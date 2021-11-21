I know a lot of people are but I don't class myself as poor or wanting for anything.



I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!



I wouldn't like to earn that amount, it would feel very wrong knowing that so many people can only dream of earning half of that but that's just me 🤷



I don't think there's anything offensive about it at all and there's certainly none intended but lets use WLR's example that could possibly relate to me if I were to live alone for the area I currently live in:Rent lets say £1800 a month for a one bed flatCouncil tax say £150Water, Gas & Electricity say £150Travel £380 a month - including public transport to work and car to get around outside of workFood and shopping say £250 a monthBroadband, TV licence, mobile bill £75 a monthWe're looking at circa £2800 a month out of a salary that's not much over £3k on £50k a year. I know its not struggling to make ends meet but its just enough to get by and sacrifices would have to be made like not going to the match anymore (easily a £100+ day out for me), not going on holiday, not going out as well. Before I moved in with my partner I had to live with 2 maybe 3 other people if I wanted to be able to afford to have any semblance of a life, now I'm not claiming poverty but I'm also not going to accept that in certain areas of the country £50k makes you very wealthy.