New UK Government

Reply #3200 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm
Why do people want to give rich 80 yr olds free money every year?!

Doesn't seem very socialist.
Reply #3201 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:57:44 pm
Andy, for a socialist you dont half seem to have an enormous hatred for people in this country. Why would you care so much about equality for all, social justice etc etc when 17 and a half million people who voted for brexit and another 13 million didnt vote at all and therefore let it happen, are "inbred, racist, thick fucking fuckers". Why do you care about them? I don't think you actually do.

Not just talking brexit here, you clearly have a disdain for the uk and a lot of it's people that shines through in most of your posts on here. If you believe that everyone is so fucking thick and deserves a reform government, it makes your occasional contrite, let's all just love eachother man posts a bit hard to compute. Do you like the sound of being a socialist while actually, in reality, you believe most other people are just scum who deserve the worst? I don't get it.

Brexit has screwed this country - probably forever.

I don't really buy into the 'I didn't know what I was voting for argument' as the evidence and reporting and information was there all around. Reading Social Media (Yeah, I know) shows that a most people still stick by their guns and their biggest driving factor was racism, bigotry and xenophobia.

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Take Reform and read what they say on videos and what they say on Social media (I know.. I know..) and again it's all racism, bigotry and xenophobia..

I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.


Always have done. Does this make me a bad person? Am I supposed to support or approve of racists or xenophobic knobheads?



It does seem that as time marches on, the UK is becoming more racist and more xenophobic. I saw all this growing up in the 70s, it seemed to decline in the 80s and seemed to be on the wane in the 90s.


Do you approve of racists or xenophobes? I must admit I'm a bit forthright about it, but if you like them and approve of them - then why?



I don't know what the answer is, but this country seems to be heading down a dark path. Brexit was the start of the stupidity that is all around. Getting rid of the ECHR membership is clearly the next step.

Do you think people voting against their and their kids rights to be alive and to be not arrested for nothing or tortured by the state are good things to wish and hope for?


Again when the ECHR membership has been removed, it'll all be down to racism, bigotry and xenophobia.
Reply #3202 on: Today at 02:09:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:00:15 pm

Now, they are going after the disabled and workless....

I don't think this is true sorry, some people may get incorrectly penalised as part of the reforms but they certainly arent the main targets.

The key is what Labour does to protect those who do need help in society as that is literally a Labour core fundemental.
Reply #3203 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:00:15 pm

Now, they are going after the disabled and workless....

The amount of people who are happy to repeat Daily Mail and other Tory client media hysteria and misinformation on here is utterly baffling to me
Reply #3204 on: Today at 02:17:23 pm
Quote from: Believe on Today at 02:15:16 pm
The amount of people who are happy to repeat Daily Mail and other Tory client media hysteria and misinformation on here is utterly baffling to me

It's to do with something called Horseshoe Theory.

