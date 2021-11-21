« previous next »
New UK Government

filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3520 on: Today at 11:35:15 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:33:07 am
But you are underpaid as are many in this country in general, that's what I'm getting at.

There was a pretty depressing piece recently looking at wages etc, and once you get outside London and the South East, a lot of the UK looks more like Eastern than Western Europe
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3521 on: Today at 11:37:54 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:35:15 am
There was a pretty depressing piece recently looking at wages etc, and once you get outside London and the South East, a lot of the UK looks more like Eastern than Western Europe

On the other hand, I earn less than £40k in Aberdeen, have a very affordable mortgage in a nice part of town, have plenty of disposable income, save quite a bit each month and to be quite honest could afford to be paying more tax. Its the regional wealth and income disparity across the country that really makes changing tax levels difficult. Someone on my salary in the South East would be struggling to get by.

I am little bit like Debs though, but not the same extent, in that I don't go on fancy holidays every year, and don't spend huge amounts of clothes and new phones all the time. On the other hand I spend far too much on food and don't have to stress at all about that or spending money going out to restaurants etc.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3522 on: Today at 11:38:18 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:19:37 am
I only buy clothes when my old ones have fallen to pieces 👍
Me too - but my reasons are indirectly football related! I hate shopping. I think it's stems from the fact that when I was growing up, shops were only open at weekends on a Saturday and thats when football matches were played. If I had any spare pocket money my preference was always to spend it going to Anfield. If we were away and Mum dragged me into town, I'd always end up loitering around the windows of TV shops around 4:40 waiting for the scores to come up. In short shopping for clothes has never been a priority or something to enjoy and I'll always reach for the sewing basket and mend stuff before trawling round fitting rooms (with the added endless disappointment when nothing fits)
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3523 on: Today at 11:40:15 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:37:54 am
On the other hand, I earn less than £40k in Aberdeen, have a very affordable mortgage in a nice part of town, have plenty of disposable income, save quite a bit each month and to be quite honest could afford to be paying more tax. Its the regional wealth and income disparity across the country that really makes changing tax levels difficult. Someone on my salary in the South East would be struggling to get by.

For sure, the other thing that really drives issues is parental wealth imho.

If you are in London and have parental help to get on the property ladder then life will look pretty different for you down the line than if you are a long term private renter.

London and the South East in particular need a lot more property building, the downside now though is build costs are so high that you can only really do that when property costs are so high
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3524 on: Today at 11:42:07 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:33:07 am
But you are underpaid as are many in this country in general, that's what I'm getting at.

I know a lot of people are but I don't class myself as poor or wanting for anything. 

I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

I wouldn't like to earn that amount, it would feel very wrong knowing that so many people can only dream of earning half of that but that's just me 🤷
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3525 on: Today at 11:43:55 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?

Clothes and a phone are necessities. New clothes and new phones whenever we feel like it are a pure luxury that you can 100% happily function in society without (I'd argue most people would probably be more happy without those things, or at least the expectation of having those things).

Like I said it's all relative. But in my opinion a society that measures wealth based on those things is a society with seriously warped priorities, and a miserable society at that. It's not one to aspire to, and if the rest of the world follows thta model the planet is hopelessly fucked. Of course, I understand that is the society we are living in.

£500 a month disposable income is a level of wealth that more than half the planet could only dream of, and that even the majority of the UK would bite your hand off for.

Totally agree mate.  Well said 👍
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3526 on: Today at 11:44:44 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?

Clothes and a phone are necessities. New clothes and new phones whenever we feel like it are a pure luxury that you can 100% happily function in society without (I'd argue most people would probably be more happy without those things).

Like I said it's all relative. But in my opinion a society that measures wealth based on those things is a society with seriously warped priorities, and a miserable society at that. It's not one to aspire to, and if the rest of the world follows thta model the planet is hopelessly fucked. Of course, I understand that is the society we are living in.

Im not saying thats what most people should or do spend, im just talking about stuff that doesnt come out via direct debit or things you buy every couple of years. One month you buy some clothes, one month you need a new phone, the next month you need a new bed, the TVs stopped working, next month you need a some other furniture etc etc they arent things you buy every month but they are still things people need to buy and they need to be paid for.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3527 on: Today at 11:44:59 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:35:00 am
Yeah but who's spending that money on clothes monthly? And who needs to buy clothes monthly? And why should we be able buy clothes monthly whilst living on a planet that's dying on it's arse to produce to those clothes we don't need? And who needs a new phone every year unless it's lost or broken?
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3528 on: Today at 11:49:45 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:38:18 am
Me too - but my reasons are indirectly football related! I hate shopping. I think it's stems from the fact that when I was growing up, shops were only open at weekends on a Saturday and thats when football matches were played. If I had any spare pocket money my preference was always to spend it going to Anfield. If we were away and Mum dragged me into town, I'd always end up loitering around the windows of TV shops around 4:40 waiting for the scores to come up. In short shopping for clothes has never been a priority or something to enjoy and I'll always reach for the sewing basket and mend stuff before trawling round fitting rooms (with the added endless disappointment when nothing fits)

😂 Love it!

I think it's an age thing for me as I used to buy new stuff if we were going out or new tops for summer but as we don't go anywhere now there's no need.

I did recently but a pack of 3 new t-shirts from Next as the pack of 5 I bought 3yrs were in bits!
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3529 on: Today at 11:50:38 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:44:59 am
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.

Dont forget, 5-7 years is based on the manufacturers expected usage which will be based on something like one or two washes a week, if your like us with young kids and your doing four or five a week they last less than that. 
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3530 on: Today at 11:55:46 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:44:59 am
I'd probably still have my old Nokia if I hadn't dropped it. I too find the idea of perfectly good stuff being discarded because it's "not the latest". But I'm also horrifed at the lack of longevity on the likes of electrical items these days. I had a washing machine for 15 years and, when it failed and I started searching for a replacement, I discovered they're only expected to last 5-7 years now. I understand that this increases the profits for the manufacturers but it's horribly wasteful on a planet with limited resources and space to dispose of old goods.

When we sold our house in 2021 all the integrated appliances that were fitted with the new kitchen in 2004 were still working.

That's great but we then needed to buy new when we moved and I'm dreading having to replace them again in a few years! 

Although I'll be getting my state pension then so will feel like a millionaire 😂
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3531 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:42:07 am
I know a lot of people are but I don't class myself as poor or wanting for anything. 

I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

I wouldn't like to earn that amount, it would feel very wrong knowing that so many people can only dream of earning half of that but that's just me 🤷

I don't think there's anything offensive about it at all and there's certainly none intended but lets use WLR's example that could possibly relate to me if I were to live alone for the area I currently live in:

Rent lets say £1800 a month for a one bed flat
Council tax say £150
Water, Gas & Electricity say £150
Travel £380 a month - including public transport to work and car to get around outside of work
Food and shopping say £250 a month
Broadband, TV licence, mobile bill £75 a month

We're looking at circa £2800 a month out of a salary that's not much over £3k on £50k a year. I know its not struggling to make ends meet but its just enough to get by and sacrifices would have to be made like not going to the match anymore (easily a £100+ day out for me), not going on holiday, not going out as well. Before I moved in with my partner I had to live with 2 maybe 3 other people if I wanted to be able to afford to have any semblance of a life, now I'm not claiming poverty but I'm also not going to accept that in certain areas of the country £50k makes you very wealthy.
CheshireDave

Re: New UK Government
Reply #3532 on: Today at 12:04:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:42:07 am
I do find it offensive that some people do and then go on to say that 50k a year isn't enough to live on!

Everyone's situation is different though. You might not have young children. You might not have to pay half your wage in rent. You might have sold a house and downsized. You might have been left money from parents.

If I was single with no kids living, in a cheaper area of the country and approaching retirement age maybe with £50k (£40k take home) a year I would have a load of disposable income come the end of the month. I can assure you with young kids, a mortgage which has almost doubled, all other bills shooting up to name but a few factors I am not left with a big pot of money at the end of the month.
