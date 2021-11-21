I have to be honest guys - I voted labour, I always have - but these clowns do not represent my values.
We can sugarcoat this all we like, and weve had 14 years of thieving, levelling up into the pockets of those who already ridiculously wealthy
on OUR tax payers money.
I know some of you dont like the Blair years, but fuck me - at least he had a world class health service, more people going to Uni than before, crime right down - he stabilised the country and moved it forward, yes his foreign policy has been proven to be wank (lets not forget the success in Yugoslavia)
These clowns are a joke.