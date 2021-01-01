« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 157462 times)

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3920 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:05:51 pm
Who brought it up..........

I don't want to go over old ground, so I'm out.

Oh I know it wasn't you but I don't think anyone is going to be changing their minds on it now considering no one did over the weeks when we actually were discussing it a few weeks back
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3921 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:31:43 pm
No. I know that they want the best for the UK as well.

The difference is that I'm prepared for necessary means to be taken, whereas some believe 'their way' is the one and only way.



I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.








Re: New UK Government
Reply #3922 on: Today at 02:24:28 pm
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3923 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:04:23 pm
I'm so happy that this is being argued again...
Sorry, my fault.  I was using it as an example and unwittingly kicked it off again ;D
