It specifically has a line about going after organised crime in the bill and indicates that's the target.
The winter fuel allowance is a hard one, clearly there is a need to make it properly means tested as there are far too many claiming it who shouldn't and the whole comms around it so far has been poor for me but the key for me is what Labour do with the money, how do they protect the vulnerable in society as that's meant to be a big difference between them and the torys.
Just for clarity, no-one claims the WFA - its automatically delivered to those whose age qualifies them.
Ive stayed out of this debate since supporting the principle weeks ago, when I stated I received the WFA, but didnt need it, and thought it was a sound idea to only give it to those who truly needed it. Since then of course, its proved to be a political hot potato.
I still believe that the instincts of the Labour leadership were right; but clearly, they didnt account for the opprobrium that followed. And political commentators (like Peston) were quick to point out the relatively small gains, in the overall fiscal picture, that would accrue.
So the optics proved to be damaging, and damning, the more so when two other factors were thrown into the mix - the cost of means testing, and the very real likelihood that some of those needing the payment wouldnt get it. Social media went full throttle with memes and gifs, Starmer was going to have the deaths of innocent pensioners on his hands.
As some posters on here have pointed out, the amounts gained pale into significance when compared to those owed by big corporations practising tax avoidance. So the question of priorities was raised. The optics werent good, for a Labour Party; the Tories were loving it.
My view hasnt fundamentally changed. That lots of well off pensioners receive an allowance they dont need in times when the national debt is huge, is clearly wrong. That the public purse has been for a long time deprived of tax revenue due to clever accounting, exploitation of loopholes, and a culture where government priorities seem wrong-headed, is clearly also wrong. It was always going to be the case that Starmers Labour Party would be unpopular with the Right and the Far Left, and that they would attack policy at the first opportunity. A lot of whats been written and said - the hand-wringing and the personal attacks; the gifts and grifts stuff, could and should be viewed in that context.
Starmer, as Adam Boulton wrote last week, is thus far demonstrating that he has no natural instincts for politics. Nor for that matter has Reeves. Labour could really do with the input of an Alastair Campbell. Why not THE Alastair Campbell?