insight (I say this as respectfully as possible, rather than to hurt) into where certain posters are in their lives, their own circumstances / dissatisfaction leading to droning negativity or fanciful solutions not rooted in reality; rather than any concern on their part to improve the UK or useful insights on the country.
Can see why the mods want to bin it.
This sort of mentality is thankfully easily weeded out before you get into any organisation that endeavours to grow, unfortunately in politics you could luck upon the best leaders for a cycle, if lots of broken people / entitled / ignorant / specific agendas meld into a potpourri of randomness, and then vote on your work...you're fucked regardless of your quality.
What a load of shite this situation is, it makes you appreciate whatever's been built even more.

What a pile of shite

Very mature response with the picture.

Yeah ive read the response. I don't think immediately equating what Starmer is saying with it killing all the wildlife in this country is a particularly healthy thing to do. Cutting red tape does not have to mean that it just means that infrastructure planning doesn't have to involve completing 4000 documents just to get it past the planning stage.

Surfer is right though those with a negative mindset are going to continue to have that no matter what the government say or introduce.

No, he's not.  He hasn't got the knowledge or experience in my line of work, to see the impacts of poor regulation.

For example, less than 15 percent of the original Dorset Heaths are now left.  They were still being built in, during the 70s, before legislation was introduced, to protect them.

The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries, in the world.  I'm worried what deregulation will mean for the things I care about and for the things we all need.
Re: New UK Government
The problem with this definition is that it ignores governments like that of Clement Attlee. His government made radical changes that very few people on the left would now deny are among the most progressive changes this country has ever seen. Yet at the time, these changes still weren't radical enough for the left. Attlee's government was still operating under the conditions of what is and isn't achievable politically and economically, and that inevitably involved compromise.

And centrist governments for the next 30 years after Attlee's were (as you alude to) making incremental changes, but within a framework that had been set by the left.

The problem for the last 40 years is we have been making incremental changes, but within a framework set by the right.

The generation that voted in the Attlee government was also the generation that was the most pro-EU in 2016. Democratically elected governments can only work within the framework allowed it by the electorate.
Re: New UK Government
No, he's not.  He hasn't got the knowledge or experience in my line of work, to see the impacts of poor regulation.

For example, less than 15 percent of the original Dorset Heaths are now left.  They were still being built in, during the 70s, before legislation was introduced, to protect them.

The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries, in the world.  I'm worried what deregulation will mean for the things I care about and for the things we all need.

Last week you were complaining understandably about living in one of the most expensive parts of the country compared to what people earn there, but dare anyone suggest someone build something in this country your up in arms over it, you cant have it both ways, well you can but there are some contradictions you might need to resolve.
Last week you were complaining understandably about living in one of the most expensive parts of the country compared to what people earn there, but dare anyone suggest someone build something in this country your up in arms over it, you cant have it both ways, well you can but there are some contradictions you might need to resolve.

I am pragmatic, believe it, or not.  I am for building and developing, but, we have to do it in a careful, considered way.  We need to be mindful of our natural world and how much we benefit from it (the people, not the corporations).

I'm all for making things easier, but not at the expensive of certain things.  There will be trade offs.
What utter nonsense.

Do you understand the impacts of poor (or less) regulation?

You went from Starmer's quotes on cutting needless regulation where applicable to a room of investors and fund managers, to smoothen and encourage investment; to nature getting destroyed.
This has nothing to do with Starmer or Labour at this point.
Re: New UK Government
Have you read the quote or my previous posts.

I've seen what poor/deregulation can do.  I also know 1 in 6 species in the UK, is threatened with extinction.  Also, nature provides us with our water, air, etc.  Protecting it should be built into everything, we do.

I make no apologies for this.

Really?? This is the best we can do on here now?
I think you can probably find a way to incorporate an ecological impact assessment into the planning process without needing 4000 documents.
Re: New UK Government
I don't know the precise context of the 4,000 documents but I do know an offshore wind farm is a gigantic structure covering a significant distance of both sea and seabed as well as upwards of £1 billion in financing.

Combine that with a previous government determined to put as many barriers to wind energy in place as possible and I think it's fair to say we're looking at an extreme example which probably isn't indicative of the planning process as a whole.
Re: New UK Government
I don't know the precise context of the 4,000 documents but I do know an offshore wind farm is a gigantic structure covering a significant distance of both sea and seabed as well as upwards of £1 billion in financing.

Combine that with a previous government determined to put as many barriers to wind energy in place as possible and I think it's fair to say we're looking at an extreme example which probably isn't indicative of the planning process as a whole.

Infra is still ruinously expensive to build in the UK though, HS2 is a fine example, all the tunnels to placate the Tory nimbies didn't help, but it costs a lot more than in other countries even allowing for that.

So you either build less much needed infrastructure or we all pay a lot more for it.
Re: New UK Government
Infra is still ruinously expensive to build in the UK though, HS2 is a fine example, all the tunnels to placate the Tory nimbies didn't help, but it costs a lot more than in other countries even allowing for that.

So you either build less much needed infrastructure or we all pay a lot more for it.

I mean, I'm not sure HS2 is a good example (of anything...) - it was ruinously expensive AND it destroyed swathes of ancient woodland and other precious habitats AND it achieved absolutely fuck all of note, spending billions trying to cut travel times by really not very much, in a digitally connected era. It was a disgrace from start to finish and exactly the kind of thing that planning regulations should stop.
Re: New UK Government
I mean, I'm not sure HS2 is a good example (of anything...) - it was ruinously expensive AND it destroyed swathes of ancient woodland and other precious habitats AND it achieved absolutely fuck all of note, spending billions trying to cut travel times by really not very much, in a digitally connected era. It was a disgrace from start to finish and exactly the kind of thing that planning regulations should stop.
The point of HS2 was to create more capacity, not to reduce travel times. 

The irony is that beyond  Birmingham it will create more traffic on the lines slowing them still further
I mean, I'm not sure HS2 is a good example (of anything...) - it was ruinously expensive AND it destroyed swathes of ancient woodland and other precious habitats AND it achieved absolutely fuck all of note, spending billions trying to cut travel times by really not very much, in a digitally connected era. It was a disgrace from start to finish and exactly the kind of thing that planning regulations should stop.

I see we're still falling into the trap of thinking HS2 is about saving journey times when it was never about that and all about capacity on the networks. Getting the high speed trains off the network that they currently share with commuter trains and freight trains which not only allows more high speed services but allows more commuter and freight services because those lines won't be used as much.

It's cost a fortune because the Tories fucked it up hugely but it's an actual disgrace that this country only has one high speed rail line when you compare it, well, just about every single other country in the world.
Re: New UK Government
The point of HS2 was to create more capacity, not to reduce travel times. 

The irony is that beyond  Birmingham it will create more traffic on the lines slowing them still further

That is certainly not how it was promoted to the public, was it? It was all about travel times, hence the flippin name of the project.

But yes, on any measure, it's a disastrous failure.
Re: New UK Government
Calling it High Speed was a mistake in hindsight.... this idea that it was all about reducing travel times is so pervasive.
Re: New UK Government
I see we're still falling into the trap of thinking HS2 is about saving journey times when it was never about that and all about capacity on the networks. Getting the high speed trains off the network that they currently share with commuter trains and freight trains which not only allows more high speed services but allows more commuter and freight services because those lines won't be used as much.

It's cost a fortune because the Tories fucked it up hugely but it's an actual disgrace that this country only has one high speed rail line when you compare it, well, just about every single other country in the world.

The cost of HS2 in comparison to Japans high speed trains is eye popping. Something needs to change otherwise well be left in the dark ages forever.
