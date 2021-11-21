« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:02:12 am
This is already the case at 100k due to the PA taper.  Obviously not the biggest priority to solve, but I do think a 60% tax rate is unfair and it was only supposed to be a temporary measure.  One of those things that targets the upper middle classes more than the super wealthy.

MPs will be paying it in a few years so its probably about to start getting indexed ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 09:26:17 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:18:32 am
It's not half of what you earn though. It's half of what you earn beyond 100k (or whatever the threshold is at).

If someone offered me a job I wanted to do over 100k, I definitely wouldn't be turning it down out of fear of the higher tax band.

As it is in Spain, as a self-employed person I'm getting taxed 20% of all my earnings from the first penny. In addition to that tax I have to pay a monthly fee to remain registered on the social security system. But you know what? we have a public healthcare system that works, great public transport, loads of cycle paths, generally great public infrastructure, public and community festivals, very clean streets, a welfare safety net that is not punitive including decent sick pay and unemployment benefit. People are just happier.

Give me that any day.


The upper middle classes are still very wealthy and should be paying a higher proportion of tax. Obviously the super wealthy should be paying more still.

As I understand things, the tax burden is highest for those earning minimum wage and paying basic rate income tax which is never right.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:26:17 am
As I understand things, the tax burden is highest for those earning minimum wage and paying basic rate income tax which is never right.

It won't be on earnings but maybe things like Council tax are driving that.

One of the biggest issues generally in the UK I would say is that outside London, the South East and a few other hotspots its on average a pretty low wage, low productivity economy, so you get fewer people than you would like paying higher levels of tax.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 09:32:07 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:29:30 am
It won't be on earnings but maybe things like Council tax are driving that

As a percentage of income I believe it's highest at the lower end.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:32:07 am
As a percentage of income I believe it's highest at the lower end.

Could be the case for people affected by the UC taper maybe (if its taxes related to income only), although I would think that is once again marginal rather than average effective tax rates.

Its the unfortunate side effect of introducing tapers and means testing, you get some marginal rates of tax that are all over the place rather than a nice progressive rate of tax, you see it at 50k and in the £100-125k band as well.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:32:07 am
As a percentage of income I believe it's highest at the lower end.

I've run some rough numbers using a site called listentotaxman.com (really useful tool for estimating your tax and that)

At £15k you pay 5% of your salary in taxes (PAYE and NI), £25k it goes up to 14%. £40k is 19%, £60k 24%, £85k 30%, and £115k it is 35% so the direct taxation is progressive.

It is things like VAT and council tax ( band A in Leeds is £1,370 for the year and so that will give people on low salaries a real kicking even though it is the lowest band) that cause the most pain.

What we do see is an acceleration of it early on as it gets from 5 - 15% in the space of roughly £10k of increases but then to go up a further 5% you need to earn £15k more. This is due to the effect of the Personal Allowance and is more an interesting trend than an indicator of any issues.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 09:49:49 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:48:58 am
I've run some rough numbers using a site called listentotaxman.com (really useful tool for estimating your tax and that)

At £15k you pay 5% of your salary in taxes, £25k it goes up to 14%. £40k is 19%, £60k 24%, £85k 30%, and £115k it is 35% so the direct taxation is progressive.

It is things like VAT and council tax ( band A in Leeds is £1,370 for the year and so that will give people on low salaries a real kicking even though it is the lowest band) that cause the most pain.

Yes council tax is the real killer for lower incomes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:49:49 am
Yes council tax is the real killer for lower incomes

and child care, nursery fees for example are incredible, like a second mortgage even with the free hours.

Our 2nd has just started, going 9am till 3pm 3 days a week and it's £350 a month, if we did any extra time on any day it jumps to £550, so I can only imagine what 5 days a week at 9-5 (which is a normal working day) would be, certainl an insane amount.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 09:53:21 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:39:34 am
Could be the case for people affected by the UC taper maybe, although I would think that is once again marginal rather than average effective tax rates.

Its the unfortunate side effect of introducing tapers and means testing, you get some marginal rates of tax that are all over the place rather than a nice progressive rate of tax, you see it at 50k and in the £100-125k band as well.

I've no idea mate, for someone who's never earned more than 15k a year in my life those kinds of figures don't compute in my head.

It still boggles my mind what it must be like being paid more than a couple of hundred quid a week feels like. 

I mean what do you do with that kind of money?  I'd probs give most of it away as if scares the hell out of me being that wealthy! 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:59:21 am
With £50k a year? Pay bills mostly. I wouldn't say someone who earns £50k a year is wealthy.

If you earn it you won't feel it as you've no doubt increased your liabilities with each job improvement.  Bigger house ergo bigger mortgage and bills, better cars and holidays, fancier nights out and other luxuries.

For those of us who have never earned more than minimum wage it's a fortune!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 10:14:49 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:49:49 am
Yes council tax is the real killer for lower incomes
What's worse is that some of the highest council taxes are in some of the poorest areas.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:14:49 am
What's worse is that some of the highest council taxes are in some of the poorest areas.

Presumably because the mixture of council tax bands is more unfavourable there :(
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 10:18:23 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:14:49 am
What's worse is that some of the highest council taxes are in some of the poorest areas.

We have the largest gap between rents and average earnings, in the UK, down here.

We have extreme wealth, down here, and we also have active food banks.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:22:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:52 am
and child care, nursery fees for example are incredible, like a second mortgage even with the free hours.

Our 2nd has just started, going 9am till 3pm 3 days a week and it's £350 a month, if we did any extra time on any day it jumps to £550, so I can only imagine what 5 days a week at 9-5 (which is a normal working day) would be, certainl an insane amount.

I remember thinking when my son qualified for 30 hours free nursery that we would be living it up as a family with an extra £400 or so a month to spend, instead the cost of everything went up after Covid, Russia invaded Ukraine, below inflation pay rises and fiscal drag means we are actually lot worse off then we would have otherwise been, but it is what it is and most people are hurting financially in one way or another.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:46:59 pm
Im not expecting them to go up by much even when the freeze is over as I think its quite expensive. Speaking from personal experience I was just over the 40% threshold in 2018, Im now well over it, Ive had what would be considered in normal times good pay rises but with inflation as high as its been these have been real terms pay cuts so Im a few grand worse off in terms of pay and paying a few grand more in tax than i otherwise would have, Ive been clobbered from both sides in that respect. If the 40% threshold had gone by inflation I wouldnt be paying it at all.

If I was to take a sensible stab in the dark Id say the lower threshold should be close to £20k, higher about £60k, leave the £125k as it is.
The trouble with working out the cost of measures is that the bean counters at the Treasury tend to take too narrow a view. They simply look at loss of taxes instead of trying to factor in the benefits. Any measures on tax should be aimed at ensuring that the poorest in society are the biggest beneficiaries because they're the most likely to spend it (helping boost growth) and the least likely to squirrel it away in the Cayman Islands.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:14:49 am
What's worse is that some of the highest council taxes are in some of the poorest areas.

Its absolutely insane, I live in Spelthorne and a band D is £2,304.58, a mile away from us is the London Borough of Hounslow and its £1,991.01.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 10:28:06 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:18:02 am
Presumably because the mixture of council tax bands is more unfavourable there :(
It's also the case that some areas have higher energy costs than others. I think that electricity distribution charges are higher in Merseyside than London.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:07:39 am
If you earn it you won't feel it as you've no doubt increased your liabilities with each job improvement.  Bigger house ergo bigger mortgage and bills, better cars and holidays, fancier nights out and other luxuries.

For those of us who have never earned more than minimum wage it's a fortune!

Obviously it's all relative, and how wealthy you feel depends on where you live, the general cost of living, how many dependents you have, who you associate with etc. But if you earn £50k a year, you are in the top 15-20% of the earners ¡n the UK (and the top 5% globally).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:28:06 am
It's also the case that some areas have higher energy costs than others. I think that electricity distribution charges are higher in Merseyside than London.

Scotland with the coldest weather, and disproportionately generates electricity and gas, has the highest charges.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 10:33:38 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:28:30 am
Obviously it's all relative, and how wealthy you feel depends on where you live, the general cost of living, how many dependents you have, who you associate with etc. But if you earn £50k a year, you are in the top 15-20% of the earners ¡n the UK (and the top 5% globally).

Yep.

For someone to say 50 k a year, is not wealthy, I find a bit insulting.  I've never earned much above half that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:30:39 am
Scotland with the coldest weather, and disproportionately generates electricity and gas, has the highest charges.

Its the economies of scale that Scotland lacks compared to places like London I would imagine, the population density of Scotland is pretty low compared to England as a whole, never mind London.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:07:39 am
If you earn it you won't feel it as you've no doubt increased your liabilities with each job improvement.  Bigger house ergo bigger mortgage and bills, better cars and holidays, fancier nights out and other luxuries.

For those of us who have never earned more than minimum wage it's a fortune!

I deleted my post as it came across a bit "I am considerably richer than you" which was not my intention. But yeah I still think if you have children and a mortgage £50k a year doesn't leave you with much left over for bigger houses, better cars, nice holidays, fancier nights out and other luxuries. Especially if you live in the South. Well I don't think. I know because I am describing myself. Don't forget earning £50k a year doesn't mean £50k ends up in your bank. I know it might seem like a kings ransom to some people and I think it's often older people who think this because they were able to buy a house for what now looks like peanuts!
