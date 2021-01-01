And how is it paid for?
I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?
I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:
1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.
2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)
3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment