« Reply #3680 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 10:39:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:28:54 am
Again, you've missed the point of haven't read the quotes.  Being in government isn't just about the technocratic policy stuff - see what Ali Campbell says.

Also, what him and McTernan say on the budget.  The government needs to set the narrative, tell the country what they stand for, what they are doing.  It has been a shambles.  Like I said, it is recoverable, but, they have put themselves on the back foot.


They have been put on the back foot by fourteen years of delibarate and wanton destruction of the country by the Tories, Brexit shithouses and grifters.

That they are starting to repair the damage is good.

The idea that the Labour Party while being honest and straight with people (Which they have been so far) could ever compete with the sheer level of minute-by-minute bullshit dreamt up by AI Bots in Social Media, The grifters in the media, the girfters in the Nazi Party,  the grifters in the Tory Party, the grifters in the SDP, the online grifters and grifting gobshites like GB News is laughable.

To keep up with the bullshit, they'd have to declare parliament closed and spend all their time refuting bullshit that a five year old could see through.
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 10:41:53 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:30:10 am
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.

From what I've been reading, it's been pretty much set in stone for a while now with all parties (pun intended) agreed.

Oh! Look! Another nothing shitstorm stirred up by grifters and jumped on by those desperate to do the jumpy on things.


Who'd have thunk it!


If I were Labour, I'd just ignore it now because they'll get 5 years more of this inane shite.
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 10:45:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:39:44 am

They have been put on the back foot by fourteen years of delibarate and wanton destruction of the country by the Tories, Brexit shithouses and grifters.

That they are starting to repair the damage is good.

The idea that the Labour Party while being honest and straight with people (Which they have been so far) could ever compete with the sheer level of minute-by-minute bullshit dreamt up by AI Bots in Social Media, The grifters in the media, the girfters in the Nazi Party,  the grifters in the Tory Party, the grifters in the SDP, the online grifters and grifting gobshites like GB News is laughable.

To keep up with the bullshit, they'd have to declare parliament closed and spend all their time refuting bullshit that a five year old could see through.

Social media is a massive issue, I agree.

They could have done things differently (and better, recently.  However, there has been a complete reshuffle at the top now, so it's now a new reset.  And yes, they should be shouting about everything they do, it's part of their job!  Communication.  We are all still waiting for the budget, though.
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 10:46:10 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:30:10 am
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.

Im pretty sure whatever budget was being proposed is being redrafted as we speak, or at least with each line being forensically examined. Like it or not, Reeves and Starmer really hammered home the bleak stuff. They would have gotten away with it if it wasnt for all the miscalculations they have had since.

Thats a good thing to be honest. I was dreading the shite she was going to dish out.
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:41:53 am
From what I've been reading, it's been pretty much set in stone for a while now with all parties (pun intended) agreed.

Oh! Look! Another nothing shitstorm stirred up by grifters and jumped on by those desperate to do the jumpy on things.


Who'd have thunk it!


If I were Labour, I'd just ignore it now because they'll get 5 years more of this inane shite.
Very much this.  I quickly scanned the newspaper stand last week and Daily Mail was running with a headline about Argentina "coming for" the Falklands after Labour "surrendered" the Chagos Islands.  There's no point in having any concern about what people in those quarters think because they're never, ever going to do anything but attack you.
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 10:49:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:45:18 am
Social media is a massive issue, I agree.

They could have done things differently (and better, recently.  However, there has been a complete reshuffle at the top now, so it's now a new reset.  And yes, they should be shouting about everything they do, it's part of their job!  Communication.  We are all still waiting for the budget, though.

The date of the budget hasn't changed though has it? It has been set for quite a while. Well it said that in the things I've read before this and the recent stuff I've read..?

From what I've seen it's been set as 30th October 2024 for since at least July.   https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-finance-minister-rachel-reeves-hold-first-budget-oct-30-2024-07-29/  in the same month that Labour got elected.

« Reply #3687 on: Today at 10:52:42 am »
A shambles and a shit show would suggest that they've done nothing right or nothing good whatsoever and that's just not true. There's been a lot of good stuff and sure its been overshadowed by some of the bad things they've done/announced and Tory right wing propaganda about them doing some things the right way but to just dismiss their tenure so far as a shambles or a shit show is just wrong.
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 10:58:04 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:52:42 am
A shambles and a shit show would suggest that they've done nothing right or nothing good whatsoever and that's just not true. There's been a lot of good stuff and sure its been overshadowed by some of the bad things they've done/announced and Tory right wing propaganda about them doing some things the right way but to just dismiss their tenure so far as a shambles or a shit show is just wrong.

I mean the big challenge was the Riots and they dealt with that very well to be honest, everything else is noise in comparison until the budget
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 11:01:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:10 am
Im pretty sure whatever budget was being proposed is being redrafted as we speak, or at least with each line being forensically examined. Like it or not, Reeves and Starmer really hammered home the bleak stuff. They would have gotten away with it if it wasnt for all the miscalculations they have had since.

Thats a good thing to be honest. I was dreading the shite she was going to dish out.

I think you could be right.
