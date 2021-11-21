« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:04:53 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:12:12 am
She's doing nothing to pressurise a government with a massive majority. She's a lone voice grifter still trying to play student politics. She's completely irrelevant and Labour are better off without her.

She is particularly shit
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:00:56 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:47:36 am
Managing to pressurise the government, whilst being an independent - well done to her.

Is the tone of your comment due to you disagreeing with her?  Would it be different, if you agreed?

I dunno, id be pretty pissed off if I voted for Labour and my MP decided to make such an ideological stand right at the start of a 5-year term. She has now lost all influence to even be in the room and shape policy and if we are honest its not MPs that are putting the pressure on Labour, its the media and public.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:08:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:00:56 am
I dunno, id be pretty pissed off if I voted for Labour and my MP decided to make such an ideological stand right at the start of a 5-year term. She has now lost all influence to even be in the room and shape policy and if we are honest its not MPs that are putting the pressure on Labour, its the media and public.

Yeah, I get you.  But, what is she meant to do, refuse to come on these shows.  It is the media and public, putting the pressure on, but, she is one of the voices the media do like to interview.

Their rebellion was tiny compared to the stuff that followed, though.
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:15:43 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:14:05 am
Yeah Sultana was booted for not following the three line whip. Abbott is trying her absolute best to get booted thoigh



Abbot would never quit because she wants the martyrdom of a sacking. But Labour won't sack her because she's irrelevant now. Plus, not sacking her probably annoys her. :D
JP!

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:32:46 am
My bad on Sultana, I totally forgot that she'd been booted.  Thanks for raisin the level of debate in here.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:35:56 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:52:17 am
Correct. She also sympathises with antisemites so I don't particular care what she has to so. But she is a useful idiot for tory/reform agenda political shows to bring her on and have 'balance'.

She has been on C4 News, a few times.  Not sure how pro Tory/Reform, they are.
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:37:07 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:32:46 am
My bad on Sultana, I totally forgot that she'd been booted.  Thanks for raisin the level of debate in here.

No worries, it's easy to lose track of currant affairs.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:49:16 am
Zarah Sultana was in Paris and spoke up for Liverpool fans in the HoC.



TSC

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:47:36 am
Managing to pressurise the government, whilst being an independent - well done to her.

Is the tone of your comment due to you disagreeing with her?  Would it be different, if you agreed?

I dont agree or disagree.  She reminds me of Badenoch in her delivery (obviously not the message), very loud and aggressive to the extent her delivery drowns out the message shes trying to get over (same as Badenoch).
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:07:27 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:45:09 pm
I dont agree or disagree.  She reminds me of Badenoch in her delivery (obviously not the message), very loud and aggressive to the extent her delivery drowns out the message shes trying to get over (same as Badenoch).

Fair enough.
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm
I don't always agree with everything she says or how she goes about things but I don't find her to be disingenuous or a grifter or anything like that.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:11:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm
I don't always agree with everything she says or how she goes about things but I don't find her to be disingenuous or a grifter or anything like that.

Same.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:46:48 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm
I don't always agree with everything she says or how she goes about things but I don't find her to be disingenuous or a grifter or anything like that.


I agree. Seems very genuine in her beliefs and passionate about them.

killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:09:32 pm
I don't always agree with everything she says or how she goes about things but I don't find her to be disingenuous or a grifter or anything like that.

I don't think she is a grifter but I think a lot of MP's seriously forget what the role of an MP is and they certainly don't know how to get things done.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Monitoring UK bank accounts for benefits fraud would be huge blow to privacy

Exclusive: privacy and rights groups fear government may resurrect Tory plan for mass algorithmic surveillance

Quote
Ministers have been warned not to resurrect Conservative plans to tackle welfare fraud by launching mass algorithmic surveillance of bank accounts.

Disability rights, poverty, pensioner and privacy groups fear the government is poised to deliver a snoopers charter by using automation and possibly artificial intelligence to crack down on benefit cheats and mistakes which cost £10bn a year. They fear it will mean a huge blow for privacy in the UK.

In a letter this week to Liz Kendall, the secretary of state for work and pensions, they warned that requiring banks to scan accounts for suspicious behaviour would be a severe intrusion into the nations privacy, with potentially punitive consequences for vulnerable individuals.

Keir Starmer last week announced a fraud, error and debt bill to make banks share data on account holders that may show indications of potential benefit overpayments.

Details are yet to be published. But the government is concerned welfare fraud is becoming more sophisticated and without new legal powers it cannot keep pace with the changing nature of fraud to tackle it robustly enough. It believes asking banks to share claimants data with the Department for Work and Pensions to help it tackle benefit fraud could help save £1.6bn over five years.

The previous Conservative bill did not make it through parliament before the July general election. Aiming to increase public and business confidence in AI tools, it was welcomed by some, including the technology industry and the information commissioner.

It also aimed to facilitate the flow and use of personal data for law enforcement and national security purposes. Aspects of the bill which focused on privacy rights and automated decision making were strongly contested.

Labours new bill could compel banks and other third parties to trawl the accounts of the entire population to target welfare recipients for monitoring. By its own estimation it would stop only about 3% of the total amount lost to fraud and error.

Such mass financial surveillance powers would be disproportionate, according to the signatories of the letter to Kendall, which included leaders of Disability Rights UK, Age UK, Privacy International, Child Poverty Action Group and Big Brother Watch.

Imposing suspicionless algorithmic surveillance on the entire public has the makings of a Horizon-style scandal  with vulnerable people most likely to bear the brunt when these systems go wrong, they wrote to Kendall, referring to the Post Office software that resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of post office operators. Pensioners, disabled people, and carers shouldnt have to live in fear of the government prying into their finances.

The warning comes amid widening use of artificial intelligence in government departments, with about 70% of them estimated to be piloting or planning to use AI, according to the National Audit Office spending watchdog.

Welfare algorithms are far from faultless. It emerged in the summer that DWP software had wrongly flagged more than 200,000 people for investigation for suspected fraud and error.

The Department for Work and Pensions has been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/01/monitoring-uk-bank-accounts-for-benefits-would-be-huge-blow-to-privacy

This would be a terrible policy!

Putting vulnerable groups in jeopardy, whilst only preventing 3% of all fraud.  Absolute madness.  However, it'll be popular with socially conservative voters.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
If they are able to do that then why dont they insist thinks like social media details are verified and handed to the government? If you are going big brother, go the full hog.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
If they are able to do that then why dont they insist thinks like social media details are verified and handed to the government? If you are going big brother, go the full hog.

Perhaps it's easier to go after the little guy.........?

Going after benefit claimants is popular with the public, perhaps your suggestion would not be.  It would involve all people, as opposed to just marginalised groups.
Circa1892

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:46:23 pm
In trawling every UK bank account for the small amounts of benefit fraud, could they take a look at Frottage, Tice, Banks etc and see how long ago their ££s were roubles?
Draex

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:46:23 pm
In trawling every UK bank account for the small amounts of benefit fraud, could they take a look at Frottage, Tice, Banks etc and see how long ago their ££s were roubles?

And man cheatys?
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 06:24:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Monitoring UK bank accounts for benefits fraud would be huge blow to privacy

Exclusive: privacy and rights groups fear government may resurrect Tory plan for mass algorithmic surveillance

You can imagine this being outsourced to the likes of Fujitsu. What could possibly go wrong  ::)
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:10:21 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:46:23 pm
In trawling every UK bank account for the small amounts of benefit fraud, could they take a look at Frottage, Tice, Banks etc and see how long ago their ££s were roubles?

They are way to clever to get caught that easily unfortunately, and I wouldnt be surprised if most their money is kept abroad and well away from anyone interested in looking into them.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:36:58 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:46:23 pm
In trawling every UK bank account for the small amounts of benefit fraud, could they take a look at Frottage


But not at Coutts
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:41:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on September 26, 2024, 07:00:09 pm
Apparently the EU are looking to offer some concessions over a youth mobility scheme. To be offered to British ministers in the next few weeks according to The Times.
According to the Guardian today,

"Starmer has resisted the proposals so far, telling reporters last week that he had no plans for a youth mobility scheme.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/02/eu-pushes-keir-starmer-to-open-door-to-youth-mobility-scheme-as-pm-heads-to-brussels

Hopefully he's changed his mind because the number of issues on which he seems completely out of touch with public opinion appears to be growing.
A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:47:43 am
I have to be honest guys - I voted labour, I always have - but these clowns do not represent my values.

We can sugarcoat this all we like, and weve had 14 years of thieving, levelling up into the pockets of those who already ridiculously wealthyon OUR tax payers money.

I know some of you dont like the Blair years, but fuck me - at least he had a world class health service, more people going to Uni than before, crime right down - he stabilised the country and moved it forward, yes his foreign policy has been proven to be wank (lets not forget the success in Yugoslavia)

These clowns are a joke.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:53:53 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:47:43 am
I have to be honest guys - I voted labour, I always have - but these clowns do not represent my values.

We can sugarcoat this all we like, and weve had 14 years of thieving, levelling up into the pockets of those who already ridiculously wealthyon OUR tax payers money.

I know some of you dont like the Blair years, but fuck me - at least he had a world class health service, more people going to Uni than before, crime right down - he stabilised the country and moved it forward, yes his foreign policy has been proven to be wank (lets not forget the success in Yugoslavia)

These clowns are a joke.



In 97, the incoming Labour government had massively more favourable economic conditions, coupled with public services that, whilst having been whittled down and half privatised by the preceding Tory shithouses, were in a hugely better position than now, after the failure (that anyone not wedded to right-wing economics could foresee) of first Osbornomics then Brexit.

But yes, so far this government seems intent on ignoring the majority of public opinion and bending over backwards to appease the right-of-centre.

Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:33:29 am
Labour used water industry analysis to argue against nationalisation

Economically illiterate Defra letter sent to anti-sewage groups cites 2018 report commissioned by water companies

Quote
Labour used economically illiterate analysis paid for by water companies in order to argue against the nationalisation of the sector in England, the Guardian can reveal.

In an official letter recently sent to anti-sewage groups, civil servants cited a paper by the Social Market Foundation as a reason to avoid nationalisation as part of its review of the sector. The report from 2018 was commissioned by United Utilities, Anglian Water, Severn Trent and South West Water.

The letter, sent by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to the Rivers Trust, Surfers Against Sewage, River Action UK and Greenpeace states: The Social Market Foundation calculated the likely cost of renationalisation to be £90bn, drawing on publicly available data from Ofwat, the London Stock Exchange and the annual accounts of the water companies. Renationalisation would impose a huge burden on the public purse at a time when public finances are already stretched.

Sir Dieter Helm, a leading economist, called the analysis economically illiterate.

Moodys rating agency has disputed this figure and estimated that nationalisation could actually cost £14.5bn  a fraction of the analysis amount.

Earlier this month, Steve Reed, the environment secretary, announced a review into the water companies and the regulators, but said nationalisation was firmly off the table. He said it would cost billions of pounds and would not solve the sewage crisis.

The water sector has been lobbying against nationalisation arguing that private finance has brought large sums of money in for investment in infrastructure.

The Labour government also has to decide whether, and when, to put failing companies into special administration  essentially a short-term nationalisation of a water company  which is a fate feared by Thames Water in particular. Reed recently said this is not happening and explained: Thames Water remains financially viable. They are seeking to raise the funds that they need moving forward and we need to give them the space to get on and do that.

Reed has been courting the private finance sector in order to drum up support for struggling water firms. He recently hosted a round table with investors including a representative from Macquarie, the firm held responsible for raising the debt of Thames Water, which is now at risk of collapse.

Matthew Topham, the lead campaigner at We Own It, said: Keir Starmers government is at a crossroads: it can protect households and our waterways or it can protect shareholders.

Treasury officials have rather made it clear that it is the continued privatisation at Thames Water which poses a risk to the finances of other water companies and could spark a Liz Truss-style borrowing crisis.

Topham added: Failing rail firms are set to lose their contracts. New Labour used its special administration powers to end the financial and fatality crisis at privatised Railtrack, creating publicly owned Network Rail. Why wont this Labour government take action on water?

Feargal Sharkey, the clean water campaigner and Undertones frontman, said: Who should the government believe? A sham of a report commissioned by four water companies or a report written by one of the worlds market analysts and credit rating agencies whose whole business model is predicated on the robustness and accuracy of their data? Surely the government wouldnt make that mistake, would they?

The Labour MP Clive Lewis has been among those in parliament pushing for nationalisation of the water companies, and he has said it is likely to cost less than the figures cited by the government.

He said: The current model of private water ownership is a model that has failed. No amount of tinkering with new regulatory powers is going to work. This is one river turd you will not be able to polish. As with GB Energy, no one is talking about a 1970s-style nationalisation. We are talking about public ownership and accountability of our critical water infrastructure.

It was also recently revealed that Reed accepted almost £2,000 in tickets and hospitality for a football match from bosses linked to Northumbrian Water. He went to a Chelsea v Crystal Palace football match at the invitation of Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is ultimately wholly owned by CK Hutchison Holdings. CK Hutchison Holdings owns 75% of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, which is the owner of Northumbrian Water.

A Defra spokesperson said: The government has no intention to nationalise water companies. It would cost tens of billions of pounds and take years to unpick the current ownership model, during which time the sectors issues would only get worse. We will instead tackle the situation as quickly as possible and have taken immediate steps to fix the broken water sector. Our water bill creates new powers to ban water bosses bonuses and brings criminal charges against lawbreakers.

This article was amended on 30 September 2024 to clarify that it is about nationalisation of the water industry in England only.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/sep/29/labour-water-industry-analysis-argue-against-nationalisation

Personally, I think they are too close to the private sector and are scared to create some waves.  Renationalisation of water, is hugely popular with the public, and can be done.  The current model will continue to fail and isn't fit for purpose.  No other country in the world, has been stupid enough to privatise their whole water industry.
