New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  9, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
And how is it paid for?

I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:49:06 am
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?

They've done it with the railways, so why not water?

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:51:25 am
They've done it with the railways, so why not water?



My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...


.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?


I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:57:11 am
My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...

.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?

I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?

An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.

This false.  Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).

There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.

The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster.  There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.

It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple.  It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 11:07:40 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  9, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
And how is it paid for?

I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?



I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
This false.  Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).

There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.

The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster.  There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.

It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple.  It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.

It's not false, Ofwat can limit the bills going up and it's their utter failure to regulate the water companies which has left them in this mess. They have overseen Thames Water paying nearly £1bil in dividends which has gone directly as debt on the company, that's just corruption.

How do you propose to fund it?

Long term nationalisation is the answer but the economy is utterly fucked, you have to be practical with what to tackle first.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 12:44:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment



Nice one thanks mate. Yeah that makes sense.

Will boil the Tories piss too. Win-win!

If the Government get all the water companies 'for free' - isn't there still hundreds of billions of quid of upgrades/fixes to implement?

Who pays for that? The public coffers?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment



I'm sure there would be significant legal challenges
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 02:01:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm
I'm sure there would be significant legal challenges



Shhhhh!

 ;)
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 02:10:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:44:07 pm
Nice one thanks mate. Yeah that makes sense.

Will boil the Tories piss too. Win-win!

If the Government get all the water companies 'for free' - isn't there still hundreds of billions of quid of upgrades/fixes to implement?

Who pays for that? The public coffers?


I'd like it to be - and paid for by progressive taxes. But there's so much demand on finances (which are already in the toilet) that it's not feasible

Ultimately, it would be customers who foot the bill - but over a long period of time.

The idea would be for the state-owned water companies to borrow from the private markets the £billions they need. The borrowing would be at a low interest rate (guaranteed by the govt)


I'd like to see a similar set-up for a massive building of social housing, with regional state-owned companies set up to each build tens of thousands of social houses each year. The funding would come from private investors. The rents wouldn't be set at 'market rates' but at a level that provides enough to repay the building cost (say over 25 years) plus the upkeep & admin of the companies. That level would be below market rent rates, thus putting deflationary pressure on private rents. A proportion of private landlords would sell-up, increasing the supply of houses for sale, adding a mild deflationary impact on house prices.


Re: New UK Government
Reply #3771 on: Today at 07:45:09 am
Small growth is better than zero.  Beeb reporting construction companies engaged in house building is a driver

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-grew-by-0-2-in-august-official-figures-show-13231735

« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:03 am by TSC »
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3772 on: Today at 09:54:03 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment

Best one I've heard yet. Props.

That said, step 1 would likely be contrary to a1p1 of the ECHR. I could see a particularly activist court allowing it though.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3773 on: Today at 09:57:07 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:45:09 am
Small growth is better than zero.  Beeb reporting construction companies engaged in house building is a driver

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-grew-by-0-2-in-august-official-figures-show-13231735

Services actually grew more slowly than construction and production. I wonder what effect the rioting had on the services sector.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3774 on: Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3775 on: Today at 10:46:32 am
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

Honestly no idea why it should unless you have a lot of money coming in from an inheritance or asset sale
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3776 on: Today at 11:06:08 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:46:32 am
Honestly no idea why it should unless you have a lot of money coming in from an inheritance or asset sale

Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3777 on: Today at 11:39:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:08 am
Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?

Yep.  I think so.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:11 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3778 on: Today at 11:58:49 am
If anything I would have expected to see people worried about changes in CGT and Inheritance Tax helping things in the short term as they try and do whatever they are doing before any changes come in, but such has been the dire and depressing massaging that even those not thinking about CGT and Inheritance Tax might have lost confidence.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3779 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:08 am
Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?

I doubt its either, i cant think of many situations where the mooted cuts would have an impact of business sentiment, its probably the tax changes and the general climate of doom the government has helped to create thats to blame, cuts have hardly been talked about where as tax changes are getting wall to wall coverage by comparison.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3780 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:04:40 pm
I doubt its either, i cant think of many situations where the mooted cuts would have an impact of business sentiment, its probably the tax changes and the general climate of doom the government has helped to create thats to blame, cuts have hardly been talked about where as tax changes are getting wall to wall coverage by comparison.

Aren't these bolded parts, contradictions.

The climate of doom was implying things will get tougher, ie. cuts, etc.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3781 on: Today at 12:59:40 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

Can you share whatever data you have?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:01:20 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

On what? The UK have just posted a 0.2% positive growth figure.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #3783 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Aren't these bolded parts, contradictions.

The climate of doom was implying things will get tougher, ie. cuts, etc.

I see where your coming from but disagree, other then WFA talk of cuts has been pretty muted, talk of tax rises (even when its things like CGT and IHT which only a minority pay) has been everywhere with every paper and think tank with an opinion on how the blackhole could be filled, and i think regardless of who and how the hole is filled its generally accepted there will be more tax rises than cuts to fill the hole.
