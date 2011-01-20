« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 150065 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm
She wants to extend HS2 into central London.

Anything for the disabled traveller?

Is there anything wrong with HS2 ending at Euston like originally planned?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 01:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:28:39 pm
Is there anything wrong with HS2 ending at Euston like originally planned?


Pipe down, it wasnt a criticism.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:09:06 pm
It has been accounted for. That's Starmer's failing. No one else accounts for it.

Are you saying no one but Starmer have ever accounted for the gifts?  ;)

I guess I mean cash donations have to spent on things related to their work or campaign. They can't just be transferred into their own personal bank account or just spent on anything. Taking gifts for concerts does not have any legitimate purpose.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:16:16 pm

Surely you agree, though, that's a better optic for a minister to lie, cheat, steal, fail to declare stuff, fail to follow any of the rules, take bungs from all quarters to push business and corporate agendas, take bungs from other states to disadvantage the UK and give power, influence and money to other states and to shaft the UK populice completely while absolutely taking the piss rather than being open and honest, following all the rules, declaring everything correctly for the good of the UK and the people?


In the first case the 'optics' are better because no one has any idea what's going on as it's all hidden.

Shiny, shiny optics. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

We only know about all this because Starmer has been declaring every last detail. After which he gets all kinds of brickbats and criticism about how politicians are unaccountable. Despite people being able to literally account for everything. People have their arguments ready for action, and mobilise them without looking at what they're actually saying.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:30:08 pm

Pipe down, it wasnt a criticism.

No need to be aggressive I was just asking a question.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:33:45 pm
Are you saying no one but Starmer have ever accounted for the gifts?  ;)

I guess I mean cash donations have to spent on things related to their work or campaign. They can't just be transferred into their own personal bank account or just spent on anything. Taking gifts for concerts does not have any legitimate purpose.

There's one politician who has taken several hundred thousands pounds in donations for legal fees but seems to be free of any criticism for it
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
There's one politician who has taken several hundred thousands pounds in donations for legal fees but seems to be free of any criticism for it

That's true, but it doesn't absolve anyone else from criticism.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
There's one politician who has taken several hundred thousands pounds in donations for legal fees but seems to be free of any criticism for it

Indeed. I'd imagine that if people went through this list for their 'faves' then they are going to be very, very upset with everything.

https://www.parliament.uk/mps-lords-and-offices/standards-and-financial-interests/parliamentary-commissioner-for-standards/registers-of-interests/register-of-members-financial-interests/

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm
She wants to extend HS2 into central London.

Anything for the disabled traveller?
What do those 2 things have to do with eachother?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 02:02:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm
What do those 2 things have to do with eachother?

I think it was just his train of thought.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 02:04:16 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm
What do those 2 things have to do with eachother?

Bloody hell. You mentioned Haigh and I saw she wanted to expand HS2 into London, so was like yeah, shes doing that.
Then Asked if there was anything for disabled travellers because its something that may resonate with you more so than other posters.

I wasn't linking the two.




 

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm
What do those 2 things have to do with eachother?

There are many restrictions (and problems) people with mobility issues (or any other disabled users) face, when travelling?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:33:45 pm
Are you saying no one but Starmer have ever accounted for the gifts?  ;)



Bozo recorded in the Members' Interests Register that, in late 2019/early 2020, he had a freebie holiday in Mustique, courtesy of Douglas Ross. The value was listed at £15k. It was assumed Bozo had stayed in Ross's house.

Ross, a co-founder of Carphone Warehouse (another company for everyone to boycott  ;)), is a serial donor to the Tory Party, and since the early 10's has been a member of the Tory Party's "The Leader's Group", where the rich pay for dinners with senior Tory figures.

There was barely a raised eyebrow from the right-wing media, let alone the hand-wringing hissy-fit we've seen recently over Starmer.

However, the Daily Heil did pick up on a subsequent comment from Ross's spokesperson that said the declaration was a 'mistake' and that Ross had only 'facilitated' the holiday, and asked further questions, which were initially rebuffed. Other papers tentatively ran with the story.

The Parliamentary Standards Committee asks Bozo some questions, which Bozo ignored. So the PSC launched a formal investigation.

It turns out that Bozo had asked Ross about the availability of his villa in Mustique, but Ross was going to be using it so spoke with the Mustique Company (the island's property management company) and found an alternative villa for Bozo to stay in, then settled up with the Mustique Company.

The PSC ruled that Bozo was actually correct in his initial declaration but criticised him for not explaining the full facts from the start.

The story then went away. There was no fuss about the actual fact he'd taken such a massive freebie from a businessman Tory donor.


I know we shouldn't be surprised by the partisanship of the RWM, but fucking hell, the double-standards are jaw-dropping.

And that's not even mentioning that that podgy-faced gammon Bamford (over £10m total donations to the Tories) paid £24k to Bozo's wedding, whilst his plastic wife later gifted them another villa holiday worth £10k. No surprise that Bozo has, on numerous occasions, publicly praised JCB.






Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm

Bozo recorded in the Members' Interests Register that, in late 2019/early 2020, he had a freebie holiday in Mustique, courtesy of Douglas Ross. The value was listed at £15k. It was assumed Bozo had stayed in Ross's house.

Ross, a co-founder of Carphone Warehouse (another company for everyone to boycott  ;)), is a serial donor to the Tory Party, and since the early 10's has been a member of the Tory Party's "The Leader's Group", where the rich pay for dinners with senior Tory figures.

There was barely a raised eyebrow from the right-wing media, let alone the hand-wringing hissy-fit we've seen recently over Starmer.

However, the Daily Heil did pick up on a subsequent comment from Ross's spokesperson that said the declaration was a 'mistake' and that Ross had only 'facilitated' the holiday, and asked further questions, which were initially rebuffed. Other papers tentatively ran with the story.

The Parliamentary Standards Committee asks Bozo some questions, which Bozo ignored. So the PSC launched a formal investigation.

It turns out that Bozo had asked Ross about the availability of his villa in Mustique, but Ross was going to be using it so spoke with the Mustique Company (the island's property management company) and found an alternative villa for Bozo to stay in, then settled up with the Mustique Company.

The PSC ruled that Bozo was actually correct in his initial declaration but criticised him for not explaining the full facts from the start.

The story then went away. There was no fuss about the actual fact he'd taken such a massive freebie from a businessman Tory donor.


I know we shouldn't be surprised by the partisanship of the RWM, but fucking hell, the double-standards are jaw-dropping.

And that's not even mentioning that that podgy-faced gammon Bamford (over £10m total donations to the Tories) paid £24k to Bozo's wedding, whilst his plastic wife later gifted them another villa holiday worth £10k. No surprise that Bozo has, on numerous occasions, publicly praised JCB.








Yep; the double standards are off the scale, and its probably true to say that the only two organs that might be expected to redress the balance - the Mirror and Guardian - either fail to recognise the gross inconsistencies involved, or just jump on the bandwagon .

Thats not to excuse nor exempt from rightful criticism, the piss-poor management of the whole mess. But Labour should be capable of foreseeing how double standards apply to everything they do, and plan and act accordingly. If they are left explaining, or worse, backtracking, the damage is already done.

Lets hope lessons have been learned.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 02:37:09 pm »
Having a quick skim through the list (above)

Good to see this every year:


Dennis Skinner. NIL.



Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 02:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:06:35 pm
There are many restrictions (and problems) people with mobility issues (or any other disabled users) face, when travelling?

I'm aware, haha
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm »
It's really quite a minefield.
If I let one of you kip on my sofa after a euro away. That'd be fine.  If I let kier do it.  Does he declare it. Is it wrong. Does it matter if I'm home on said night , or if I happen to have a spare sofa in a million pound mansion. Not excusing anyone, but realising how complex it is .


Have I ever seen a question mark.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm
It's really quite a minefield.
If I let one of you kip on my sofa after a euro away. That'd be fine.  If I let kier do it.  Does he declare it. Is it wrong. Does it matter if I'm home on said night , or if I happen to have a spare sofa in a million pound mansion. Not excusing anyone, but realising how complex it is .


Have I ever seen a question mark.


The one thing I'm really hoping for is that the end result means that grifting Tories are prevented under pain of imprisonment to grift and shady donors are liable to get jailed as well.

For everything Labour MPs are doing, you can guarantee that there are ten times the amount of shite going on with the Tories. One properly shady shower that lot.


If they are prevented from grifting then the Tory Donors and Tory MPs have literally done this to themselves which I think is wonderful :)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:52:01 pm
It's really quite a minefield.
If I let one of you kip on my sofa after a euro away. That'd be fine.  If I let kier do it.  Does he declare it. Is it wrong. Does it matter if I'm home on said night , or if I happen to have a spare sofa in a million pound mansion. Not excusing anyone, but realising how complex it is .


Have I ever seen a question mark.

Many, many years there was a media report about 2 female friends who were police officers working opposite shifts. 

They had young children so shared childcare, each looking after the others child whilst they worked but the inland revenue got wind of it and said they should be paying tax on the value as it was a "perk of the job"!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 03:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:58:45 pm
For everything Labour MPs are doing, you can guarantee that there are ten times the amount of shite going on with the Tories. One properly shady shower that lot.


100%, the previous shower of shite were beyond corrupt.

I still get annoyed when I think of the billions that were wasted on private contracts that were dished out to friends of the tories during Covid.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:21:02 pm
Many, many years there was a media report about 2 female friends who were police officers working opposite shifts. 

They had young children so shared childcare, each looking after the others child whilst they worked but the inland revenue got wind of it and said they should be paying tax on the value as it was a "perk of the job"!

I remember that story.  Although I don't think it was it was because it was a 'perk of the job' .  Their job had nothing to do with it.
But they were essentially working for each other.  I can see both sides to be honest. 
If I were to write you software to manage the tills at your pub and you were to give me free pints, would that be tax evasion?

--edit-- proper pints. With a reasonable head. And not a skinny latte with an extra shot and vanilla essence.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm »
Looks like the tories will pick Cleverly.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm
Looks like the tories will pick Cleverly.

Never been happier to tell someone they have posted in the completely wrong thread.  ;)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 04:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
Never been happier to tell someone they have posted in the completely wrong thread.  ;)
forgot there was a specific tory thread, my bad
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm
I remember that story.  Although I don't think it was it was because it was a 'perk of the job' .  Their job had nothing to do with it.
But they were essentially working for each other.  I can see both sides to be honest. 
If I were to write you software to manage the tills at your pub and you were to give me free pints, would that be tax evasion?

--edit-- proper pints. With a reasonable head. And not a skinny latte with an extra shot and vanilla essence.

And the national outrage to it made them backtrack as half the country would come to a standstill if friends and family didn't step in to help out with child or parental care.

My Royal Navy niece and her Forces mates would all have had to pack in working at that time if it had come into being.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:24:21 pm
I still get annoyed when I think of the billions that were wasted on private contracts that were dished out to friends of the tories during Covid.


I still get beyond annoyed when I see all the £billions wasted on PFI shitfest.

Not only the £billions wasted, but thousands of good, secure public sector jobs with strong T&Cs and pensions privatised (TUPE has more holes than a Bozo explanation, so is worthless and easily circumvented), putting more profit into the pockets of the parasitic c*nts who own and run the companies involved.



Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Just watched the latest Have I got News For You - very funny  ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 05:57:31 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm
Looks like the tories will pick Cleverly.
doesn't really matter how bad labour are, or how  good the Tories are, the Conservatives are fucked because of reform.

Only way I see them winning in the future making a pact with reform and lib dems to have a referendum on PR.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
As expected, Reeves has been frog marched into making the budget a bit more positive. Beeb and Guardian reporting greater investment and borrowing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:22 pm
As expected, Reeves has been frog marched into making the budget a bit more positive. Beeb and Guardian reporting greater investment and borrowing.

This is a good thing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:22 pm
As expected, Reeves has been frog marched into making the budget a bit more positive. Beeb and Guardian reporting greater investment and borrowing.
she needed to do something, reading the reports if felt like labour were re-inventing the christmas carol narrative but with no happy ending 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:22 pm
As expected, Reeves has been frog marched into making the budget a bit more positive. Beeb and Guardian reporting greater investment and borrowing.

Not sure she has been forced into anything recently, the clues were there about increased borrowing for genuine investment for a while now.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:38:17 pm
Not sure she has been forced into anything recently, the clues were there about increased borrowing for genuine investment for a while now.

The feelers are being put out that this investment could be happening. I guess we will see whats on the table when the budget comes out but they definitely want the messaging being less full of dread then it was being painted as.

Still absolutely convinced there will be some things in there that wasnt planned for initially.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 05:57:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:40:51 pm
The feelers are being put out that this investment could be happening. I guess we will see whats on the table when the budget comes out but they definitely want the messaging being less full of dread then it was being painted as.

Still absolutely convinced there will be some things in there that wasnt planned for initially.

The bond markets have been getting a bit skittish on this since mid September or so, UK yields have been drifting up.

It will be one of those where it will need to be well presented not to spook them too much as well or we end up paying a lot more interest on all the debt we need to finance.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:57:23 pm
The bond markets have been getting a bit skittish on this since mid September or so, UK yields have been drifting up.

It will be one of those where it will need to be well presented not to spook them too much as well or we end up paying a lot more interest on all the debt we need to finance.

Goes back to the same question: should markets dictate government policy?

Others say the markets are just reacting to the US.
