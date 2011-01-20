Are you saying no one but Starmer have ever accounted for the gifts?





Bozo recorded in the Members' Interests Register that, in late 2019/early 2020, he had a freebie holiday in Mustique, courtesy of Douglas Ross. The value was listed at £15k. It was assumed Bozo had stayed in Ross's house.Ross, a co-founder of Carphone Warehouse (another company for everyone to boycott), is a serial donor to the Tory Party, and since the early 10's has been a member of the Tory Party's "The Leader's Group", where the rich pay for dinners with senior Tory figures.There was barely a raised eyebrow from the right-wing media, let alone the hand-wringing hissy-fit we've seen recently over Starmer.However, the Daily Heil did pick up on a subsequent comment from Ross's spokesperson that said the declaration was a 'mistake' and that Ross had only 'facilitated' the holiday, and asked further questions, which were initially rebuffed. Other papers tentatively ran with the story.The Parliamentary Standards Committee asks Bozo some questions, which Bozo ignored. So the PSC launched a formal investigation.It turns out that Bozo had asked Ross about the availability of his villa in Mustique, but Ross was going to be using it so spoke with the Mustique Company (the island's property management company) and found an alternative villa for Bozo to stay in, then settled up with the Mustique Company.The PSC ruled that Bozo was actually correct in his initial declaration but criticised him for not explaining the full facts from the start.The story then went away. There was no fuss about the actual fact he'd taken such a massive freebie from a businessman Tory donor.I know we shouldn't be surprised by the partisanship of the RWM, but fucking hell, the double-standards are jaw-dropping.And that's not even mentioning that that podgy-faced gammon Bamford (over £10m total donations to the Tories) paid £24k to Bozo's wedding, whilst his plastic wife later gifted them another villa holiday worth £10k. No surprise that Bozo has, on numerous occasions, publicly praised JCB.