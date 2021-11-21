« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:35:15 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:33:07 am
But you are underpaid as are many in this country in general, that's what I'm getting at.

There was a pretty depressing piece recently looking at wages etc, and once you get outside London and the South East, a lot of the UK looks more like Eastern than Western Europe
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:37:54 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:35:15 am
There was a pretty depressing piece recently looking at wages etc, and once you get outside London and the South East, a lot of the UK looks more like Eastern than Western Europe

On the other hand, I earn less than £40k in Aberdeen, have a very affordable mortgage in a nice part of town, have plenty of disposable income, save quite a bit each month and to be quite honest could afford to be paying more tax. Its the regional wealth and income disparity across the country that really makes changing tax levels difficult. Someone on my salary in the South East would be struggling to get by.

I am little bit like Debs though, but not the same extent, in that I don't go on fancy holidays every year, and don't spend huge amounts of clothes and new phones all the time. On the other hand I spend far too much on food and don't have to stress at all about that or spending money going out to restaurants etc.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:38:18 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:19:37 am
I only buy clothes when my old ones have fallen to pieces 👍
Me too - but my reasons are indirectly football related! I hate shopping. I think it's stems from the fact that when I was growing up, shops were only open at weekends on a Saturday and thats when football matches were played. If I had any spare pocket money my preference was always to spend it going to Anfield. If we were away and Mum dragged me into town, I'd always end up loitering around the windows of TV shops around 4:40 waiting for the scores to come up. In short shopping for clothes has never been a priority or something to enjoy and I'll always reach for the sewing basket and mend stuff before trawling round fitting rooms (with the added endless disappointment when nothing fits)
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:40:15 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:37:54 am
On the other hand, I earn less than £40k in Aberdeen, have a very affordable mortgage in a nice part of town, have plenty of disposable income, save quite a bit each month and to be quite honest could afford to be paying more tax. Its the regional wealth and income disparity across the country that really makes changing tax levels difficult. Someone on my salary in the South East would be struggling to get by.

For sure, the other thing that really drives issues is parental wealth imho.

If you are in London and have parental help to get on the property ladder then life will look pretty different for you down the line than if you are a long term private renter.

London and the South East in particular need a lot more property building, the downside now though is build costs are so high that you can only really do that when property costs are so high
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:33:07 am
But you are underpaid as are many in this country in general, that's what I'm getting at.

I know a lot of people are but I don't class myself as poor or wanting for anything. 

I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

I wouldn't like to earn that amount, it would feel very wrong knowing that so many people can only dream of earning half of that but that's just me 🤷
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:43:55 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?

Clothes and a phone are necessities. New clothes and new phones whenever we feel like it are a pure luxury that you can 100% happily function in society without (I'd argue most people would probably be more happy without those things, or at least the expectation of having those things).

Like I said it's all relative. But in my opinion a society that measures wealth based on those things is a society with seriously warped priorities, and a miserable society at that. It's not one to aspire to, and if the rest of the world follows thta model the planet is hopelessly fucked. Of course, I understand that is the society we are living in.

£500 a month disposable income is a level of wealth that more than half the planet could only dream of, and that even the majority of the UK would bite your hand off for.

Totally agree mate.  Well said 👍
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:44:44 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?

Clothes and a phone are necessities. New clothes and new phones whenever we feel like it are a pure luxury that you can 100% happily function in society without (I'd argue most people would probably be more happy without those things).

Like I said it's all relative. But in my opinion a society that measures wealth based on those things is a society with seriously warped priorities, and a miserable society at that. It's not one to aspire to, and if the rest of the world follows thta model the planet is hopelessly fucked. Of course, I understand that is the society we are living in.

Im not saying thats what most people should or do spend, im just talking about stuff that doesnt come out via direct debit or things you buy every couple of years. One month you buy some clothes, one month you need a new phone, the next month you need a new bed, the TVs stopped working, next month you need a some other furniture etc etc they arent things you buy every month but they are still things people need to buy and they need to be paid for.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:49:45 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:38:18 am
Me too - but my reasons are indirectly football related! I hate shopping. I think it's stems from the fact that when I was growing up, shops were only open at weekends on a Saturday and thats when football matches were played. If I had any spare pocket money my preference was always to spend it going to Anfield. If we were away and Mum dragged me into town, I'd always end up loitering around the windows of TV shops around 4:40 waiting for the scores to come up. In short shopping for clothes has never been a priority or something to enjoy and I'll always reach for the sewing basket and mend stuff before trawling round fitting rooms (with the added endless disappointment when nothing fits)

😂 Love it!

I think it's an age thing for me as I used to buy new stuff if we were going out or new tops for summer but as we don't go anywhere now there's no need.

I did recently but a pack of 3 new t-shirts from Next as the pack of 5 I bought 3yrs were in bits!
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:50:38 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.

Dont forget, 5-7 years is based on the manufacturers expected usage which will be based on something like one or two washes a week, if your like us with young kids and your doing four or five a week they last less than that. 
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:55:46 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.

When we sold our house in 2021 all the integrated appliances that were fitted with the new kitchen in 2004 were still working.

That's great but we then needed to buy new when we moved and I'm dreading having to replace them again in a few years! 

Although I'll be getting my state pension then so will feel like a millionaire 😂
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:00:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
I know a lot of people are but I don't class myself as poor or wanting for anything. 

I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

I wouldn't like to earn that amount, it would feel very wrong knowing that so many people can only dream of earning half of that but that's just me 🤷

I don't think there's anything offensive about it at all and there's certainly none intended but lets use WLR's example that could possibly relate to me if I were to live alone for the area I currently live in:

Rent lets say £1800 a month for a one bed flat
Council tax say £150
Water, Gas & Electricity say £150
Travel £380 a month - including public transport to work and car to get around outside of work
Food and shopping say £250 a month
Broadband, TV licence, mobile bill £75 a month

We're looking at circa £2800 a month out of a salary that's not much over £3k on £50k a year. I know its not struggling to make ends meet but its just enough to get by and sacrifices would have to be made like not going to the match anymore (easily a £100+ day out for me), not going on holiday, not going out as well. Before I moved in with my partner I had to live with 2 maybe 3 other people if I wanted to be able to afford to have any semblance of a life, now I'm not claiming poverty but I'm also not going to accept that in certain areas of the country £50k makes you very wealthy.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:04:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:42:07 am
I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

Everyone's situation is different though. You might not have young children. You might not have to pay half your wage in rent. You might have sold a house and downsized. You might have been left money from parents.

If I was single with no kids living, in a cheaper area of the country and approaching retirement age maybe with £50k (£40k take home) a year I would have a load of disposable income come the end of the month. I can assure you with young kids, a mortgage which has almost doubled, all other bills shooting up to name but a few factors I am not left with a big pot of money at the end of the month.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 12:04:56 pm
Everyone's situation is different though. You might not have young children. You might not have to pay half your wage in rent. You might have sold a house and downsized. You might have been left money from parents.

If I was single with no kids living, in a cheaper area of the country and approaching retirement age maybe with £50k (£40k take home) a year I would have a load of disposable income come the end of the month. I can assure you with young kids, a mortgage which has almost doubled, all other bills shooting up to name but a few factors I am not left with a big pot of money at the end of the month.

Oh I'm way better off now than when I was in my teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s for sure.

No opportunity for Uni, working full time at 15, mortgage at 23, partner unemployed 10mths later and mortgage went from £85 per month to £325 with interest at 17.5%, with no help to cover interest payments. 

House repossessed with 2 kids aged 3 & 5, divorced and relocated overnight to escape domestic violence, not a penny in child maintenance, no home, no job living in a hotel room and no family support.

No I don't have young children just 4 grandchildren, or a mortgage, yes we sold up and downsized from a 3 bed terraced house to a 2 bed detached rental and yes I had a small inheritance after my parents died which I could easily have blown on a nice holiday or a newer car.

The concept on here seems to be that my generation had it easy, full of opportunities and cheap housing etc but fuck me I've never had it as easy as earning the equivalent of £50k a year and feeling hard done by!!
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:53:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm
The concept on here seems to be that my generation had it easy

I certainly didn't say easy. Again, everyone's situation is/was different. The situation you described sounds terrifying and huge respect to you for coming out the other end. But for example it was undeniably easier to get on the property ladder for baby boomers than millennials. Twice as easy in fact.  Baby boomers had to pay around 4 times their annual salary to buy a house. Now it is more like 8-10 times if you're lucky.

Anyway. Going around in circles now. I just wanted to make the point that the idea you could become some sort of philanthropist taking home 40k a year in my situation is mad.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm
Government agrees to handover the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98ynejg4l5o
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:15:57 pm
Think I have a fundamental difference with people on here if they think £50k is wealthy and are the people that the government should be targeting for tax rises.  I'm more interested in the people with huge passive incomes that are paying a marginal tax rate a lot lower than 40%.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm
Government agrees to handover the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98ynejg4l5o

https://xcancel.com/JamesCleverly/status/1841788914282987962?t=iG2J2LF4FQC-kRBggQnUdA&s=09

It won't take you long to work out who the foreign secretary who started these negotiations off was...
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:35:25 pm
Apologies folks for dragging you all through the depths of my poverty 👍
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:15:57 pm
Think I have a fundamental difference with people on here if they think £50k is wealthy and are the people that the government should be targeting for tax rises.  I'm more interested in the people with huge passive incomes that are paying a marginal tax rate a lot lower than 40%.

It's all relative, isn't it.  50 k is wealthy to me, in my current circumstances.  However, I wouldn't be chasing them for extra tax, first.  I'd be going after the 0.1%, first.  People with extreme wealth, should be looked at first, not the low hanging fruit, or middle earners.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:38:32 pm
Regarding the earlier posts around disability and sickness.

I'm not sure what the solution ends up being on long term sickness, a lot needs to come from the NHS, but it does need to be turned around.

The rapid increases in the numbers of people affected isn't going to be sustainable without big costs for all of society if it carries on.

Its not even the impact on the benefits bill so much as the impact of people dropping out of the workforce, in terms of unemployment the UK is pretty much at full employment at present, its not as if we have a lot of people available to fill roles when people feel forced to drop out of the workforce
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
It's all relative, isn't it.  50 k is wealthy to me, in my current circumstances.  However, I wouldn't be chasing them for extra tax, first.  I'd be going after the 0.1%, first.  People with extreme wealth, should be looked at first, not the low hanging fruit, or middle earners.

This is always the problem, someone on £25k says tax everyone earning £50k more, the guy earning £50k says im struggling myself, tax the guy earning £75k more, the guy earning £75k says im struggling, tax the guys earning £100k more and so on and so on, most people accept taxes should go up just that they should go up for someone else.

An interesting read here:

https://ifs.org.uk/articles/how-tax-burden-high-when-most-us-are-taxed-so-low
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:14:17 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?

Clothes and a phone are necessities. New clothes and new phones whenever we feel like it are a pure luxury that you can 100% happily function in society without (I'd argue most people would probably be more happy without those things, or at least the expectation of having those things).

Like I said it's all relative. But in my opinion a society that measures wealth based on those things is a society with seriously warped priorities, and a miserable society at that. It's not one to aspire to, and if the rest of the world follows thta model the planet is hopelessly fucked. Of course, I understand that is the society we are living in.

£500 a month disposable income is a level of wealth that more than half the planet could only dream of, and that even the majority of the UK would bite your hand off for.

£500 a month on clothes? Have you seen how much free gear kier pays for his suits.  Or rather doesn't pay 😁
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm
Kim Leadbeater has introduced a bill to Parliament to legalise assisted dying, as promised the government are giving Labour MP's and ministers a free vote.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm
Government agrees to handover the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98ynejg4l5o


This process was started by Truss, of all people, and discussions continued under Sunak.

Cleverly was integral to the discussions and fully supportive of handing back sovereignty, as was Tugendhat.

There's public records of both expressing that.

That they're both now 'aghast' is the sort of duplicitous, c*ntish behaviour you can expect from these Tory scum.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:20:20 am
Election Maps UK
@ElectionMapsUK


Labour is going to have to have a serious think about whether its current strategy is working - their recent by-election results have been dismal.

Seats won since 16th Sep:

🌳 CON: 9 (+4)
🔶 LDM: 5 (+2)
🌹 LAB: 4 (-10)
🎗️ SNP: 3 (+2)
🙋 IND: 3 (+1)
➡️ RFM: 1 (+1)
🌍 GRN: 1 (=)
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:15:48 am
Wont someone PLEASE think about the super rich non-doms.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/oct/04/west-ham-owner-wealthy-leaving-uk-non-dom-crackdown

West Ham owner says non-dom crackdown is driving wealthy from the UK
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:22:30 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:50:38 am
Dont forget, 5-7 years is based on the manufacturers expected usage which will be based on something like one or two washes a week, if your like us with young kids and your doing four or five a week they last less than that.

Indeed. A sensible civilisation would mandate that goods had to be made to last. Of course, this is incompatible with Capitalist thinking, and therefore isn't happening. But we cannot afford to carry on allowing companies to work on the basis of planned obsolescence. I regard myself as a very light consumer of "stuff", but when I cleared out the attic recently, the amount of broken or disfunctional electrical/electronic items was thoroughly depressing. I've vowed to not do it again - no more poorly made tat!
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:26:08 am
Is this carbon capture thing not new or not necessary that I've not seen it discussed in here?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:41:55 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:08 am
Is this carbon capture thing not new or not necessary that I've not seen it discussed in here?

The biggest backer of it is the fossil fuel industry. Its expensive, has environmental risks and will not lead to a reduction in fossil fuel use. For factories and plants where carbon capture is chiefly used, renewable energy use is more efficient, cleaner and cheaper.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:17:24 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:20:20 am
Election Maps UK
@ElectionMapsUK


Labour is going to have to have a serious think about whether its current strategy is working - their recent by-election results have been dismal.

Seats won since 16th Sep:

🌳 CON: 9 (+4)
🔶 LDM: 5 (+2)
🌹 LAB: 4 (-10)
🎗️ SNP: 3 (+2)
🙋 IND: 3 (+1)
➡️ RFM: 1 (+1)
🌍 GRN: 1 (=)

What does this refer to.  Does this suggest there have been a load of by-elections in last 2 weeks?  If so its been kept secret.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:22:17 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:17:24 am
What does this refer to.  Does this suggest there have been a load of by-elections in last 2 weeks?  If so its been kept secret.

They are council by-elections and irrelevant.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:22:33 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:17:24 am
What does this refer to.  Does this suggest there have been a load of by-elections in last 2 weeks?  If so its been kept secret.

It will be council by elections
