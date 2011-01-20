« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 153949 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:35:31 am

In what way?

People throw shade at Blair for kowtowing to the RWM, with his meetings with and good words for being evidence to this effect, and one of the things he is excoriated for. Maybe some good words that didn't cost much or anything was a worthwhile price to pay for the many things that they managed to achieve.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:50 am
This encapsulates much of what is wrong with modern politics - a d, by extension, why this country is so fucked:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r82pjd8gpo

To summarise:

Labour MP says she boycotts P&O because of the despicable 'fire and rehire' shafting of P&O workers, and branded them cowboys.

She's spot on. Their owners (gulf state scum) and senior management are utter shitstains.

The RWM immediately go on the attack, claiming that the owners are now rescinding a huge investment into the UK.

Starmer goes round grovelling, and throws the [principled] MP under a bus.

It's weak, it gives the RWM more encouragement to continue this turkey-shoot, it sends a terrible message to c*ntish corporations that their horrendous behaviour towards employees will soon be forgiven.
It reminds me of the reaction by the Callaghan government to Fords breaking the 5% pay rise ceiling back in 78. Fords were told they would loose all government contracts if they broke the 5% limit which they did, they lost the governments contract to provide police cars etc.
I think Starmer should have reacted in a similar way and said P+O would have lost all government contracts for what they did. we are not calling for the public to boycott P+O, it's up to the individual on whether they want to use P+O.
That's it. nothing more to say.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 12:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:50 am
This encapsulates much of what is wrong with modern politics - a d, by extension, why this country is so fucked:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r82pjd8gpo

To summarise:

Labour MP says she boycotts P&O because of the despicable 'fire and rehire' shafting of P&O workers, and branded them cowboys.

She's spot on. Their owners (gulf state scum) and senior management are utter shitstains.

The RWM immediately go on the attack, claiming that the owners are now rescinding a huge investment into the UK.

Starmer goes round grovelling, and throws the [principled] MP under a bus.

It's weak, it gives the RWM more encouragement to continue this turkey-shoot, it sends a terrible message to c*ntish corporations that their horrendous behaviour towards employees will soon be forgiven.

Watched the Starmer interview earlier.  Wouldnt describe what he said as grovelling, just stated thats not the governments view re Haighs comments.

Personally, I agree with Haighs comments, but I dont have to play the political game that Starmer has to.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 12:49:55 pm »
Haigh is doing really well in the role, so it would be best to not really criticise her.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:31:07 pm
Watched the Starmer interview earlier.  Wouldnt describe what he said as grovelling, just stated thats not the governments view re Haighs comments.

Personally, I agree with Haighs comments, but I dont have to play the political game that Starmer has to.

And when you're trying to increase investment in the country pissing off (despite them being cocks) the owners of multiple ports it's not worth it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Haigh is doing really well in the role, so it would be best to not really criticise her.

Agreed, as i said a few days ago, one thing Haigh has already done is order Network Rail into a plan how to improve things for passengers at Euston station, the way Euston is run is chaotic in normal times but downright dangerous when their is any sort of disruption.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:50 am
This encapsulates much of what is wrong with modern politics - a d, by extension, why this country is so fucked:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r82pjd8gpo

To summarise:

Labour MP says she boycotts P&O because of the despicable 'fire and rehire' shafting of P&O workers, and branded them cowboys.

She's spot on. Their owners (gulf state scum) and senior management are utter shitstains.

The RWM immediately go on the attack, claiming that the owners are now rescinding a huge investment into the UK.

Starmer goes round grovelling, and throws the [principled] MP under a bus.

It's weak, it gives the RWM more encouragement to continue this turkey-shoot, it sends a terrible message to c*ntish corporations that their horrendous behaviour towards employees will soon be forgiven.
Agree
Reform in the form of Oakshott are leading the charge on this.  Unfortunately the uninformed will see it as Haigh letting them down instead of protecting them.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Haigh is doing really well in the role, so it would be best to not really criticise her.

Agreed.  I like her.
