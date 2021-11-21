« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 137469 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:16:35 pm
We should stop tax breaks for couples

Totally.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Id also make it illegal for any politician to use the term hard working family(s)
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:36:28 pm
Id also make it illegal for any politician to use the term hard working family(s)

Are you Ollie Reeder?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 06:45:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:40:46 pm
Are you Ollie Reeder?
'

Im ashamed to admit Ive never seen The thick of it.  Unfortunately this has gone over my head.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:45:36 pm
'

Im ashamed to admit Ive never seen The thick of it.  Unfortunately this has gone over my head.

Jesus Kenny, get it watched. My favourite ever show I think.

I think anyone like you who spends time in these threads is basically guaranteed to enjoy it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:46:35 pm
Jesus Kenny, get it watched. My favourite ever show I think.

I think anyone like you who spends time in these threads is basically guaranteed to enjoy it.

Funnily enough I had this conversation with someone last week.  Its on my i-player watchlist already
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,503
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 06:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:45:36 pm
'

Im ashamed to admit Ive never seen The thick of it.  Unfortunately this has gone over my head.


I missed it too. Only seen clips
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:13 pm
I missed it too. Only seen clips

Im gonna push it to the front of the queue and start it tonight

Decisive action
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 06:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:56:40 pm
Im gonna push it to the front of the queue and start it tonight

Decisive action

Come the fuck in Kenny, or Tepid, fuck the fuck off.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,090
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Get Kenny to watch The Thick of It this weekend.

Yes and ho.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:59:21 pm
Get Kenny to watch The Thick of It this weekend.

Yes and ho.

;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,503
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 07:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:58:42 pm
Come the fuck in Kenny, or Tepid, fuck the fuck off.
Just never got round to it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 07:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:32:00 pm
I don't get it.
Basically, if you can spend less than you earn , result !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:49:42 pm
Funnily enough I had this conversation with someone last week.  Its on my i-player watchlist already
And mine. Only because of the references in here to it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 07:20:19 pm »
I've never seen it, either.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 07:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:45:36 pm
'

Im ashamed to admit Ive never seen The thick of it.  Unfortunately this has gone over my head.



Luckily for you its a reference from the very first episode, and seriously stop wasting your time on here and start watching it, you can thank us all later, you wont regret it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 07:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:59:21 pm
Get Kenny to watch The Thick of It this weekend.

Yes and ho.

:D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:20:11 pm
And mine. Only because of the references in here to it.

A lad I used to work with who was a bit of a rival used to always quote Partridge as a result  I refused to watch it, so  Ive only ever seen the last two series "This time with..."

Edit -  in my defence I have seen loads of you tube clips
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:41 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,542
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:19:36 pm
Basically, if you can spend less than you earn , result !
Mr. Micawber.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 07:36:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:19:36 pm
Basically, if you can spend less than you earn , result !

Unless you are a government in which case this is generally a bad idea.  ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,090
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 07:40:10 pm »
All of you who haven't seen it yet definitely should watch at least the first episode.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,090
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 07:43:11 pm »
By the way, 'should' means yes.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 07:49:52 pm »
I'm fully expecting Tepid to hate it. As we've all seen from the Unpopular Opinions thread, he has terrible taste.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:11 pm
By the way, 'should' means yes.

Your on fire!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:49:52 pm
I'm fully expecting Tepid to hate it. As we've all seen from the Unpopular Opinions thread, he has terrible taste.

Hes so dense light bends round him

(Also one of my very favourite gifs on Teams!)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 08:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:49:52 pm
I'm fully expecting Tepid to hate it. As we've all seen from the Unpopular Opinions thread, he has terrible taste.

If he even gets round to watching it.
Hes as much use as a marzipan dildo
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 08:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:15:06 pm
If he even gets round to watching it.
Hes as much use as a marzipan dildo

Youve started Im guessing?!?!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,090
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 08:29:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:02 pm
Youve started Im guessing?!?!

Yeah 1st episode done, its great
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,503
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:49:52 pm
I'm fully expecting Tepid to hate it. As we've all seen from the Unpopular Opinions thread, he has terrible taste.
Hey! Ive seen clips, it looks brilliant. I just never got round of it for some reason.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:27 pm
Hey! Ive seen clips, it looks brilliant. I just never got round of it for some reason.

 :P
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,108
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:34:46 pm
Mr. Micawber.
Go to the head of the class.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,307
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 11:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:20:19 pm
I've never seen it, either.
watched the first few episodes a few weeks ago but didn't find it that good so gave up on it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 