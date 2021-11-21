As a percentage of income I believe it's highest at the lower end.



I've run some rough numbers using a site called listentotaxman.com (really useful tool for estimating your tax and that)At £15k you pay 5% of your salary in taxes (PAYE and NI), £25k it goes up to 14%. £40k is 19%, £60k 24%, £85k 30%, and £115k it is 35% so the direct taxation is progressive.It is things like VAT and council tax ( band A in Leeds is £1,370 for the year and so that will give people on low salaries a real kicking even though it is the lowest band) that cause the most pain.What we do see is an acceleration of it early on as it gets from 5 - 15% in the space of roughly £10k of increases but then to go up a further 5% you need to earn £15k more. This is due to the effect of the Personal Allowance and is more an interesting trend than an indicator of any issues.