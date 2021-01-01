I hope Labour stay away from Mr Campbell he's far too tainted with the Iraq war in my opinion but I don't disagree on the wider point that Starmer needs to get much more savvy and quickly. He could quickly shut down the current mass hysteria in the media about using someone elses house by pointing out that they didn't say anything about the torys especially Bojo and him breaking the actual law.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-tells-us-investors-britain-is-open-for-business-as-he-secured-major-10-billion-deal-to-drive-growth-and-create-jobsDon't think this has been mentioned so far but securing a huge investment like this is brilliant
Sausages and clothes take precedence on news bulletins here. 4K new jobs and £10b investment doesnt register.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]