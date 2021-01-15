« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 10:17:32 am »
Tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, but maintenance grants to return for some.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:08:36 am
I read an interesting tweet last night, basically said they wonder if all these right wing media types who are in a frenzy over this have kids at private school.

Think it's happening no matter how much they kick and scream and throw their toys out of the pram.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:32 am
Tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, but maintenance grants to return for some.

Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:05:13 pm
Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.
Thus making it harder for young people??
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:21:08 pm
Thus making it harder for young people??

They wouldn't be paying the interest whilst they were still young.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:37 pm
They wouldn't be paying the interest whilst they were still young.
but the debt they owe would be astronomical. Impossible to pay off for most of them that incur one.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:59 pm
but the debt they owe would be astronomical. Impossible to pay off for most of them that incur one.

Depends on the terms and there should be debt relief for those that go into a lower paid sector.


Piece of piss this Ministering.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:40:02 pm »
People need to forget the word loan and think of it as a tax.

Speaking as someone who has a large student 'loan', I'm not bothered about it, in the slightest. It never enters my thinking, when doing financial planning, etc.
