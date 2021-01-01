« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm »
The thing about it is a political hot potato.

In the way 'the left' are disgusted with the 'scandal' over people in government getting stuff, there are elements of the centre that are likewise unhappy.

Turn that around. You get 'the right' being disgusted with the 'scandal' of some people claiming for stuff they shouldn't get and you get elements of the centre that are likewise unhappy.

The same with the winter payments. If someone that needs the heating on can't turn their heating on then that's disgusting. Also. If someone is earning £100,000 a week and gets that £300 then that's as disgusting. For me doubly so because that money should go to the person not able to get their heating on.


I've mentioned this game before 'Democracy 3'  - you can pick it up on Steam for about £20. There is also version 4 and loads of 'side' ventures like extremism etc.

The fascinating thing about it is that I go into the game determined to be fair to everyone and to make sure the poor and needy get help and the rich tax avoiding fuckers get taxed til they squeak and unless you compromise and make 'difficult decisions' then the wheels fall off very quickly. You get to alter budgets, see how the population reacts and see your political wellbeing - the more you compromise and make people happy the more chance you have a chance of more terms to make things work.

I bring it up because it does make you realise just how many variables there really are.

The best way I can put it is that if the country is, as a whole 'better off' and everyone is about as equally annoyed then you're pretty much doing a good job.

The game really opened my mind to further reading and looking between the lines.

Tories are still c*nts though.
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:54:50 am
Which would be? Genuine question by the way.



Tax evasion Id guess? 
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:46:05 pm
So given what you say here, you might also be able to comprehend how repugnant it seems to attack those taking "more than they are entitled to" at the bottom end of society whilst declaring that taking any action against those at the top end of society  is off-limits because it's too "unrealistic"? How very convenient for the status quo.

I've not attacked anyone at the bottom end of society I've attacked benefit fraud criminals but you can reframe it whichever way you want. Whatever your thoughts about the royals surely you recognise that any party tries to get any legislation passed to disband the royalty will very soon after cease to become a serious political party? It would be political suicide and they'd never get elected again!

Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:57:05 pm
Tax evasion Id guess? 

Which should be combatted but not at the expense of stopping benefit fraud
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:57:05 pm
Tax evasion Id guess? 

Another subject with more than one side. I've been reading a few books about this recently (I'd recommend Pyramid of Lies by Duncan Mavin as a starter)

Getting 'money back' from what I've read is a polticial act rather than a fiscal one. Quite often you spend far, far money getting money back than what you actually recoup. The other side of that coin is that you can then prosecute people for wrong doing.

There is so much 'stuff' going on (And the book above is fascinating in exposing some of them)

From the sounds of it (Again this is a political move) - you would be 'better off' as a country just writing all the lost money off (And thus, weirdly saving money that you wouldn't be spending getting it back) and instead (another poltical but also fiscal move) - tighten the rules, increase the penalties, bring better accountability and auditing into the world of finance and business and make sure future monies are handled and taxed correctly.


I would imagine that there will be people out there that would be happy with just one of those moves, perhaps people would all be unhappy with all three, but my point is that the more I read and the more I find about just about anything, the more complicated and nuanced it is.

It's easy for us dickheads on an internet board (And equally twats like Frottage) to say 'They should do this' or 'They should do that' and get annoyed when it does happen, but we're not accountable for anything, we have our views that never have to actually cross the line to meaning something in reality.

If you take this from a group of people, bad things are likely going to happen. If you take from one group to give to another then it can be all bad or a mixed bag. There are so many complications that I find it amazing that anyone would want to be anywhere near being a politician.

And we haven't even mentioned politics outside of ideaology yet!
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:46:05 pm
So given what you say here, you might also be able to comprehend how repugnant it seems to attack those taking "more than they are entitled to" at the bottom end of society whilst declaring that taking any action against those at the top end of society  is off-limits because it's too "unrealistic"? How very convenient for the status quo.




I'd say it's a reasonable position to make sure people only claim what they are entitled to.

As an aside to that, the rules should be clear and fair and there to provide a safety net for all those that really need it.

On the other side of that (Always two sides) I'd say it's also reasonble that action should be taken against those at the 'top end of society' that aren't paying their fair share and aren't following the rules.


I don't see why it's an 'either-or'


If you claim too much then that's wrong. The rules may be wrong though, if so change them to make them fair.

If you don't pay tax you should then that's wrong. The rules may be wrong though, so change them to make them fair.


If we come out of this Labour government with those at the bottom being treated fairly and having a good safety net and those at the top are paying what they owe then that sounds like a reasonable start.
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 01:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:22 pm
Another subject with more than one side. I've been reading a few books about this recently (I'd recommend Pyramid of Lies by Duncan Mavin as a starter)

Getting 'money back' from what I've read is a polticial act rather than a fiscal one. Quite often you spend far, far money getting money back than what you actually recoup. The other side of that coin is that you can then prosecute people for wrong doing.

There is so much 'stuff' going on (And the book above is fascinating in exposing some of them)

From the sounds of it (Again this is a political move) - you would be 'better off' as a country just writing all the lost money off (And thus, weirdly saving money that you wouldn't be spending getting it back) and instead (another poltical but also fiscal move) - tighten the rules, increase the penalties, bring better accountability and auditing into the world of finance and business and make sure future monies are handled and taxed correctly.


I would imagine that there will be people out there that would be happy with just one of those moves, perhaps people would all be unhappy with all three, but my point is that the more I read and the more I find about just about anything, the more complicated and nuanced it is.

It's easy for us dickheads on an internet board (And equally twats like Frottage) to say 'They should do this' or 'They should do that' and get annoyed when it does happen, but we're not accountable for anything, we have our views that never have to actually cross the line to meaning something in reality.

If you take this from a group of people, bad things are likely going to happen. If you take from one group to give to another then it can be all bad or a mixed bag. There are so many complications that I find it amazing that anyone would want to be anywhere near being a politician.

And we haven't even mentioned politics outside of ideaology yet!

Consideration of the laws of diminishing returns in this space maybe.  Costs and resources associated with pursuing those fraudulently claiming benefits v those evading tax.  Which will drive the greater return and which is more achievable?
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 01:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Which should be combatted but not at the expense of stopping benefit fraud

I generally agree with you, but not on this point.
The unintended impact of going after benefit cheats, is huge on people. Yet relatively small in terms of money ( although I think there are gangs out there that really are worth going after , if you can be sure to only pick up the organised cheating).
Going after the big tax evaders might be much harder, but I suspect the rewards are far greater too.  Even at say the Jimmy Carr level ( never quite sure if he was evading or just avoiding and he paid up because of the outrage, but l suspect he was investing in schemes that were very much in the grey area m then ruled to be evasion). Go higher up and we are talking lots more money.  Even today's coverage of Shein avoiding , admittedly legally , heaps of taxes is far better to sort out that someone earning £100 a week cash in hand and claiming benefits . And that's coming from someone who will generally pay more for an invoice that's clearly declared as I believe that tax money should go to public services and not into the persons' pocket.

All that is more elegantly summarised.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:11:56 pm
Consideration of the laws of diminishing returns in this space maybe.  Costs and resources associated with pursuing those fraudulently claiming benefits v those evading tax.  Which will drive the greater return and which is more achievable?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 01:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:56:37 am
Same.

He completely ignored the other part of my post, highlighting we spend 500 million a year, supporting the royals.  That'd be a good place to start.

Bingo, get the worst benefits cheat in history banged to rights before going after the minutiae of people on the lower end of the scale.

Then sort tax evasion, basically from top down (big corporations) make them pay their lawful way, then go down the tree. Last would be people on benefits who have it hard enough as it is.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 02:26:45 pm »
Starmer talking about Gaza has just called for the return of the sausages!
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 02:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:54:50 am
Those who are legitimately on benefits should have nothing to fear, those committing benefit fraud should be identified and stopped.
But as we already know, those legitimately on benefits have been targeted and frequently had their payments delayed or stopped for spurious reasons, or because the system has a Kafka-esque level of complexity. The new government has revealed no plans to reform the DWP, and are signalling they want them to go after 'benefit cheats' more thoroughly while giving them more intrusive powers, so logically this is only going to increase. If you disagree, please explain why you expect these cases to decrease.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:41:56 am
Which is why additional help to stop it is required. You're also conflating this government with 14 years of Tory government and I know there's a lot of people on here who don't think there's any difference but the alternative is to simply not try to stop people from committing benefit fraud. The fact still remains that people who are claiming benefits they aren't entitled to should be stopped from claiming those benefits and the default setting of "this is bad/scandalous/will be fucked up" isn't healthy.
You don't think the Tory government was trying to stop people committing benefit fraud? Because this seems to be what you're saying.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Starmer talking about Gaza has just called for the return of the sausages!


Capon is known everywhere
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Starmer talking about Gaza has just called for the return of the sausages!

I saw that.  ;D
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:26:59 pm
But as we already know, those legitimately on benefits have been targeted and frequently had their payments delayed or stopped for spurious reasons, or because the system has a Kafka-esque level of complexity. The new government has revealed no plans to reform the DWP, and are signalling they want them to go after 'benefit cheats' more thoroughly while giving them more intrusive powers, so logically this is only going to increase. If you disagree, please explain why you expect these cases to decrease.

You don't think the Tory government was trying to stop people committing benefit fraud? Because this seems to be what you're saying.

To the bolded bit - I'd expect it to decrease because the brief from the government and the minister in charge of the DWP will be completely different to that under the Tories.

To the second bit - I don't think the Tory government was committed to doing anything other than lining its own pockets and that it wasn't capable of doing anything else in government that would actually make a tangible difference.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Starmer talking about Gaza has just called for the return of the sausages!

I'm not watching it so can you explain further please? :D
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:31:36 pm
I'm not watching it so can you explain further please? :D
It's what he said. Quickly corrected to hostages and got away with it.
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:33:33 pm
It's what he said. Quickly corrected to hostages and got away with it.

Ah ok I thought he was going on some Liz Trust "Pork markets" angle or something there.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:22 pm
Another subject with more than one side. I've been reading a few books about this recently (I'd recommend Pyramid of Lies by Duncan Mavin as a starter)

Getting 'money back' from what I've read is a polticial act rather than a fiscal one. Quite often you spend far, far money getting money back than what you actually recoup. The other side of that coin is that you can then prosecute people for wrong doing.


Isn't that precisely why they're (apparently) going to be targeting the criminal gangs who are exploiting the benefits system for large-scale fraud, rather than Joe or Joanna Bloggs' small-scale errors/fudging the edges. I presume that having to apply for court orders each time is to ensure the practice follows the theory.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:50 pm
The same with the winter payments. If someone that needs the heating on can't turn their heating on then that's disgusting. Also. If someone is earning £100,000 a week and gets that £300 then that's as disgusting. For me doubly so because that money should go to the person not able to get their heating on.
What's disgusting is that we're allowing the British public to be fleeced by the bosses and shareholders of the energy companies. What too many people miss about many benefits is that they're there to ensure that cash continues to flow to the rich  - this time from the tax coffers via the poor. If the government targeted their efforts at bringing down energy costs, the elderly wouldn't need the WFA and there would be a massive knock-on benefit to both domestic and business users because high energy costs are crippling everybody.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 03:17:54 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:15:30 pm
What's disgusting is that we're allowing the British public to be fleeced by the bosses and shareholders of the energy companies. What too many people miss about many benefits is that they're there to ensure that cash continues to flow to the rich  - this time from the tax coffers via the poor. If the government targeted their efforts at bringing down energy costs, the elderly wouldn't need the WFA and there would be a massive knock-on benefit to both domestic and business users because high energy costs are crippling everybody.

Yep top of my list is sorting out all the Ofs.. Ofcom, Ofwat, Ofgem. They are not fit for purpose and have allowed most of this mess.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:17:54 pm
Yep top of my list is sorting out all the Ofs.. Ofcom, Ofwat, Ofgem. They are not fit for purpose and have allowed most of this mess.
Not just that, but the whole privatisation of essential utilities, the most egregious being water. I see a public appetite for re-nationalisation, but no appetite from Starmer and Reeves.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:47:00 pm
Not just that, but the whole privatisation of essential utilities, the most egregious being water. I see a public appetite for re-nationalisation, but no appetite from Starmer and Reeves.

I imagine primarily because its a debt issue again, water needs a lot of money thrown at infrastructure, I imagine people are eager to keep that money off the govt balance sheet as much as they can, plus to be brutally honest its not going to be a quick fix and as soon as the govt owns it, its the govt's problem.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 04:05:08 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:15:30 pm
What's disgusting is that we're allowing the British public to be fleeced by the bosses and shareholders of the energy companies. What too many people miss about many benefits is that they're there to ensure that cash continues to flow to the rich  - this time from the tax coffers via the poor. If the government targeted their efforts at bringing down energy costs, the elderly wouldn't need the WFA and there would be a massive knock-on benefit to both domestic and business users because high energy costs are crippling everybody.


I think everyone is agreed that there are a ton of things to sort out.

I, for one, hope that Labour can do a good job across the term of their government. Short-term it's going to be doom and gloom and they'll drop the odd clanger while things are likely to turn to shit here and there, but I hope they are playing the long game.

If there are some obvious improvements and the country is more stable and generally better off and fairer then that (to me) seems to be a reasonable thing to aim for.

When you look at the sheer scale of how much stuff the Tories fucked this time.. well. it's, er, scray.
Logged
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 04:15:57 pm »
I hope they limit pension tax relief to the basic rate because it's the same principle that Rita is railing against. The person on a zero hours contract who can't afford a pension is, in effect, subsidising the rich lawyer/accountant/financial adviser who throws excess income into a pension to gain the 40% relief.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:15:57 pm
I hope they limit pension tax relief to the basic rate because it's the same principle that Rita is railing against. The person on a zero hours contract who can't afford a pension is, in effect, subsidising the rich lawyer/accountant/financial adviser who throws excess income into a pension to gain the 40% relief.

If it goes to basic rate relief only I would imagine a lot of people would just stop putting into a pension beyond the company match, not really worth it unless you can salary sacrifice and they would have to get rid of salary sacrifice to make it work. (You do pay tax when you start withdrawing money from your pension)

Who wants to lock their cash up for a long time with no guarantee the govt won't raid it or make it even less attractive in future without some kind of financial incentive.

Just as an addendum, the biggest losers on that would be higher earners on the big public sector DB schemes as those tend to have quite high contributions.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:05 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 04:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:50 pm
The thing about it is a political hot potato.

In the way 'the left' are disgusted with the 'scandal' over people in government getting stuff, there are elements of the centre that are likewise unhappy.

Turn that around. You get 'the right' being disgusted with the 'scandal' of some people claiming for stuff they shouldn't get and you get elements of the centre that are likewise unhappy.

The same with the winter payments. If someone that needs the heating on can't turn their heating on then that's disgusting. Also. If someone is earning £100,000 a week and gets that £300 then that's as disgusting. For me doubly so because that money should go to the person not able to get their heating on.


I've mentioned this game before 'Democracy 3'  - you can pick it up on Steam for about £20. There is also version 4 and loads of 'side' ventures like extremism etc.

The fascinating thing about it is that I go into the game determined to be fair to everyone and to make sure the poor and needy get help and the rich tax avoiding fuckers get taxed til they squeak and unless you compromise and make 'difficult decisions' then the wheels fall off very quickly. You get to alter budgets, see how the population reacts and see your political wellbeing - the more you compromise and make people happy the more chance you have a chance of more terms to make things work.

I bring it up because it does make you realise just how many variables there really are.

The best way I can put it is that if the country is, as a whole 'better off' and everyone is about as equally annoyed then you're pretty much doing a good job.

The game really opened my mind to further reading and looking between the lines.

Tories are still c*nts though.
Good post Andy, it's very easy to say what Labour should or shouldn't do and am certain they would love to do even more if the public backed them but history shows they will turn on them when the right/ far left attacks come.
Theres nothing wrong with clamping down on all fraud and that includes benefit fraud. one of the main reasons the Torys were allowed to crucify people on benefits was down to people defending the indefensible while everyone was fed up of seeing it all around them. people having side jobs etc.

Arguing against benefit fraud using the Royal Family as a argument may go down well on here but it's a luxury we have when debating but it's political suicide, it also weakens the argument to fight against cruel benefit cuts as people will just think if that's all you've got then it's not much of a case.

 Nobody should have any problems with the government clamping down on fraud, the problem is the methods the government will use to clamp down, am surprised ATOS hasn't been brought up, evil. people committed suicide because of the way they were treated.
We have to learn from past mistakes, so that's my concern, don't go after the easy targets to reach targets.  stop hounding people with permanent disabilities. don't put obstacles in their way when they have serious problems. no high cost phone lines to stop them when they plead for help.
The Torys won the country's support to clamp down on benefit fraud in the past and they crucified them, they have said they want to take away Doctors notes to sign off people they think are unfit for work.  that may come about in the future if they get back in.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:08 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Return of the sausages. Was a great line that.
Logged

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:00:13 pm
Yup theres more to be acquired in those pots too, individuals paying their fair share as opposed to tax avoidance / evasion. Companies paying the correct amount of tax on product sold in the UK etc. So much more can be raised without killing people.

Squeezing every last drop out of the poorest in society will cost a bomb for very little gain and a fuck ton of hardship.

you left me no choice but to post this now

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wpEaFmK3lrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wpEaFmK3lrY</a>
Logged
