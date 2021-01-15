



"If you don't let us pay no tax, we'll leave the country and pay no tax somewhere else!"



Fuck 'em. Just a pity we can't confiscate their UK properties as punishment for being evil, selfish c*nts.







I know you are more considered about these things, but it might well be worth doing. Even if just for the signalling AND to see if these mexican standoffs really are as close a call as some experts say. I know it seems a but gungho , but if they really aren't paying much tax anyway, let them go, let house prices fall to more normal levels.Which brings me on to my mad thought for today. If as suspected, Reeves is looking at big IHT rises, which most affect the unerarned wealth tied up in properties, isn't that a great leveller? Maybe the tax should be earmarked for spending on social services , especially care homes. Actually maybe the WFA is a bit of an absolute stormer. OK, you whinged about taking away the fuel allowance, you can have it back, all £300 p/a. instead we're taking £300k more off you in IHT