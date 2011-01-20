« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 113604 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm »
Why do people want to give rich 80 yr olds free money every year?!

Doesn't seem very socialist.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:57:44 pm
Andy, for a socialist you dont half seem to have an enormous hatred for people in this country. Why would you care so much about equality for all, social justice etc etc when 17 and a half million people who voted for brexit and another 13 million didnt vote at all and therefore let it happen, are "inbred, racist, thick fucking fuckers". Why do you care about them? I don't think you actually do.

Not just talking brexit here, you clearly have a disdain for the uk and a lot of it's people that shines through in most of your posts on here. If you believe that everyone is so fucking thick and deserves a reform government, it makes your occasional contrite, let's all just love eachother man posts a bit hard to compute. Do you like the sound of being a socialist while actually, in reality, you believe most other people are just scum who deserve the worst? I don't get it.

Brexit has screwed this country - probably forever.

I don't really buy into the 'I didn't know what I was voting for argument' as the evidence and reporting and information was there all around. Reading Social Media (Yeah, I know) shows that a most people still stick by their guns and their biggest driving factor was racism, bigotry and xenophobia.

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Take Reform and read what they say on videos and what they say on Social media (I know.. I know..) and again it's all racism, bigotry and xenophobia..

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Always have done. Does this make me a bad person? Am I supposed to support or approve of racists or xenophobic knobheads?



It does seem that as time marches on, the UK is becoming more racist and more xenophobic. I saw all this growing up in the 70s, it seemed to decline in the 80s and seemed to be on the wane in the 90s.


Do you approve of racists or xenophobes? I must admit I'm a bit forthright about it, but if you like them and approve of them - then why?



I don't know what the answer is, but this country seems to be heading down a dark path. Brexit was the start of the stupidity that is all around. Getting rid of the ECHR membership is clearly the next step.

Do you think people voting against their and their kids rights to be alive and to be not arrested for nothing or tortured by the state are good things to wish and hope for?


Again when the ECHR membership has been removed, it'll all be down to racism, bigotry and xenophobia.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:00:15 pm

Now, they are going after the disabled and workless....

I don't think this is true sorry, some people may get incorrectly penalised as part of the reforms but they certainly arent the main targets.

The key is what Labour does to protect those who do need help in society as that is literally a Labour core fundemental.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:00:15 pm

Now, they are going after the disabled and workless....

The amount of people who are happy to repeat Daily Mail and other Tory client media hysteria and misinformation on here is utterly baffling to me
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 02:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:15:16 pm
The amount of people who are happy to repeat Daily Mail and other Tory client media hysteria and misinformation on here is utterly baffling to me

It's to do with something called Horseshoe Theory.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:15:16 pm
The amount of people who are happy to repeat Daily Mail and other Tory client media hysteria and misinformation on here is utterly baffling to me

They've literally just adopted a Tory policy on welfare:

Quote
The Fraud, Error and Debt Bill will give the DWP:

    power to force banks and financial institutions to share data that may show indications of potential benefit overpayments,
    new powers of search and seizure, so the DWP can take greater control investigations into criminal gangs defrauding the taxpayer,
    power to recover debts from individuals who can pay money back but have avoided doing so.


In his speech, Starmer said, If we want to maintain support for the welfare state, then we will legislate to stop benefit fraud and do everything we can to tackle worklessness.

Back in April of this year the then prime minister, Rishi Sunak, outlined his plan to give the DWP police powers. He did this whilst setting out his five point plan for welfare reform in a speech at the right-wing think tank, the Centre for Social justice, founded by Iain Duncan-Smith.

Just five months later, Keir Starmer has announced similar measures, this time in a speech to the Labour party conference.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 02:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:25:18 pm
They've literally just adopted a Tory policy on welfare:


Not sure why you're against the government going against criminal gangs or recouping money from those that have defrauded the state and can afford to pay it back?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:29:16 pm
Not sure why you're against the government going against criminal gangs or recouping money from those that have defrauded the state and can afford to pay it back?

Clearly wants to continue another Tory policy of allowing people to line their own pockets as much as they want
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
A good thread from Dan Neidle on some of the areas that might or might not be hit in tax raising.

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1838887158901260362#m
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:46:11 am
Keir Starmer says 'the last government' should apologise for 'leaving a hole of £22bn'

Good morning. Keir Starmer is in New York, where he will be addressing the United Nations general assembly later, but the Labour party conference still has half a day to go in Liverpool. Starmer gave a series of media interviews before he left and they are playing out this morning. Speaking to Susanna Reid for ITVs Good Morning Britain, he refused four time to apologise to pensioners for the cut in winter fuel payments. Delegates will debate the decision at the conference this morning, and they are expected to support a motion championed by the Unite union condemning the decision.

On ITV Starmer was asked if he would apologise to a pensioner like Chrissy, who has arthritis and who told the programme she was dreading winter because her fuel bills would go up by £40 a month, and she would lose the winter fuel payment. Starmer dodged the question, and instead said:

    Well, I am really concerned that weve been put in this position. When you inherit an economy with £22bn missing, it is a really difficult set of choices.

But Reid persisted, and by question three and four, Starmer was saying it was the Tories who should apologise. He said:

The people who should be saying sorry are the last government who left a hole of £22bn, and they should be sorry for that and they should apologise for that.






Exactly right. The Tories have fucked the country up the hoop. Every standard response should be highlighting in detail what they have done.

I'd have liked a bit more detail around this as well.



It's kind of weird in a way, the 'left' spend all their time from what I've read defending the Tories at every turn and their destruction of the country with every breath.

Never seen Reids interview but on GMB her and her sidekick Richard Madeley generally stick the boot into Labour at every opportunity.  Thankfully the Labour MPs interviewed dont let them off with it.  Well Angela Rayner & Rachel Reeves didnt earlier this week.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 02:44:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:41:44 pm
Never seen Reids interview but on GMB her and her sidekick Richard Madeley generally stick the boot into Labour at every opportunity.  Thankfully the Labour MPs interviewed dont let them off with it.  Well Angela Rayner & Rachel Reeves didnt earlier this week.

The great irony of Madeley who literally stole things talking about people taking gifts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:36:50 pm
A good thread from Dan Neidle on some of the areas that might or might not be hit in tax raising.

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1838887158901260362#m

Very good thread and goes to show that lots of little £500m to £1-2bn worth of taxes can all of a sudden add up to a very significant amount. I really like the ones he's put in on gambling as well due to how many people get addicted and ruin their lives from gambling every year
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:44:20 pm
The great irony of Madeley who literally stole things talking about people taking gifts.


 ;D

The Labour politicians should say in response, "Yeah, it's not like just walking out of a supermarket with a bottle of Champagne you've not paid for or something"

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 02:50:20 pm »
I'd be interested to hear Red Beret's thoughts on the new welfare bill and future welfare reform....

Perhaps, he'll be lucky and get a few posters on here telling him to man up.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 03:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:50:20 pm
I'd be interested to hear Red Beret's thoughts on the new welfare bill and future welfare reform....

Perhaps, he'll be lucky and get a few posters on here telling him to man up.

Had anyone actually said that or anything close to that?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
There's levels to this shit. Joe Bloggs claiming extra in social isn't the same as mega corps not paying tax. And no I don't think all people committing benefit fraud are scum. Some do it to survive. Such blanket statements aid that shitty "punching down" logic.
fraud is fraud
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 03:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm
It's no doubt too much to ask from a political party, but I'd love it if political parties didn't try to make political gain out of going after benefit fraud. Just get on with the job and do it (with proportionate effort and resources relative to going after high level tax evasion). Making a big deal out being hard on it at conferences and in big speeches I think just serves to further demonise people on benefits and push this idea of a country full of lazy people stealing your taxpayers money, even if that isn't your intent.
that's a fair point
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:42 pm
It's not morally wrong to take this allowance off people who are stinking rich.

From what I've read those that need it get it.

There are a few people in the 'grey area' that I hope the government will look at to make sure they are catered for.


Not everyone that's a 'pensioner' is a doddery old fucking biddy with no ability to look after themselves.
There will be plenty in the grey areas who don't get it and will likely become ill due to the cold. Labour's own figures from a few years back suggested that around 4000 elderly people - especially in the north - could die if the WFA was cut. If the cost of handing out some freebies to people that don't need it prevents this then I am fine. It also seems that I need to repeat this - the weasel words from Starmer, Streeting etc about the rise in pension payments covering this only applies to a minority who are on a full new state pension.
But if you really have a bee in your bonnet about people getting benefits that they technically don't need then why stop here? Why should people with savings in the bank be given any state aid when they're made redundant (especially if they have a pay-off)? Why should people with kids get child allowance if they have savings and can afford to have holidays, Netflix subsciptions etc. If the government are given the authority to start snooping into the accounts of everyone entitled to benefits, they'll be able to collect a helluva lot of data to support the next round of welfare cuts.
Finally I remain aghast that so many people are up-in-arms at the idea of the WFA and seemingly unconcerned about the profiteering of the energy companies because they are the real source of the problem here.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:37:39 pm
Myself, Andy and a few others don't think that people who don't need a WFA should receive it and those who are criminally taking tens of billions of pounds from this country should be stopped. On the other hand you have people like yourself, Red-Soldier and Rita who are absolutely disgusted by it and think people should be allowed to continue to get money they aren't entitled to because its going to negatively affect a some people.

The reality though is that the money being spent/given to people who don't need or are entitled to it should actually be used for those who are actually entitled to it but the argument is so factional on here that people on each side throw thinly veiled Tory shouts at each other.
You have deliberately mixed up two issues here. The WFA savings are borderline negligible and removing it could have serious consequences for some people. If you're happy with the concept of "collateral damage" then that's between you and your conscience. Criminal fraud is an altogether different issue and I'd happily see the authorities go after that - as I would the bribing of officials in high office (aka "donations")
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 04:00:47 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:52:37 pm
You have deliberately mixed up two issues here. The WFA savings are borderline negligible and removing it could have serious consequences for some people. If you're happy with the concept of "collateral damage" then that's between you and your conscience. Criminal fraud is an altogether different issue and I'd happily see the authorities go after that - as I would the bribing of officials in high office (aka "donations")

I've mixed the issues sure but the other two I mentioned with you are against both policies for various reasons, apologies for including you and making it seem you were against both if that's the case.

I'm also tired of repeatedly stating my position on the WFA and people conflating it with me wanted "collateral damage" when I don't. I want those who need help to be looked after but I also want those who don't need the payment to stop getting it, i.e. people with hundreds of thousands/millions in cash in their bank accounts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:45:08 pm
There will be plenty in the grey areas who don't get it and will likely become ill due to the cold. Labour's own figures from a few years back suggested that around 4000 elderly people - especially in the north - could die if the WFA was cut. If the cost of handing out some freebies to people that don't need it prevents this then I am fine. It also seems that I need to repeat this - the weasel words from Starmer, Streeting etc about the rise in pension payments covering this only applies to a minority who are on a full new state pension.
But if you really have a bee in your bonnet about people getting benefits that they technically don't need then why stop here? Why should people with savings in the bank be given any state aid when they're made redundant (especially if they have a pay-off)? Why should people with kids get child allowance if they have savings and can afford to have holidays, Netflix subsciptions etc. If the government are given the authority to start snooping into the accounts of everyone entitled to benefits, they'll be able to collect a helluva lot of data to support the next round of welfare cuts.
Finally I remain aghast that so many people are up-in-arms at the idea of the WFA and seemingly unconcerned about the profiteering of the energy companies because they are the real source of the problem here.

If you had your way the Maxwell sons wouldn't even get legal aid and where would we be then eh.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:37:18 am
I have empathy for those who have genuine struggles, I don't have empathy for criminals who are leaching multiple billions from the country every year. I struggle to understand why people would be against the government doing this because some people have had issues with their benefits in the past and just want to ignore it because the money they get back will be "peanuts".
I completely agree with you on this, I find it bizarre that people appear to be condoning benefit fraud. As I said in an earlier post, fraud is fraud whoever commits it. It's all money that could be going to other projects, the fact it's £10b per year is nuts
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Just saw this op-ed in the Guardian today.

We disrupted the Labour conference because war and climate breakdown were not what Britons voted for
Jack McGinn (Jack McGinn is a climate activist with Climate Resistance)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/25/rachel-reeves-speech-protest-war-climate-labour-conference

It's like a parody of the worst of well-to-do middle class activism.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 02:06:29 pm
Why do people want to give rich 80 yr olds free money every year?!

Doesn't seem very socialist.

Actually it is very socialist to give the same thing to everybody indiscriminately.

The other way, giving it only to the most needy, stems from the religious concept of mercy.


Proper capitalism would not give anything, unless people were working for it.

Our idea of a welfare state is of course a mixture of all those ideas.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:08:14 pm
I completely agree with you on this, I find it bizarre that people appear to be condoning benefit fraud. As I said in an earlier post, fraud is fraud whoever commits it. It's all money that could be going to other projects, the fact it's £10b per year is nuts

Nobody is condoning benefit fraud. People are concerned about the right-wing rhetoric, and because of actual experiemce of how the DWP implements those policies.


What I find nuts is the two posters on here that defend a tory policy, which is being implemented by the now Labour government to the hilt. And accuse anyone criticising the tory policy for "wanting the tories back" :rollseyes
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:40:41 pm
Proves my point really doesn't it? Your view is just as black and white as mine and you won't consider otherwise.

Haha. Nope. Your need to constantly be proved right is just boring that's all. So happy to disagree.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 04:38:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:32:44 pm
Nobody is condoning benefit fraud. People are concerned about the right-wing rhetoric, and because of actual experiemce of how the DWP implements those policies.
You don't have to search for long on Google to find instances of people who have starved to death because the DWP stopped their benefits - either as a result of harshly applied policy or because the DWP is likely understaffed and mistakes get made.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Haha. Nope. Your need to constantly be proved right is just boring that's all. So happy to disagree.

There's an ignore list feel free to utilise it. You can continue to back criminals without me boring you :wave
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:27:33 pm
Actually it is very socialist to give the same thing to everybody indiscriminately.

The other way, giving it only to the most needy, stems from the religious concept of mercy.


Proper capitalism would not give anything, unless people were working for it.

Our idea of a welfare state is of course a mixture of all those ideas.

Quite.

In fact Labour seem to have sensibly adopted this idea of universality for their breakfast clubs in primary schools policy.

Quote
Labours policy would turn existing targeted breakfast club provision into a universal offer, accessible to all primary school pupils in England.
https://ifs.org.uk/articles/free-breakfast-clubs-schools-what-labours-plans-would-mean-pupils-and-families

I wonder if the posters praising the decision to means test the winter fuel payments also object to the children of millionaires having breakfast provided for free by their school? Or indeed to millionaires getting free healthcare from the NHS when they could afford to pay for private provision...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:14:19 pm
Just saw this op-ed in the Guardian today.

We disrupted the Labour conference because war and climate breakdown were not what Britons voted for
Jack McGinn (Jack McGinn is a climate activist with Climate Resistance)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/25/rachel-reeves-speech-protest-war-climate-labour-conference

It's like a parody of the worst of well-to-do middle class activism.

What's wrong with what he has to say? You think we should deal arms so Israel can continue to commit war crimes? Or we should give billions to Drax, whilst it feeds clear-felled foreign forests into its maw under the name of "sustainability"?

Or are those things only wrong under a Tory government?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3230 on: Today at 05:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:11:34 pm
What's wrong with what he has to say? You think we should deal arms so Israel can continue to commit war crimes? Or we should give billions to Drax, whilst it feeds clear-felled foreign forests into its maw under the name of "sustainability"?

Or are those things only wrong under a Tory government?

Under the Tories, I questioned what Israel was doing was anything to do with us. Under Labour, I question what Israel is doing is anything to do with us. Under Labour, I questioned what Saddam was doing was anything to do with us, and opposed the Iraq invasion as a result. Would you rather we go around putting everything wrong in the world right?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3231 on: Today at 05:18:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:32:44 pm
Nobody is condoning benefit fraud. People are concerned about the right-wing rhetoric, and because of actual experiemce of how the DWP implements those policies.


What I find nuts is the two posters on here that defend a tory policy, which is being implemented by the now Labour government to the hilt. And accuse anyone criticising the tory policy for "wanting the tories back" :rollseyes

Indeed.
