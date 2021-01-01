« previous next »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:41:42 am
That's way too simplistic. I know of two people who thought Brexit was a good idea. Both are Asian immigrants so work that one out  ::)
I think that one of the reasons that many of the so-called disenfranchised voted for Brexit was that they felt that the existing system was letting them down and they voted for "change". Unfortunately due to a lack of education and the wretched quality of the Brexit debate, the message that "change" can mean worse failed to get through. If Starmer fails to grab the opportunity to enact change for the ordinary folk then the same thing will happen with Reform. People will drift in their direction - not because they like or even understand their policies but because they feel abandoned by the "status quo" of Tory and Labour governments.

You think non-white people can't be racist?

Ha ha ha ha.
More details on the new DWP powers:

Quote
The Fraud, Error and Debt Bill will give the DWP:

    power to force banks and financial institutions to share data that may show indications of potential benefit overpayments,
    new powers of search and seizure, so the DWP can take greater control investigations into criminal gangs defrauding the taxpayer,
    power to recover debts from individuals who can pay money back but have avoided doing so.


In his speech, Starmer said, If we want to maintain support for the welfare state, then we will legislate to stop benefit fraud and do everything we can to tackle worklessness.

Back in April of this year the then prime minister, Rishi Sunak, outlined his plan to give the DWP police powers. He did this whilst setting out his five point plan for welfare reform in a speech at the right-wing think tank, the Centre for Social justice, founded by Iain Duncan-Smith.

Just five months later, Keir Starmer has announced similar measures, this time in a speech to the Labour party conference.

The other four Sunak points were:

    The WCA to be made harder to pass
    GPs no longer to issue fit notes
    Legacy benefits claimants to move to UC sooner and work requirements to be increased
    PIP no longer always a cash benefit and fewer people to be eligible
Be interesting if they adopt the other tory policies, too.

More on the DWP:

Quote
DWP sees 'sharp rise' in benefit death reviews

The number of internal reviews held when a person claiming benefits dies or comes to serious harm has risen in the past two years, new figures show.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has begun 124 reviews since July 2019. Ninety-seven of those concerned people who died.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57726608

Quote
Secret reviews into DWP deaths have more than doubled in three years

New figures show how the number of secret reviews into deaths of benefit claimants that have been linked to the failings of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has more than doubled over the last three years, the Disability News Service (DNS) reports.

They show how the DWP started 43 internal process reviews (IPRs) into deaths between July 2019 and June 2020, 59 from July 2020 to June 2021, and 38 in the last year, a total of 140 in three years.

A previous freedom of information request by DNS shows this compares with 17 reviews carried out in 2016, 29 in 2017 and 18 in 2018, a total of only 64.
https://www.disabilityrightsuk.org/news/2022/july/secret-reviews-dwp-deaths-have-more-doubled-three-years

Quote
The Department for Work and Pensions: Deaths, cover-up, and a toxic 30-year legacy

Evidence stretching back more than a decade shows how the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) repeatedly ignored recommendations to improve the safety of its disability benefits assessment system, leading to countless avoidable deaths of disabled claimants.

Other evidence shows how DWP ensured that key evidence linking its actions with those deaths was not considered by independent reviews, and how the department failed to keep track of what actions were taken in response to recommendations made by its own civil servants to improve the system.

https://www.disabilitynewsservice.com/the-department-for-work-and-pensions-deaths-cover-up-and-a-toxic-30-year-legacy/

Quote
Deaths of people on benefits prompt inquiry call

The family of a woman who took a fatal overdose after her benefit payments were cut say they have begun a legal claim against the government.

Philippa Day, 27, was found collapsed at her Nottingham home beside a letter rejecting her request for an at-home benefits assessment in August 2019.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56819727

Quote
Unpaid carers being forced to repay £250m to DWP in allowance overpayments

Unpaid carers must repay more than £250 million after many were unknowingly overpaid their allowance, new figures show.



Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:41:42 am
That's way too simplistic. I know of two people who thought Brexit was a good idea. Both are Asian immigrants so work that one out  ::)
I think that one of the reasons that many of the so-called disenfranchised voted for Brexit was that they felt that the existing system was letting them down and they voted for "change". Unfortunately due to a lack of education and the wretched quality of the Brexit debate, the message that "change" can mean worse failed to get through. If Starmer fails to grab the opportunity to enact change for the ordinary folk then the same thing will happen with Reform. People will drift in their direction - not because they like or even understand their policies but because they feel abandoned by the "status quo" of Tory and Labour governments.

There are a lot of very stupid people, who have sadly been force fed a diet of lies by the right wing media for years.



Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:55:27 am
There are a lot of very stupid people, who have sadly been force fed a diet of lies by the right wing media for years.



:D

I'd say that in centuries to come that Brexit will be the most laughed at and ridiculed action that any citizens of any country have wilfully fucked themselves up over.

There is literally no country in the world that could ever be as stupid as the UK population.

The next thing these thick bastards will do is voluntarily give away their right to 'be alive' and their right not to be tortured by gibbing the ECHR membership.
Around 2010 a man was living in his car next to my work and died of hypothermia due to austerity and losing his benefits.

Going hard on the disabled and those who are unwell is inhumane.forcing them to work when they are not up to it will lead to tragedy and more deaths.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:52:07 am
You think non-white people can't be racist?

Ha ha ha ha.
Obviously I think they can. But the "racist" label is invariably interpreted as "white" in the UK .
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:27:52 pm
Obviously I think they can. But the "racist" label is invariably interpreted as "white" in the UK .

Well I've worked with some 'Asian' people that would make the BNP blush.

Sadly racism is alive everywhere :(
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:16:55 am
But you accept that loads of people that don't want it and don't need it get it?
If they don't want it they can give it to charity and, yes I am happy if a few people that don't need it get if the alternative means that some elderly people will die, especially when the so-called savings are negligible. 
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:35:57 pm
If they don't want it they can give it to charity and, yes I am happy if a few people that don't need it get if the alternative means that some elderly people will die, especially when the so-called savings are negligible. 


Er... What? If they are going to die without it then they need it don't they?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:41:20 pm
Er... What? If they are going to die without it then they need it don't they?

They may need it, but they wont now get it.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:43:46 pm
They may need it, but they wont now get it.

If someone is going to die without it then why wouldn't they get it?

What are you talking about?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:41:20 pm
Er... What? If they are going to die without it then they need it don't they?
I'm sure she means the ones who are well off and don't need the heating allowance.
That's how I read it.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:45:27 pm
I'm sure she means the ones who are well off and don't need the heating allowance.
That's how I read it.

I've re-read it a few times mate.

It seems they are saying if someone doesn't want money that someone else would be desperate to have to put the heating on should just give that money to a random charity.

I admit I'm pretty thick, but personally I'd want someone who needed that heating top-up to get the heating top-up you know, rather than a random cat charity getting the money while they freeze to death.

But that's just me.
