New UK Government

Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3560 on: Today at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:01:01 am
Is there any proof that Carbon capture actually works? I've heard lots of people suggest that it doesn't.

Not that I'm aware of.

It's an unproven and very expensive tech.  They are following the Tory route of bigging up CC and Blue Hydrogen.  One of the reasons is that it still makes fossil fuel companies money.

I've read articles that we will need carbon capture and storage, but we really should be focusing on the tried and tested methods we already have/know, first.  Renewables, Nature-based solutions (peat bogs, seagrass medows, mudflats), etc.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3561 on: Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:01:01 am
Is there any proof that Carbon capture actually works? I've heard lots of people suggest that it doesn't.


In theory, it does.

It's proven that basalt absorbs/breaks-down CO2.

One of the triggers for 'snowball Earth' was that, following global (different landmass shape back then) volcanic activity on a cast scale, the resultant basalt that covered huge tracts of the landmass drew enormous amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere over a period of time, cooling the planet and allowing the growth of polar ice caps. As these spread and covered more of the planet, the albedo effect kicks in to reflect more sunlight back (as opposed to the heat being absorbed by darker areas), creating a positive feedback loop. Once all the basalt was covered with ice and snow, the effect of drawing out CO2 ended.

Note that it was a re-accumulation of greenhouse gases - due to a combination of new volcanic activity releasing CO2 & sulphur, and the breaking down of organic material by surviving microbes under water to create methane - that drew the Earth out of its icehouse phase.

Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3562 on: Today at 11:36:45 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:28:53 am



Yes, but it's still unproven.

Mountain building (plate tektonics) does draw down CO2, but that is over millions of years.  We aren't talking millions of years, here.
PaulF

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3563 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm
I guess a 'simple' calculator , or even graph showing that it costs us £x to take the carbon out of the atmosphere created by the generation of 1MWh power by various tech. (gas/renewables/nuclear). And comparing the cost to generating that power.
I'd suspect investing heavily in renewables and the required infrastructure would be much better.
But as people are pointing out here, the O&G lobby will put a lot of spin on the CC version.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3564 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm
Surly its worth a bash, putting the eggs in as many baskets as possible and all of that. At least at a conceptual level it seem to be feasible, where it scales up is probably the question. On the cost of energy point, there are times and places where there is excess energy, I saw something on the TV about places like Iceland having the ability to generate huge amounts of excess energy thanks to its geothermal resources for example, then there is plenty of places with excess renewable power at night that could be used to power giant scrubbers.
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3565 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:42:09 pm
I guess a 'simple' calculator , or even graph showing that it costs us £x to take the carbon out of the atmosphere created by the generation of 1MWh power by various tech. (gas/renewables/nuclear). And comparing the cost to generating that power.
I'd suspect investing heavily in renewables and the required infrastructure would be much better.
But as people are pointing out here, the O&G lobby will put a lot of spin on the CC version.

Renewables aren't easy for generating all electricity requirements though, pretty much all of the large scale sources are unpredictable and variable and large scale economic energy storage to deal with the troughs in production remains a bit of a pipedream at present.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3566 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:08:48 pm
Surly its worth a bash, putting the eggs in as many baskets as possible and all of that. At least at a conceptual level it seem to be feasible, where it scales up is probably the question. On the cost of energy point, there are times and places where there is excess energy, I saw something on the TV about places like Iceland having the ability to generate huge amounts of excess energy thanks to its geothermal resources for example, then there is plenty of places with excess renewable power at night that could be used to power giant scrubbers.



You don't even need to do that. Studies have shown that spreading basalt (or other silicate rock) powder on agricultural land can absorb large amounts of CO2 (the broad consensus is that around 4 ton of powdered basalt removes around 1 ton of CO2 - but it's impossible to measure accurately)

It also has additional benefits of adding other votal nutrients (reducing the need for chemical fertilizers) and helping maintain soil PH levels.

https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/research/rock-dust

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65648361

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2421711-spreading-rock-dust-on-farms-boosts-crop-yields-and-captures-co2/
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3567 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:36:45 am
Yes, but it's still unproven.

Mountain building (plate tektonics) does draw down CO2, but that is over millions of years.  We aren't talking millions of years, here.


The science isn't unproven. Using Basalt powdered and spread over huge areas will absorb hugely more CO2 than outcrops of basalt being slowly weathered over time could.

Techniques surrounding 'Direct Air Capture', though, are very unproven (and, at present, very energy-intensive). I think it was these you were initially referring to and I dragged the discussion off in a different direction. But yes, I agree with you; DAC at the moment seems like a dead end.

Ray K

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3568 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
https://xcancel.com/JamesCleverly/status/1841788914282987962?t=iG2J2LF4FQC-kRBggQnUdA&s=09

It won't take you long to work out who the foreign secretary who started these negotiations off was...
Robert Peston  @Peston

There seems to be significant faux outrage from Tory leadership candidates Cleverly and Tugendhat about the Starmer governments transfer of the Chagos islands to Mauritius.

Official sources tell me the transfer would have happened in materially the same way at roughly the same time if Sunak had somehow won the election.

The point is that the transfer was being negotiated on the recent Tory governments watch - including by Cleverly as foreign secretary and then by Cameron - and the deadline was in effect set by Washington. 

I am told that President Biden wanted the deal done before the 5 November presidential election. Biden wanted certainty about the future of the US military base on the Chagossian island of Diego Garcia, just in case Donald Trump were to win the election.

For confirmation that the deal was clinched on a timetable and in a style to suit the US administration, see Bidens statement that it is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome longstanding historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes. 

Biden pointed out that the agreement between the UK and Mauritius meant the US had secured the effective operation of the joint [military] facility on Diego Garcia into the next century.

It is therefore curious Tugendhat should describe  the transfer as leaving our allies exposed when the UKs most important ally, America, has welcomed it.

And Cleverlys denigration of Starmer as weak, weak, weak for formalising it seems eccentric when the negotiations with Mauritius were in full swing when he was in the cabinet.

As for Liz Trusss assertion that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is to blame, I am told that Johnson was the last PM to wholly oppose giving up sovereignty over Chagos, and that the talks did not start properly till she was PM.

If anyone in the Tory party wants to know the nitty gritty of all this, possibly they could ask for an introduction from the former minister Lord Frost - because his spouse Harriet Matthews has been the lead official negotiator for the foreign office on the Chagos treaty with Mauritius.
kopite77

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3569 on: Today at 03:09:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:15:48 am
Wont someone PLEASE think about the super rich non-doms.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/oct/04/west-ham-owner-wealthy-leaving-uk-non-dom-crackdown

West Ham owner says non-dom crackdown is driving wealthy from the UK

Sullivan can Fuck Right Off, the Freeloading Pornographer Parasite and he can take Karen Brady and the rest of the Parasites as well🖕
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3570 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:34:38 pm

The science isn't unproven. Using Basalt powdered and spread over huge areas will absorb hugely more CO2 than outcrops of basalt being slowly weathered over time could.

Techniques surrounding 'Direct Air Capture', though, are very unproven (and, at present, very energy-intensive). I think it was these you were initially referring to and I dragged the discussion off in a different direction. But yes, I agree with you; DAC at the moment seems like a dead end.

Yes.  That's what I was talking about.  We know how rock scrubs out CO2, but capturing it is more uncertain.  At least they are doing something.

We do need all avenues, so it's good that some money is being invested in it.  I am not sure I would have made it my main priority, but still.
Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3571 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:33:38 am
Yep.

For someone to say 50 k a year, is not wealthy, I find a bit insulting.  I've never earned much above half that.

Now, it's not wealthy compared to someone who earns 500 k (or more)  pa.
I earn more than £50k but I certainly don't consider myself to be wealthy, we are comfortable yes but not wealthy. I think wealthy people don't need to work unless they actually want to
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3572 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:39:56 pm
I earn more than £50k but I certainly don't consider myself to be wealthy, we are comfortable yes but not wealthy. I think wealthy people don't need to work unless they actually want to

Likewise. It's all relative.

I have junior colleagues who earn less than half of what I do, but they are much more comfortable in life as they haven't been shelling out £1,400 a month to send two children to nursery, don't have a mortgage, pay much less in council tax and monthly bills, aren't making pension contributions and aren't yet earning enough to pay back their student loans.

Now I obviously made the decision to have children and to buy the house that we live in, so I would never want any sympathy for money being tight... but at the same time, I would consider myself far from wealthy and it's only now that the kids are at school age that we are starting to feel any kind of comfort. 
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3573 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Likewise. It's all relative.

I have junior colleagues who earn less than half of what I do, but they are much more comfortable in life as they haven't been shelling out £1,400 a month to send two children to nursery, don't have a mortgage, pay much less in council tax and monthly bills, aren't making pension contributions and aren't yet earning enough to pay back their student loans.

Now I obviously made the decision to have children and to buy the house that we live in, so I would never want any sympathy for money being tight... but at the same time, I would consider myself far from wealthy and it's only now that the kids are at school age that we are starting to feel any kind of comfort.

I think the difference is that people on £50k + who say they aren't wealthy because they don't have any money left at the end of the month because of the sort of things you list, ultimately still have choices. If things get really bad,  you can sell and downsize (to an extent, regional prices might limit that). You see people saying they aren't wealthy even though they send their kids to private school because they have to save on some things to afford the fees. To me that doesn't mean you aren't wealthy - that your life choices. Someone on something like £20k likely doesn't have much room to lower their outgoings at all.
Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3574 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:06:39 am
If its your work place pension then they should be doing it at source and you dont need to do anything, if its a private pension you usually get 20% back at source when you contribute and then you claim another 20% on your tax return is my understanding.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:15:22 am

Yep. If you're PAYE and it's a workplace pension, the payroll department does it. It's simply a case of them deducting the pension contribution from your monthly salary before applying tax on the remainder, so not applying a tax relief to anything, just decreasing your taxable pay for that month, which comes off the 'top', the portion you pay at 40%.


ah thanks both, that makes more sense now, I was in a workplace pension but due to a change of position two years ago I ventured into the world of IT Contracting (inside IR35 before anyone says anything about how wealthy I am!! 😀).

Part of that meant taking out a pension with Nest and the umbrella company who I am paid through only get tax relief back at 20% and the top rate has to be claimed back through a tax return.

That explains why I haven't had to do it before as last year was the only year it was really applicable to
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3575 on: Today at 05:02:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:23:40 pm
I think the difference is that people on £50k + who say they aren't wealthy because they don't have any money left at the end of the month because of the sort of things you list, ultimately still have choices. If things get really bad,  you can sell and downsize (to an extent, regional prices might limit that). You see people saying they aren't wealthy even though they send their kids to private school because they have to save on some things to afford the fees. To me that doesn't mean you aren't wealthy - that your life choices. Someone on something like £20k likely doesn't have much room to lower their outgoings at all.

Exactly.
Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3576 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Likewise. It's all relative.

I have junior colleagues who earn less than half of what I do, but they are much more comfortable in life as they haven't been shelling out £1,400 a month to send two children to nursery, don't have a mortgage, pay much less in council tax and monthly bills, aren't making pension contributions and aren't yet earning enough to pay back their student loans.

Now I obviously made the decision to have children and to buy the house that we live in, so I would never want any sympathy for money being tight... but at the same time, I would consider myself far from wealthy and it's only now that the kids are at school age that we are starting to feel any kind of comfort. 
Yep, it's easier for us now as both our kids are older but that also leads to challenges as one is now on the property ladder which we helped him to get on and now as I said we are comfortable but certainly not what I would consider wealthy.

It was a struggle for a long while for us even managed to get into financial difficulty and ended up needing a DMP to help us through it (paid it all off though but it meant we couldn't get much in the way of credit, and no affordable credit at least, for a number of years)

Now I earn a decent salary, the missus works 20 hours a week in a role just above minimum wage but even now we still don't seem to have that much disposable income.

I think our direct debits added up to around £3200 when I last looked and we don't have a car loan either.

What I do try to do is ensure my credit card is paid off each month no matter what is on it, so no interest gets paid and I use it as it builds up loyalty points by doing so.

I'm hoping we can pay our mortgage off when my Mum's house is sold, touch and go at the moment as it's split between my brother and I so it depends how much we sell it for as my mortgage is around half the property value but we have some CGT to pay on the percentage she gifted to us after my Dad died.

I know I'm a lot better off than some people of course and I acknowledge that but wealthy nah not by any stretch would I say wealthy.
