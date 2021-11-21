I have to be honest guys - I voted labour, I always have - but these clowns do not represent my values.



We can sugarcoat this all we like, and weve had 14 years of thieving, levelling up into the pockets of those who already ridiculously wealthy on OUR tax payers money.



I know some of you dont like the Blair years, but fuck me - at least he had a world class health service, more people going to Uni than before, crime right down - he stabilised the country and moved it forward, yes his foreign policy has been proven to be wank (lets not forget the success in Yugoslavia)



These clowns are a joke.