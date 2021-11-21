Everyone's situation is different though. You might not have young children. You might not have to pay half your wage in rent. You might have sold a house and downsized. You might have been left money from parents.
If I was single with no kids living, in a cheaper area of the country and approaching retirement age maybe with £50k (£40k take home) a year I would have a load of disposable income come the end of the month. I can assure you with young kids, a mortgage which has almost doubled, all other bills shooting up to name but a few factors I am not left with a big pot of money at the end of the month.
Oh I'm way better off now than when I was in my teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s for sure.
No opportunity for Uni, working full time at 15, mortgage at 23, partner unemployed 10mths later and mortgage went from £85 per month to £325 with interest at 17.5%, with no help to cover interest payments.
House repossessed with 2 kids aged 3 & 5, divorced and relocated overnight to escape domestic violence, not a penny in child maintenance, no home, no job living in a hotel room and no family support.
No I don't have young children just 4 grandchildren, or a mortgage, yes we sold up and downsized from a 3 bed terraced house to a 2 bed detached rental and yes I had a small inheritance after my parents died which I could easily have blown on a nice holiday or a newer car.
The concept on here seems to be that my generation had it easy, full of opportunities and cheap housing etc but fuck me I've never had it as easy as earning the equivalent of £50k a year and feeling hard done by!!