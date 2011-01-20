



I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.



It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'



(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)



I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.



You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.



Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.



I agree, the left basically believe get the foundations right and every thing else will follow.Problem is the left only consider what they see as the positives. they refuse to see the negatives, they also refuse to see how this backfires politicly.We live in a democracy, the Torys have thrived spinning the negatives of Labour policys to change public opinion, the new laws on Zero hour contracts is the latest example.Labour have considered the downside so they haven't put a blanket ban on these sort of laws, people have the option.The political downside to these new laws are obvious, the Torys will attack Labour for any rise in unemployment arguing employers are scared to hire as they won't be able to shed workers if they experience a slump in sales, I fully expect to hear employers saying they would like to hire more people but they just can't take the chance anymore, they will only hire when they are certain they can keep these new jobs long term.It's one of the main reasons why Labour would always be the opposition if the left took over as the opposition, the foundations have to be like this, they don't like to compromise when the political downsides are pointed out, they believe the public will see it's the right thing to do eventually. that's been the attitude for decades but the public have never backed the argument of it being the right thing to do.