Tax evasion Id guess?



Another subject with more than one side. I've been reading a few books about this recently (I'd recommend Pyramid of Lies by Duncan Mavin as a starter)Getting 'money back' from what I've read is a polticial act rather than a fiscal one. Quite often you spend far, far money getting money back than what you actually recoup. The other side of that coin is that you can then prosecute people for wrong doing.There is so much 'stuff' going on (And the book above is fascinating in exposing some of them)From the sounds of it (Again this is a political move) - you would be 'better off' as a country just writing all the lost money off (And thus, weirdly saving money that you wouldn't be spending getting it back) and instead (another poltical but also fiscal move) - tighten the rules, increase the penalties, bring better accountability and auditing into the world of finance and business and make sure future monies are handled and taxed correctly.I would imagine that there will be people out there that would be happy with just one of those moves, perhaps people would all be unhappy with all three, but my point is that the more I read and the more I find about just about anything, the more complicated and nuanced it is.It's easy for us dickheads on an internet board (And equally twats like Frottage) to say 'They should do this' or 'They should do that' and get annoyed when it does happen, but we're not accountable for anything, we have our views that never have to actually cross the line to meaning something in reality.If you take this from a group of people, bad things are likely going to happen. If you take from one group to give to another then it can be all bad or a mixed bag. There are so many complications that I find it amazing that anyone would want to be anywhere near being a politician.And we haven't even mentioned politics outside of ideaology yet!