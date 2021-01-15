« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 03:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:17:04 pm
I hope Labour stay away from Mr Campbell he's far too tainted with the Iraq war in my opinion but I don't disagree on the wider point that Starmer needs to get much more savvy and quickly. He could quickly shut down the current mass hysteria in the media about using someone elses house by pointing out that they didn't say anything about the torys especially Bojo and him breaking the actual law.

Let's get this lad in on a free. He could play down the left wing.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:24:38 pm
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-tells-us-investors-britain-is-open-for-business-as-he-secured-major-10-billion-deal-to-drive-growth-and-create-jobs

Don't think this has been mentioned so far but securing a huge investment like this is brilliant

Sausages and clothes take precedence on news bulletins here.  4K new jobs and £10b investment doesnt register.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 05:45:21 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
Sausages and clothes take precedence on news bulletins here.  4K new jobs and £10b investment doesnt register.

It's nice to see some worthwhile progress.

You'd think everyone would be pleased, but no doubt some will be seething.

Ah well.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm »
Apparently the EU are looking to offer some concessions over a youth mobility scheme. To be offered to British ministers in the next few weeks according to The Times.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
Apparently the EU are looking to offer some concessions over a youth mobility scheme. To be offered to British ministers in the next few weeks according to The Times.

That is excellent news. One of the massive negatives for Brexit was the end of the Erasmus scheme.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
Apparently the EU are looking to offer some concessions over a youth mobility scheme. To be offered to British ministers in the next few weeks according to The Times.

That really is good news for all the young people absolutely betrayed by Brexit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
Apparently the EU are looking to offer some concessions over a youth mobility scheme. To be offered to British ministers in the next few weeks according to The Times.
fantastic
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 07:55:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
Sausages and clothes take precedence on news bulletins here.  4K new jobs and £10b investment doesnt register.

1200 of them are building the data centre arent they (i.e short term)? The environmental impact of AI also isnt to be sniffed at, nor the ethics depending on usage. As with all these things, theyre not black and white. People have always laughed at gaffs, look at Bush Jnr for example.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 08:13:19 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 07:55:43 am
1200 of them are building the data centre arent they (i.e short term)? The environmental impact of AI also isnt to be sniffed at, nor the ethics depending on usage. As with all these things, theyre not black and white. People have always laughed at gaffs, look at Bush Jnr for example.

I dont particularly trust this whole AI thing (I can see its impact being massively overstated), but things data centres and AI are gong to happen whether we build the data centres here or somewhere else, so if they are going to be built might as well build them here.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 08:54:39 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 07:55:43 am
1200 of them are building the data centre arent they (i.e short term)? The environmental impact of AI also isnt to be sniffed at, nor the ethics depending on usage. As with all these things, theyre not black and white. People have always laughed at gaffs, look at Bush Jnr for example.

The sausages thing is funny and the memes have been brilliant to the point where if I was Prime Minister and they were about me I'd be embracing them and using them myself.

Like WLR said above though data centre's are going to be built somewhere and I don't think you can sniff at 1200 jobs being created from this or the jobs that will be created long term to man and maintain them. Its a huge investment and its a really positive thing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 08:57:31 am »
Reeves to tweak the fiscal rules to allow a lot more borrowing. Wonder if thats announced in the budget.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:13:19 am
I dont particularly trust this whole AI thing (I can see its impact being massively overstated), but things data centres and AI are gong to happen whether we build the data centres here or somewhere else, so if they are going to be built might as well build them here.

Also, skynet might not nuke its headquarters :)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:31 am
Reeves to tweak the fiscal rules to allow a lot more borrowing. Wonder if thats announced in the budget.

I would think it will be.

A very sensible move as well, ignoring the other issues on day to day spending and taxation to pay for it, we desperately need more infrastructure investment in the UK.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:20:04 pm »
Rachel Reeves reconsiders end to non-dom tax status over OBR forecast fears

Chancellor says Treasury will be pragmatic, not ideological amid claims the policy would not raise predicted £2.6bn

Quote
Rachel Reeves is rethinking parts of Labours crackdown on non-dom tax status over concerns that the plans will not raise any money.

The chancellor is reassessing the governments manifesto promise to close loopholes in the non-domiciled tax regime.

The Guardian revealed this week that Treasury officials feared the spending watchdog was due to conclude the policy would fail to raise any money, because of the impact of super-rich non-domiciles leaving the UK.

Reeves is now reconsidering the plans, according to reports. A government official told the Financial Times: We are looking at the details of our proposals. We will be pragmatic, not ideological. We wont press on regardless, but we are not going to abandon this completely.

After the Conservatives unexpectedly announced plans to phase out the non-dom regime, Labour said it hoped to raise a further £2.6bn over the course of a parliament by clamping down on loopholes.

The party later predicted that closing these loopholes could raise an initial £1bn in the first year, which would be put towards funding universal school breakfast clubs and more hospital and dental appointments.

However, there are concerns inside the Treasury that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) may conclude the plans will raise no money at all and could prompt wealthy foreigners to leave the UK.

Andy Haldane, a former chief economist at the Bank of England, said earlier this week that there should be cause for pause on the governments plan.

The OBR originally forecast that scrapping the tax break for wealthy foreigners could raise about £3.2bn a year  though this was deemed to be highly uncertain as wealthy people could either leave Britain or find ways to avoid the tightening of tax rules.

A Treasury spokesperson said: These reports are speculation, not government policy. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility will certify the costings of all measures announced at the budget in the usual way.

We are committed to addressing unfairness in the tax system so we can raise the revenue to rebuild our public services. That is why we are removing the outdated non-dom tax regime and replacing it with a new internationally competitive residence-based regime focused on attracting the best talent and investment to the UK.

Ahead of the budget on 30 October, Reeves is also considering a change in how the governments fiscal rules are calculated to allow billions of pounds more in capital spending.

The chancellor told Labours annual conference in Liverpool that she believed the Treasury undervalued public investment and wanted to change the way public spending was seen at the top of government.

The system has long been criticised by economists for disincentivising governments from making long-term investments that could promote economic growth.

The Times reported that Reeves would free up as much as £50bn to spend on infrastructure projects under plans to change the rules that are being drawn up by officials.

Officials are looking at changing the way the government measures debt, which could allow the government to offset assets  such as the £236bn owed in student loans  against the wider national debt, government sources told the paper. This would free up more money for investment in projects such as roads, housing and energy but not for day-to-day spending.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/27/rachel-reeves-reconsiders-end-to-non-dom-tax-status-over-obr-forecast-fears
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:20:04 pm
Rachel Reeves reconsiders end to non-dom tax status over OBR forecast fears

Chancellor says Treasury will be pragmatic, not ideological amid claims the policy would not raise predicted £2.6bn

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/27/rachel-reeves-reconsiders-end-to-non-dom-tax-status-over-obr-forecast-fears



"If you don't let us pay no tax, we'll leave the country and pay no tax somewhere else!"

Fuck 'em. Just a pity we can't confiscate their UK properties as punishment for being evil, selfish c*nts.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 01:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:31:27 pm


"If you don't let us pay no tax, we'll leave the country and pay no tax somewhere else!"

Fuck 'em. Just a pity we can't confiscate their UK properties as punishment for being evil, selfish c*nts.



I know you are more considered about these things, but it might well be worth doing. Even if just for the signalling AND to see if these mexican standoffs really are as close a call as some experts say.  I know it seems a but gungho , but if they really aren't paying much tax anyway, let them go, let house prices fall to more normal levels.

Which brings me on to my mad thought for today. If as suspected, Reeves is looking at big IHT rises, which most affect the unerarned wealth tied up in properties, isn't that a great leveller?  Maybe the tax should be earmarked for spending on social services , especially care homes. Actually maybe the WFA is a bit  of an absolute stormer.  OK, you whinged about taking away the fuel allowance, you can have it back, all £300 p/a.  instead we're taking £300k more off you in IHT :)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Government should Dox every rich bastard who "leaves" the country for tax purposes. Cause let's face it, they're not really going to leave - they're just gonna swap their domicile status.

I seem to recall earlier this year an open letter of one or two hundred millionaires/billionaires actually asking the government to tax them more, so screw the selfish minority who want to fuck off.

Maybe Charles will change his residency to Canada?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:31:27 pm


"If you don't let us pay no tax, we'll leave the country and pay no tax somewhere else!"

Fuck 'em. Just a pity we can't confiscate their UK properties as punishment for being evil, selfish c*nts.
Agreed - let them leave if they don't want to contribute. Strange that Reeves would backtrack on this when it's popular with the electorate and when the so-called savings from the WFA debacle are negligible.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:58:26 pm
Which brings me on to my mad thought for today. If as suspected, Reeves is looking at big IHT rises, which most affect the unerarned wealth tied up in properties, isn't that a great leveller? 
I was suprised to learn that pension pots are excluded from inheritance tax. For most of us it's irrelevant because we won't have large pension pots but it would be another reason for the very wealthy to squirrel away huge sums.
