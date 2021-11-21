« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 130974 times)

Nobody is querying whether Brexit was a good idea. But if Starmer chooses to reject any olive branches - especially when the benefits for the UK are blindingly obvious - then it's fair to query his actions and to wonder exactly whose tune he is dancing to.

Can't disagree with this. Something that aligns us closer to the EU and allows for young people to travel freely and without consequence should be a no brainer
It would only hit higher-rate taxpayers.

But yes, I agree.

Let's see what the Budget brings, though, and not sharpen the knives until we absorb what the full range of measures is.



People paying 40% and even 45% are still working people, and thanks to the freeze on the thresholds for the last few years theres a lot more people paying 40% then there was a few years back.
This doesn't have the data centre investment in it either does it? I couldn't see it in the list and I'm sure there's more good stuff in there as well.

No, but that was a deal set up by the torys, approved under Labour, not that big a win.

Hillsborough Law is another missing.
No, but that was a deal set up by the torys, approved under Labour, not that big a win.

Hillsborough Law is another missing.

I think the announcement that they were looking to do it was made whilst under the Tories but the negotiations and securing the investment was all done by the Labour government and likely one that was made prior to the election considering how everyone knew that would go. I think it's a bigger win than you give credit for.

Hillsborough law is a big one that's missed too.
People paying 40% and even 45% are still working people, and thanks to the freeze on the thresholds for the last few years theres a lot more people paying 40% then there was a few years back.


Oh absolutely. There's around 12% of the workforce that pays 40% rate.

My clumsy point (that I know I didn't make at all clear) was that only a minority of people would be impacted

Also, the way the tax relief works is that it it slices off the top of your earnings, so the relief will be at 40% all the way down to when (if!) it hits the 20% mark.

I would affect me, but I don't oppose the measure as I can see the justification for it.

Nobody is querying whether Brexit was a good idea. But if Starmer chooses to reject any olive branches - especially when the benefits for the UK are blindingly obvious - then it's fair to query his actions and to wonder exactly whose tune he is dancing to.



Starmer and the government have been getting dogs abuse from all sides over getting some cloths and stuff that were legally and correctly declared.

Can you imagine the outrage, frothing and chaos that would ensue if he did the right thing and fucked Brexit off?

I personally would like Labour to do just that. Reverse it totally. However, from stuff I've been reading of late, this would actually make the country much worse off than it is even now due to the punitive actions that would be taken against us for being dickheads in the first place. We'd be lucky to get a shitty stick rejoining.

Not that I think it would happen. Sensible countries around Europe would surely fully object to us rejoining.

Even a small move from Labour would intensify the shite they are getting off everyone. Is it worth it at the moment when there are 1,000,001 things to fix?

The priority has to be the priorities that deliver for the people in the UK. The NHS. Doctors. Nurses. Schools. Transport. Social Services and a million other things.


There are no easy answers but I can see that with the braindead and fucking thick view people have even with something so small as 'clothesgate' then you can see the 'outrage' if Labour did make steps to reversing Brexit.

The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.


(Sorry replied to another random post initially :D )
Starmer and the government have been getting dogs abuse from all sides over getting some cloths and stuff that were legally and correctly declared.

Can you imagine the outrage, frothing and chaos that would ensue if he did the right thing and fucked Brexit off?

I personally would like Labour to do just that. Reverse it totally. However, from stuff I've been reading of late, this would actually make the country much worse off than it is even now due to the punitive actions that would be taken against us for being dickheads in the first place. We'd be lucky to get a shitty stick rejoining.

Not that I think it would happen. Sensible countries around Europe would surely fully object to us rejoining.

Even a small move from Labour would intensify the shite they are getting off everyone. Is it worth it at the moment when there are 1,000,001 things to fix?

The priority has to be the priorities that deliver for the people in the UK. The NHS. Doctors. Nurses. Schools. Transport. Social Services and a million other things.


There are no easy answers but I can see that with the braindead and fucking thick view people have even with something so small as 'clothesgate' then you can see the 'outrage' if Labour did make steps to reversing Brexit.

The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.




I don't disagree with what you say.

But I do think that going back into the SM with its freedom of movement is what the very sizeable proportion of the anti-rejoiners are opposed to.

Rejoining the Customs Union is IMO a win-win-win. Sell it correctly and it heads-off the inevitable 'outrage' from the Brexiteers.



I don't disagree with what you say.

But I do think that going back into the SM with its freedom of movement is what the very sizeable proportion of the anti-rejoiners are opposed to.

Rejoining the Customs Union is IMO a win-win-win. Sell it correctly and it heads-off the inevitable 'outrage' from the Brexiteers.






I honestly hope they can manage it mate, but this country is pretty much on crystal meth at the moment.

The days when the British would be pragmatic and patient appears to have ended for good.

Everything is about anger, outrage and more outrage.

This battle is set to go on long after I'm dead and gone. Can't see much of anything happening in my lifetime.
It wasn't too long ago that the Labour Party Conference was
awash with Palestinian flags. I wonder what those flag waving
delegates make of Starmers stance backing Israel to the hilt?
The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.

Nobody on this forum wants the Tories back and I don't know why you keep bringing it up. We are perfectly entitled to hold Starmer to account. He has moved the party to the right and at some point even you might ask if he's taken it a step too far away from Labour's roots. Some of his actions to date have been at odds with what he claimed to believe in opposition and it's fair enough to be querying whether he's doing things for the good of the country or the good of his donors or the good of lobbyists or other "third parties"  like Biden (last night's presentation was breathtakingly awful)
Waheed Alli is facing a probe over "alleged non-registration of interests", leading to a possible breach of the members' code of conduct.
Nobody on this forum wants the Tories back and I don't know why you keep bringing it up. We are perfectly entitled to hold Starmer to account. He has moved the party to the right and at some point even you might ask if he's taken it a step too far away from Labour's roots. Some of his actions to date have been at odds with what he claimed to believe in opposition and it's fair enough to be querying whether he's doing things for the good of the country or the good of his donors or the good of lobbyists or other "third parties"  like Biden (last night's presentation was breathtakingly awful)


Not sure why you're bringing the 'right' up - the 'left' wanted Brexit as much as the 'right' - and one of those became the first person at around 07:00 the next day to say we should crack on with it.

Brexit isn't right or left? It's extreme right and left.
Waheed Alli is facing a probe over "alleged non-registration of interests", leading to a possible breach of the members' code of conduct.

Quote
The row over Waheed Allis donations had risked defining Labours first months in office, and partly overshadowed their conference in Liverpool last week. The risks are particularly high for Keir Starmer, given his repeated election pledges to be a contrast to the sleaze and self-interest of the Conservatives.

The SNP had asked for an investigation into Allis donations last Friday in a letter to the standards commissioners in the House of Commons and House of Lords, the independent adviser on ministers interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, and the cabinet secretary, Simon Case.

In his letter asking for an investigation into Lord Alli, the SNP MP Brendan OHara wrote that the revelations about donations had become Sir Keir Starmers version of the expenses scandal.

He said that unless the matter were comprehensively investigated, then it was inevitable that the damaging drip, drip of revelations will continue to erode public trust.
The SNPs Cabinet Office spokesperson Brendan OHara MP, has now welcomed the Lords commissioners investigation into Lord Alli, after calling for an inquiry last week.

In a statement, OHara wrote:

   
Quote
The Labour Party freebies scandal has wrecked public confidence in Keir Starmer, his government and the Westminster system, and there must be full transparency and accountability.

    Its now essential that in addition to this narrow inquiry, there is a full investigation by Standards Commissioners and the Independent Adviser on Ministers Interests into all the donations made by Lord Alli to Labour MPs and the subsequent granting of a Downing Street security pass.

    Voters are appalled that Labour ministers have been lining their pockets with more than £800,000 of luxury designer clothes, holidays, hospitality and donations, while imposing painful austerity cuts on the rest of us, and they want to know what donors were getting in exchange.

    We need answers - including why these gifts were taken, whether there have been breaches of the MPs and ministerial code, and why Lord Alli was handed a security pass to the halls of power.

The reference to the security pass comes after it emerged he used it to help organise a reception for fellow donors in the garden of No 10. Labour says he held the pass to help with transition work once the party came into government.
While people are dying because they can't be treated and dying in corridoors, the SNP have really nailed it on what really matters in politics today. The SNP are pretty much worse than the Tories thesedays.

