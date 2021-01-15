« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:43:38 pm
Sure. I'd like us not to sell arms to any nation that uses them to kill innocent children and civilians, on a regular and indiscriminate basis. Is that an acceptable opinion or just well-off middle-class (which I most definitely am not) hand wringing?

If such ideas are now exiled beyond your concept of reasonable political stances, then that is very bleak indeed.

It's up to all nations to create a better world, right? It doesn't mean invading places to "put things right", as that never, ever works. But not selling deadly weapons to states on a killing spree... that seems viable? Or does "economics" matter more than ethics, all the time?
same with Ukraine?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm
same with Ukraine?

Are Ukraine killing children and civilians on a regular and indiscrimate basis?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
Are Ukraine killing children and civilians on a regular and indiscrimate basis?

Exactly what I was going to ask.

Not as far as I know, but I am open to learning otherwise.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
Are Ukraine killing children and civilians on a regular and indiscrimate basis?
According to Russian media they are yes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
According to Russian media they are yes

Renowned for their trustworthiness and unbiased reliable reporting.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
According to Russian media they are yes

Oh well that ends that argument then. :D

Come on.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 08:28:01 pm »
I'm not against weapons being sold to Ukraine I was being facetious, I withdraw the comment
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:41:14 pm
He's taking the Michael now  ;D

He was offered the use of someone's flat, for free, so that his son could revise for his GCSEs in a quiet and calm environment. Due to the quirks of the declaration system of gifts he's had to assign a monetary value to it. Its so ridiculous that even other MPs from opposing parties have defended it and said how ridiculous it is.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm »
You can tell Labour are getting things done and making changes from the centre when both the far end of the left and right are losing their minds  ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:58:03 pm
He was offered the use of someone's flat, for free, so that his son could revise for his GCSEs in a quiet and calm environment. Due to the quirks of the declaration system of gifts he's had to assign a monetary value to it. Its so ridiculous that even other MPs from opposing parties have defended it and said how ridiculous it is.

Lol I apologise, you failed to see it was a tongue in cheek post.  But Ive admired your loyalty and defence of Starmer over the last few weeks  ;)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
Lol I apologise, you failed to see it was a tongue in cheek post.  But Ive admired your loyalty and defence of Starmer over the last few weeks  ;)

Ahhh ok, yeah that totally passed me by :D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 01:18:20 am »
So do we agree that the c*nts that fucked the country with Brexit should be jailed for life?

Obviously includes c*nts like Johnson and fucking Corbyn.

Fucked this country sideways and they are free to walk around and be free?

Fuck. That. Inbred fucking c*nts. Sold our country down the fucking river.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 07:51:35 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:18:20 am
So do we agree that the c*nts that fucked the country with Brexit should be jailed for life?

Obviously includes c*nts like Johnson and fucking Corbyn.

Fucked this country sideways and they are free to walk around and be free?

Fuck. That. Inbred fucking c*nts. Sold our country down the fucking river.

Morning Andy.  I am beginning to wonder if your account has been compromised by a bot.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 07:54:00 am »
Am I the only poster that thinks the winter fuel allowance should have been left alone. (Or at least until next year when they could have phased in a properly means tested version, that left a wide safety blanket on top)  AND thinks announcing stronger powers for the DWP is fine, although again, maybe a version that punches up , not down.  A remit to go after organised fraud (though arguably dwp should be handing that over to the 'fraud squad'  and organised crime squads should such a things exist)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 08:45:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:08:14 pm
Brexit has screwed this country - probably forever.

I don't really buy into the 'I didn't know what I was voting for argument' as the evidence and reporting and information was there all around. Reading Social Media (Yeah, I know) shows that a most people still stick by their guns and their biggest driving factor was racism, bigotry and xenophobia.

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Take Reform and read what they say on videos and what they say on Social media (I know.. I know..) and again it's all racism, bigotry and xenophobia..

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Always have done. Does this make me a bad person? Am I supposed to support or approve of racists or xenophobic knobheads?



It does seem that as time marches on, the UK is becoming more racist and more xenophobic. I saw all this growing up in the 70s, it seemed to decline in the 80s and seemed to be on the wane in the 90s.


Do you approve of racists or xenophobes? I must admit I'm a bit forthright about it, but if you like them and approve of them - then why?



I don't know what the answer is, but this country seems to be heading down a dark path. Brexit was the start of the stupidity that is all around. Getting rid of the ECHR membership is clearly the next step.

Do you think people voting against their and their kids rights to be alive and to be not arrested for nothing or tortured by the state are good things to wish and hope for?


Again when the ECHR membership has been removed, it'll all be down to racism, bigotry and xenophobia.
I think it's much more nuanced than that. I know people, some in my family, who are good people but voted IMO in the wrong way. I put it down to the environment they were brought up in, the years of propaganda etc. The same way we didnt disown our Nan, god rest her soul, when she'd come out with some hideously dated remarks that were a sign of the times she was brought up in. She was staunchly Labour and staunchly working class, by the way. Do I believe they are thick? Well, politically maybe. c*nts? Absolutely not. Inbred? Well, I certainly hope not...

I just think there is a massive contradiction in the way you see the world or the way you suggest you want to see it. You seem to take a basic dislike for pretty much everyone outside of the city of Liverpool, despite not being born there yourself. You hate the majority who voted for Brexit. Then on the other hand its platitudes about wanting a better fairer country, where we're all sat around agreeing on how good Labour are while singing Kumbaya.

I was pro-Corbyn back in the day and I think it was Yorky who raised the same point I'm making now about a lot of the "Corbynista's". They all professed to want kindness, empathy, equality etc whilst displaying an active dislike of anyone disagreeing with them. How is that ever going to work? I very begrudingly at the time agreed (although I probably argued with him anyway ;D ), and its just funny now to see how the tables have turned on this section of the forum.

My basic position is that a majority of Brits are inherently decent people, just like every other country in the world. We have our own shortcomings and people who dont take that much interest in politics can be very easily swayed by an overwhelmingly right leaning media, plus those old feelings of tribalism that, again, I think you see anywhere. I think if you want to genuinely build a compassionate, equal, socialist society that is a better starting point than "everyone who disagrees with me is a c*nt".

I also think there is a misunderstanding and romanticisation of what the working class actually is nowadays. I look at a lot of people of my dads generation who struggled through the Thatcher years, and a fair chunk of them now lead pretty comfortable lives and have ended up voting Tory or even Reform. In the 70s and 80s the working class had a common goal, industry was being torn apart. People had no choice but to be militant and reliant on Unions as their jobs were disappearing. Labour represented them. Nowadays, what is the common goal of those same people? In my experience i dont think they seem that arsed about nationalisation of railways, water etc like a lot of online socialists talk about. Unfortunately, for many its immigration that has become their primary concern and i think that's reflected in the way many working class towns have turned to Brexit, the tories and Reform.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 09:11:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:54:00 am
Am I the only poster that thinks the winter fuel allowance should have been left alone. (Or at least until next year when they could have phased in a properly means tested version, that left a wide safety blanket on top)  AND thinks announcing stronger powers for the DWP is fine, although again, maybe a version that punches up , not down.  A remit to go after organised fraud (though arguably dwp should be handing that over to the 'fraud squad'  and organised crime squads should such a things exist)
it probably would have been wise from a political point of view to have left it alone but it definitely needed to have been looked at and targeted at those who need it. I accept they have probably got the level wrong and agree with Andy that people who need this payment should get it, I'm not sure what is the right level though and I doubt anybody is.

It has highlighted though the number of pensioners not getting pension credit when they are entitled to it.

I think someone else said (Rita, maybe) that as more people are applying to receive pension credit now that the money saved will probably be negligible. That's a fair point but at least the money will be going to those in need of it rather than people who don't need it and put the money to "next year's holiday fund" as one guy in a BBC article I read last week said he always did.

I am fully behind the need to prevent fraud at all levels and people defrauding the benefit system again are taking money away from those desperately in need of it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:54:00 am
Am I the only poster that thinks the winter fuel allowance should have been left alone. (Or at least until next year when they could have phased in a properly means tested version, that left a wide safety blanket on top)  AND thinks announcing stronger powers for the DWP is fine, although again, maybe a version that punches up , not down.  A remit to go after organised fraud (though arguably dwp should be handing that over to the 'fraud squad'  and organised crime squads should such a things exist)

It specifically has a line about going after organised crime in the bill and indicates that's the target.

The winter fuel allowance is a hard one, clearly there is a need to make it properly means tested as there are far too many claiming it who shouldn't and the whole comms around it so far has been poor for me but the key for me is what Labour do with the money, how do they protect the vulnerable in society as that's meant to be a big difference between them and the torys.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 09:32:59 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:45:34 am
I think it's much more nuanced than that. I know people, some in my family, who are good people but voted IMO in the wrong way. I put it down to the environment they were brought up in, the years of propaganda etc. The same way we didnt disown our Nan, god rest her soul, when she'd come out with some hideously dated remarks that were a sign of the times she was brought up in. She was staunchly Labour and staunchly working class, by the way. Do I believe they are thick? Well, politically maybe. c*nts? Absolutely not. Inbred? Well, I certainly hope not...

I just think there is a massive contradiction in the way you see the world or the way you suggest you want to see it. You seem to take a basic dislike for pretty much everyone outside of the city of Liverpool, despite not being born there yourself. You hate the majority who voted for Brexit. Then on the other hand its platitudes about wanting a better fairer country, where we're all sat around agreeing on how good Labour are while singing Kumbaya.

I was pro-Corbyn back in the day and I think it was Yorky who raised the same point I'm making now about a lot of the "Corbynista's". They all professed to want kindness, empathy, equality etc whilst displaying an active dislike of anyone disagreeing with them. How is that ever going to work? I very begrudingly at the time agreed (although I probably argued with him anyway ;D ), and its just funny now to see how the tables have turned on this section of the forum.

My basic position is that a majority of Brits are inherently decent people, just like every other country in the world. We have our own shortcomings and people who dont take that much interest in politics can be very easily swayed by an overwhelmingly right leaning media, plus those old feelings of tribalism that, again, I think you see anywhere. I think if you want to genuinely build a compassionate, equal, socialist society that is a better starting point than "everyone who disagrees with me is a c*nt".

I also think there is a misunderstanding and romanticisation of what the working class actually is nowadays. I look at a lot of people of my dads generation who struggled through the Thatcher years, and a fair chunk of them now lead pretty comfortable lives and have ended up voting Tory or even Reform. In the 70s and 80s the working class had a common goal, industry was being torn apart. People had no choice but to be militant and reliant on Unions as their jobs were disappearing. Labour represented them. Nowadays, what is the common goal of those same people? In my experience i dont think they seem that arsed about nationalisation of railways, water etc like a lot of online socialists talk about. Unfortunately, for many its immigration that has become their primary concern and i think that's reflected in the way many working class towns have turned to Brexit, the tories and Reform.

All good points.

I grew up in the 60s and 70s. The world was unfair and populated by not very nice people. Rightly or wrongly my mum brought me up to stand against bullies and to stand against racists and gobshites.

Because of stuff that happened, I spent quite a few years with the 'dregs' of society - the Indians and black people and other ethnic groups - people the media and the right-wing would call scumbags.

And I honestly can't remember a nicer bunch of people. They were so kind to me and my family and I became firm friends with a few of their kids. Lovely times.

Then I'd have to see shit on the telly, shit in the papers about 'these people' and it made me angry and upset.

Roll on to today and the rhetoric is 'these people' again. 'they' are taking our jobs. 'they' have broken our country. 'they are the reason why our NHS is fucked'


If that doesn't make everyone angry then I honestly don't know why.


How can you take someone seriously when they fawn over the likes of Frottage or Johnson or even Trump?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:45:34 am
I think it's much more nuanced than that. I know people, some in my family, who are good people but voted IMO in the wrong way. I put it down to the environment they were brought up in, the years of propaganda etc. The same way we didnt disown our Nan, god rest her soul, when she'd come out with some hideously dated remarks that were a sign of the times she was brought up in. She was staunchly Labour and staunchly working class, by the way. Do I believe they are thick? Well, politically maybe. c*nts? Absolutely not. Inbred? Well, I certainly hope not...

I just think there is a massive contradiction in the way you see the world or the way you suggest you want to see it. You seem to take a basic dislike for pretty much everyone outside of the city of Liverpool, despite not being born there yourself. You hate the majority who voted for Brexit. Then on the other hand its platitudes about wanting a better fairer country, where we're all sat around agreeing on how good Labour are while singing Kumbaya.

I was pro-Corbyn back in the day and I think it was Yorky who raised the same point I'm making now about a lot of the "Corbynista's". They all professed to want kindness, empathy, equality etc whilst displaying an active dislike of anyone disagreeing with them. How is that ever going to work? I very begrudingly at the time agreed (although I probably argued with him anyway ;D ), and its just funny now to see how the tables have turned on this section of the forum.

My basic position is that a majority of Brits are inherently decent people, just like every other country in the world. We have our own shortcomings and people who dont take that much interest in politics can be very easily swayed by an overwhelmingly right leaning media, plus those old feelings of tribalism that, again, I think you see anywhere. I think if you want to genuinely build a compassionate, equal, socialist society that is a better starting point than "everyone who disagrees with me is a c*nt".

I also think there is a misunderstanding and romanticisation of what the working class actually is nowadays. I look at a lot of people of my dads generation who struggled through the Thatcher years, and a fair chunk of them now lead pretty comfortable lives and have ended up voting Tory or even Reform. In the 70s and 80s the working class had a common goal, industry was being torn apart. People had no choice but to be militant and reliant on Unions as their jobs were disappearing. Labour represented them. Nowadays, what is the common goal of those same people? In my experience i dont think they seem that arsed about nationalisation of railways, water etc like a lot of online socialists talk about. Unfortunately, for many its immigration that has become their primary concern and i think that's reflected in the way many working class towns have turned to Brexit, the tories and Reform.



I maintain that a people who are content, economically comfortable, lacking in stress over things like job pressure/security are much less likely to be angry with how the country is.

This is where the RWM (and, added to that now, social media) come in, to help channel that discontent towards the targets that the right-wing want to be the targets.

Certainly to divert attention away from the super-rich who hoard vast sums, influencing how the economy and society functions - not that unlike the feudal lords of medieval times.

I don't think it's a coincidence that negatives like racism and bigotry declined as we moved through the 90's. So many people I've heard or seen comment that that period from from mid-90's to early 00's was like a mini-golden era. A stable and growing economy, low inflation, lack of major conflicts around the world, a pervading sense of optimism.

It wasn't perfect (no era is) and there were many who began to be left behind. But, against the backdrop of what IMO would have been the highest 'contentment index' in my lifetime (I'm 52), there was a more open, tolerant attitude within the country. The RWM still tried to peddle the poison, but it wasn't delivering too much in the way of results.



Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:26:46 am
It specifically has a line about going after organised crime in the bill and indicates that's the target.

The winter fuel allowance is a hard one, clearly there is a need to make it properly means tested as there are far too many claiming it who shouldn't and the whole comms around it so far has been poor for me but the key for me is what Labour do with the money, how do they protect the vulnerable in society as that's meant to be a big difference between them and the torys.

Just for clarity, no-one claims the WFA - its automatically delivered to those whose age qualifies them.

Ive stayed out of this debate since supporting the principle weeks ago, when I stated I received the WFA, but didnt need it, and thought it was a sound idea to only give it to those who truly needed it. Since then of course, its proved to be a political hot potato.

I still believe that the instincts of the Labour leadership were right; but clearly, they didnt account for the opprobrium that followed. And political commentators (like Peston) were quick to point out the relatively small gains, in the overall fiscal picture, that would accrue.

So the optics proved to be damaging, and damning, the more so when two other factors were thrown into the mix - the cost of means testing, and the very real likelihood that some of those needing the payment wouldnt get it. Social media went full throttle with memes and gifs, Starmer was going to have the deaths of innocent pensioners on his hands.

As some posters on here have pointed out, the amounts gained pale into significance when compared to those owed by big corporations practising tax avoidance. So the question of priorities was raised. The optics werent good, for a Labour Party; the Tories were loving it.

My view hasnt fundamentally changed. That lots of well off pensioners receive an allowance they dont need in times when the national debt is huge, is clearly wrong. That the public purse has been for a long time deprived of tax revenue due to clever accounting, exploitation of loopholes, and a culture where government priorities seem wrong-headed, is clearly also wrong. It was always going to be the case that Starmers Labour Party would be unpopular with the Right and the Far Left, and that they would attack policy at the first opportunity. A lot of whats been written and said  - the hand-wringing and the personal attacks; the gifts and grifts stuff, could and should be viewed in that context.

Starmer, as Adam Boulton wrote last week, is thus far demonstrating that he has no natural instincts for politics. Nor for that matter has Reeves. Labour could really do with the input of an Alastair Campbell. Why not THE Alastair Campbell?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 11:30:51 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:22:08 am
Just for clarity, no-one claims the WFA - its automatically delivered to those whose age qualifies them.

Ive stayed out of this debate since supporting the principle weeks ago, when I stated I received the WFA, but didnt need it, and thought it was a sound idea to only give it to those who truly needed it. Since then of course, its proved to be a political hot potato.

I still believe that the instincts of the Labour leadership were right; but clearly, they didnt account for the opprobrium that followed. And political commentators (like Peston) were quick to point out the relatively small gains, in the overall fiscal picture, that would accrue.

So the optics proved to be damaging, and damning, the more so when two other factors were thrown into the mix - the cost of means testing, and the very real likelihood that some of those needing the payment wouldnt get it. Social media went full throttle with memes and gifs, Starmer was going to have the deaths of innocent pensioners on his hands.

As some posters on here have pointed out, the amounts gained pale into significance when compared to those owed by big corporations practising tax avoidance. So the question of priorities was raised. The optics werent good, for a Labour Party; the Tories were loving it.

My view hasnt fundamentally changed. That lots of well off pensioners receive an allowance they dont need in times when the national debt is huge, is clearly wrong. That the public purse has been for a long time deprived of tax revenue due to clever accounting, exploitation of loopholes, and a culture where government priorities seem wrong-headed, is clearly also wrong. It was always going to be the case that Starmers Labour Party would be unpopular with the Right and the Far Left, and that they would attack policy at the first opportunity. A lot of whats been written and said  - the hand-wringing and the personal attacks; the gifts and grifts stuff, could and should be viewed in that context.

Starmer, as Adam Boulton wrote last week, is thus far demonstrating that he has no natural instincts for politics. Nor for that matter has Reeves. Labour could really do with the input of an Alastair Campbell. Why not THE Alastair Campbell?


That's pretty much my position, too.

No real objections to the withdrawal of WFA in principle. But the timing was idiotic because it's been the only real measure fully announced, so all the opposition (amplified by the Tories and RWM who will oppose everything Labour will do) can be concentrated on that measure. It appears like only the pensioners will have to 'suffer'

Wait until the budget and include it in an overall package of revenue-raising measures that target a wide range of groups. It's then easier to sell that argument that we're all having to pay a price for Tory ineptitude and corruption. It would significantly dilute the criticism for this single measure.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 11:31:29 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:22:08 am
Starmer, as Adam Boulton wrote last week, is thus far demonstrating that he has no natural instincts for politics. Nor for that matter has Reeves. Labour could really do with the input of an Alastair Campbell. Why not THE Alastair Campbell?

Interesting point.  As for Campbell, I think he has zero interest in that stress now. IIRC he has also said that he thinks it's a shame that there's been no new ideas/media guru at the same since he left, which I'd have to agree with. 27 years on, someone else really should've risen to that level by now.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 12:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:22:08 am


My view hasnt fundamentally changed. That lots of well off pensioners receive an allowance they dont need in times when the national debt is huge, is clearly wrong. That the public purse has been for a long time deprived of tax revenue due to clever accounting, exploitation of loopholes, and a culture where government priorities seem wrong-headed, is clearly also wrong. It was always going to be the case that Starmers Labour Party would be unpopular with the Right and the Far Left, and that they would attack policy at the first opportunity. A lot of whats been written and said  - the hand-wringing and the personal attacks; the gifts and grifts stuff, could and should be viewed in that context.


Don't mistake this as a 'far-right' and 'far left' attack.  I wouldn't consider Martin Lewis or Age UK, as either of those.

There are lots people, groups, charities, Labour MPs, not to mention the opposition (not the Tories), against the WFA cut.  None of which I'd describe as far right or left.

Whoever thought it would be a good idea to announce as the first flagship policy to tack to 22 bn, is a fecking idiot.

It's early days and there's time to rectify - lets hope they keep the own goals to a minimum.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:17:35 pm
Don't mistake this as a 'far-right' and 'far left' attack.  I wouldn't consider Martin Lewis or Age UK, as either of those.

There are lots people, groups, charities, Labour MPs, not to mention the opposition (not the Tories), against the WFA cut.  None of which I'd describe as far right or left.

Whoever thought it would be a good idea to announce as the first flagship policy to tack to 22 bn, is a fecking idiot.

Did Martin Lewis and Age UK think that giving multi-millionaires this payment was a good thing?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 12:34:23 pm »
I think the question Labour should be asking is why do we live in a society where means testing an annual payment of up to £300 will allegedly disadvantage so many people?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:21:51 pm
Did Martin Lewis and Age UK think that giving multi-millionaires this payment was a good thing?

Quote
Caroline Abrahams CBE, Charity Director at Age UK said:  "We strongly oppose the means-testing of Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) because our initial estimate is that as many as two million pensioners who badly need the money to stay warm this winter will not receive it and will be in trouble as a result  yet at the other end of the spectrum well-off older people will scarcely notice the difference  a social injustice.

A big reason for this disastrous outcome is that more than one in three pensioners entitled to Pension Credit, the qualifying benefit for WFP under this proposal, dont receive it, a proportion thats been roughly constant for many years. More than 800,000 older people living on very low incomes  under £218.25 a week for single pensioners and under £332.95 for couples  who are already missing out of the Pension Credit they are entitled to get to boost their incomes, will now lose the WFP that helps them to pay their fuel bills.

In addition, there are also about a million pensioners whose weekly incomes are less than £50 per week above the poverty line, who will also be hit hard by the loss of the Payment. Older people in this group often tell us they really struggle financially; the proposed change will make it even harder for them to afford to stay warm when it gets chilly. 

Finally, there is a third group who will find it extremely difficult to heat their homes adequately this winter as a result of the proposed change: older people whose incomes are a little higher though still limited, but who live in energy inefficient homes and/or who are seriously unwell and need to keep the thermostat turned up high in order to protect their health.

It is well established that pensioners tend to do everything possible to avoid going into debt, so if they are worried about their future energy bills, we know their likely response will be to ration their fuel use and economise by reducing their spending on other essentials. This proposed policy change is therefore certain to result in more older people experiencing a horrible 'eating or heating' dilemma. 

Means-testing WFP this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy decision, and one that will potentially jeopardise their health as well as their finances  the last thing they or the NHS needs. With winter now just over the horizon, the Government should halt their proposed change to WFP and think again, given the clear evidence of how it will hurt the older people who need it the most.

Quote
The End Fuel Poverty Coalition  made up of more than 70 charities, campaign groups and other organisations  also criticised the decision.

The coalitions co-ordinator, Simon Francis, said MPs had voted to condemn some of the most vulnerable pensioners to live in cold damp home this winter.

He said: Parliamentarians and ministers should examine their conscience and the deluge of correspondence they have had on this issue from worried pensioners and back ways to mitigate the pain of the cut.

Meanwhile, broadcaster and celebrity mathematician Carol Vorderman attacked Sir Keir Starmer over the decision, saying he should apologise to those who had loaned their vote to Labour.

She told Sky News Politics Hub: Im shocked by it, because they could raise that money in so many other ways.

Quote
But consumer champion Martin Lewis, known as the MoneySavingExpert, hit out at the change, warning that yet again, those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit.

‌Mr Lewis raised alarm over the change, saying that the energy bill cap was predicted to rise by 10 per cent in October, leaving bills nearly double those pre-energy crisis.

"Many pensioners eke out the £100 to £300 Winter Fuel Payments to allow them to keep some heating on through the cold months, he said.

While there's an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it's being squeezed to too narrow a group  just those on benefits and Pension Credit. Yet again, those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit.
Quote
If you ask me, do I support ending the universality of the winter fuel payment where were in tough economic stretches, yes, I support ending universality," he said. "But do I support a very tight means testing that is also ineffective even for the poorest pensioners? No, I dont support it."

Mr Lewis said: "The system thats being put in place is not fair, is not just, and it is unnecessarily punitive to the poorest pensioners, and it needs tweaking." Despite his recommendations, Lewis expressed doubt that Labour would change its course.

He added: I don't feel particularly optimistic. I think that for some reason the government has nailed its colours to the mast on this one and said were doing it, and Im worried.


Obviously, you (and a couple of others) are trying hard, however, you cannot polish a turd.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 12:55:28 pm »
I heard someone questioning the £22bn black hole today. And asking Ng why are labour saying they have to fill it and seem surprised.
I thought govnt spending plans were overseen by the OBR (except the truss one!).  So I must admit I'm a bit puzzled.
I mean, we all know the Tories had left a huge mess to clear up , but what is this £22bn made up of that seems to be such a shock to the labour govnt.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:55:28 pm
I heard someone questioning the £22bn black hole today. And asking Ng why are labour saying they have to fill it and seem surprised.
I thought govnt spending plans were overseen by the OBR (except the truss one!).  So I must admit I'm a bit puzzled.
I mean, we all know the Tories had left a huge mess to clear up , but what is this £22bn made up of that seems to be such a shock to the labour govnt.

The IFS were warning there was a £20bn black hole in Labour's spending plans back in March.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:55:28 pm
I heard someone questioning the £22bn black hole today. And asking Ng why are labour saying they have to fill it and seem surprised.
I thought govnt spending plans were overseen by the OBR (except the truss one!).  So I must admit I'm a bit puzzled.
I mean, we all know the Tories had left a huge mess to clear up , but what is this £22bn made up of that seems to be such a shock to the labour govnt.

Are Labour saying they didn't know about it?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2e12j4gz0o

It is true that some aspects of spending have come as a surprise.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) - an independent think tank - Ms Reeves was right to say that nearly all the estimated £6.4bn cost of supporting the asylum system was unfunded, for example.

On 29 July, the governments own public finance watchdog - the Office for Budget Responsibility - wrote that it had not been made aware of the extent of overspends, external. It is now carrying out an investigation and will report back before Octobers Budget.

Then you have the pay increases which needed to happen but the torys kept leaving to Labour to sort out, so known yes but still an extra spend v's forecast.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Hmmm. So it's quite hard to argue labour didn't know this stuff would have to be paid for while on the campaign trail.
Have to say I find it a bit disappointing.
Was hoping they had found some Tory commitments that were unfunded and not put in front of the obr
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 01:13:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:23 pm
Hmmm. So it's quite hard to argue labour didn't know this stuff would have to be paid for while on the campaign trail.
Have to say I find it a bit disappointing.
Was hoping they had found some Tory commitments that were unfunded and not put in front of the obr

They did

https://obr.uk/docs/dlm_uploads/Letter-from-Richard-Hughes-to-the-Treasury-Select-Committee-on-the-OBR-review-of-the-March-2024-forecast-for-departmental-expenditure-limits.pdf
