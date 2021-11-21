« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #2880
One thing about the gifts thing, i found it infuriating how many times MPs said thats the system we have in relation to getting gifts. If you saw the videos around the expenses scandal, thats the line MPs used then. Looks like MPs do forget about right and wrong.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2881
killer-heels:
One thing about the gifts thing, i found it infuriating how many times MPs said thats the system we have in relation to getting gifts. If you saw the videos around the expenses scandal, thats the line MPs used then. Looks like MPs do forget about right and wrong.

"That's the system we have" isn't really compatible with a government that has made a big deal of being elected on a mandate of Change.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2882
Elmo!:
"That's the system we have" isn't really compatible with a government that has made a big deal of being elected on a mandate of Change.

Yeah but it just makes them look more out of touch than they already are. Most people know how something would look.

Also when Starmer meant change he clearly meant change it outcomes. Starmer is the biggest do it by the book nerd you are going to get.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2883
In 2004 I took over the management of a local government service with a value in todays money of £13m/year. The delivery operation was outsourced and in the first year I was managing it at Christmas the contractors came in to the staff with loads of bottles of whiskey, wine etc. Bottles & bottles of it as a thank you for the business. It wasn't a bribe because I had overseen the procurement and tender process of the contracts earlier in the year, but it was a gratuity and I wasn't happy at all. It had been going on for years & years and I stopped it immediately.
I absolutely forbid it from then on and it never happened again.

I don't regard the Arsenal tickets as a gratuity under the circumstances, it's really a very practical solution for a person to be able to live a normal life and watch footy.

But I haven't seen any good reason to explain that he and his wife should accept clothes. I'm uncomfortable with that aspect even if no influence is gained. It just doesn't sit right with me. It is all however, absolutely insignificant to what that other shower of shits have been up to for 14 years, gorging themselves in profit and privilege without shame.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2884
John C:
In 2004 I took over the management of a local government service with a value in todays money of £13m/year. The delivery operation was outsourced and in the first year I was managing it at Christmas the contractors came in to the staff with loads of bottles of whiskey, wine etc. Bottles & bottles of it as a thank you for the business. It wasn't a bribe because I had overseen the procurement and tender process of the contracts earlier in the year, but it was a gratuity and I wasn't happy at all. It had been going on for years & years and I stopped it immediately.
I absolutely forbid it from then on and it never happened again.

I don't regard the Arsenal tickets as a gratuity under the circumstances, it's really a very practical solution for a person to be able to live a normal life and watch footy.

But I haven't seen any good reason to explain that he and his wife should accept clothes. I'm uncomfortable with that aspect even if no influence is gained. It just doesn't sit right with me. It is all however, absolutely insignificant to what that other shower of shits have been up to for 14 years, gorging themselves in profit and privilege without shame.

The clothes and glasses were really odd. People get giving dresses to promote designers but this was a case of some bloke buying him and his wife their normal clothes.

The best defence has to be Lammys though, that PMs want to look their best and without anyone buying clothes for them, they cannot.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2885
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2886
killer-heels:
The best defence has to be Lammys though, that PMs want to look their best and without anyone buying clothes for them, they cannot.
It's an extremely unfortunate revelation isn't it KH. It's possible that you could have a pint with Starmer and he'll explain how necessary it is, across politics how prevalent it and how normal it is. Then I'd just say 'nah, not having it'.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2887
John C:
It's an extremely unfortunate revelation isn't it KH. It's possible that you could have a pint with Starmer and he'll explain how necessary it is, across politics how prevalent it and how normal it is. Then I'd just say 'nah, not having it'.

Its a question of timing. If that winter fuel payment thing hadnt have happened, it would have blown over. But that and then this story was a red rag to a right wing media bull.

But as Elmo said, it could have been responded to better. I actually wish they would have brazened it out. Instead they caved and effectively admitted their wrong doing by saying they wont accept such gifts.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2888
John C:
In 2004 I took over the management of a local government service with a value in todays money of £13m/year. The delivery operation was outsourced and in the first year I was managing it at Christmas the contractors came in to the staff with loads of bottles of whiskey, wine etc. Bottles & bottles of it as a thank you for the business. It wasn't a bribe because I had overseen the procurement and tender process of the contracts earlier in the year, but it was a gratuity and I wasn't happy at all. It had been going on for years & years and I stopped it immediately.
I absolutely forbid it from then on and it never happened again.

I don't regard the Arsenal tickets as a gratuity under the circumstances, it's really a very practical solution for a person to be able to live a normal life and watch footy.

But I haven't seen any good reason to explain that he and his wife should accept clothes. I'm uncomfortable with that aspect even if no influence is gained. It just doesn't sit right with me. It is all however, absolutely insignificant to what that other shower of shits have been up to for 14 years, gorging themselves in profit and privilege without shame.

A couple of years ago at Christmas during Covid a supplier sent a bottle of wine and biscuits to my house (they had my address as they were posting documents to my house that needed a physical signature), my mum signed for the delivery, I opened the bag and saw who they were from and went absolutely ballistic at the supplier, I tore fucking strips off them over it, and explained to them in no uncertain terms that they were never to send anything to anyone at my employers again and if they did their feet would not touch the ground, its absolutely not the done thing to accept any gift and while we have a £25 limit and what they sent was probably well under that (it was from M&S) the merest suggestion of impropriety cannot be tolerated, neither for my employer or myself, its simply not worth having a question mark over someones integrity.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2889
killer-heels:
Yeah but it just makes them look more out of touch than they already are. Most people know how something would look.

Also when Starmer meant change he clearly meant change it outcomes. Starmer is the biggest do it by the book nerd you are going to get.

Think that's the problem a bit. Starmer does things by the book, and not by some sort sort morals. The rules allow accepting gifts, as long as they are declared, so it's fine with him. I can't help but think it's the lawyer's way. Someone with a bit more conscience would say, I can't do that, it doesn't look good, even if it's allowed.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2890
west_london_red:
A couple of years ago at Christmas during Covid a supplier sent a bottle of wine and biscuits to my house (they had my address as they were posting documents to my house that needed a physical signature), my mum signed for the delivery, I opened the bag and saw who they were from and went absolutely ballistic at the supplier, I tore fucking strips off them over it, and explained to them in no uncertain terms that they were never to send anything to anyone at my employers again and if they did their feet would not touch the ground, its absolutely not the done thing to accept any gift and while we have a £25 limit and what they sent was probably well under that (it was from M&S) the merest suggestion of impropriety cannot be tolerated, neither for my employer or myself, its simply not worth having a question mark over someones integrity.

Did you drink the wine though?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2891
From somebody who works in industries that rely on tips to make life worth living, give me all the fucking gifts!!!!!
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2892
smicer07:
Did you drink the wine though?

Nope, I gave it to the kids school (Im too working class to like wine!) and not sure what happened to the biscuits but I didnt eat them either (I follow a strict gluten free diet and biscuits were not gluten free)
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2893
Michael Savage
@michaelsavage
NEW: An absolutely grim poll tonight has Starmer's approval rating slumping by 45 points since July...

He's also now less popular than Sunak (by a point). The
@OpiniumResearch poll drops as Labour conference begins.

https://xcancel.com/michaelsavage/status/1837579225018089576

never seen a drop so steep in two months. He really needs to change his approach. The doom and gloom attempt at realism ain't working...
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2894
I still would rather there be discussion on anything but the clothes donations

A storm in a teacup, sitting on molehill mountain

Though they have to provide that anything but, don't take it too hard forum folk, you can only discuss the team put in front of yer

What a crazy position I am taking -  prioritise your day-to-day, all else bar huge examples of empathhy is slander to be honest

I remain underwhelmed, but generally pleased that it's not the Tories

The right obsess about retaining power; the left find in eachother reasons to forsake it or disqualify you

Neither option seems progressive
Not much on the table does, but perhaps in broad, broad strokes. Put down the magnifying glass.

I saw this point get ignored in this very thread, so it must have been a valid one: Analysis is not the same as opinion, facts are not the same as suspicion

Which makes this post, basically, a "nothing to say"

Still waiting to rejoice
Still glad we're shut of the blue

Re: New UK Government
Reply #2895
west_london_red:
A couple of years ago at Christmas during Covid a supplier sent a bottle of wine and biscuits to my house (they had my address as they were posting documents to my house that needed a physical signature), my mum signed for the delivery, I opened the bag and saw who they were from and went absolutely ballistic at the supplier, I tore fucking strips off them over it, and explained to them in no uncertain terms that they were never to send anything to anyone at my employers again and if they did their feet would not touch the ground, its absolutely not the done thing to accept any gift and while we have a £25 limit and what they sent was probably well under that (it was from M&S) the merest suggestion of impropriety cannot be tolerated, neither for my employer or myself, its simply not worth having a question mark over someones integrity.

We get tonnes of gifts, whilst where we work we dont get to decide how back a concession is, we do get full autonomy on placement, promotion, whats highlighted in store and all that. We also have a lot of smaller concessions and they are always generous as they hope that gives them prime placement.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2896
killer-heels:
We get tonnes of gifts, whilst where we work we dont get to decide how back a concession is, we do get full autonomy on placement, promotion, whats highlighted in store and all that. We also have a lot of smaller concessions and they are always generous as they hope that gives them prime placement.

Its supposed to be a whole different ball game in the public sector though, were not supposed to take anything, occasionally a supplier takes us out if there is a significant milestone, say the anniversary of a contract or the end of a project or say an account manager is leaving their employer or something like that and thats about once or twice a year if that, but even then its a few pints at the Slug & Lettuce and maybe a few bar snacks and even then Ill make sure I buy at least one round back. Were supposed to declare anything over £25 but the unofficial guidance is basically dont take anything and therefore you dont declare anything, unfortunately for those at the top that unofficial guidance doesnt seem to apply.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2897
Bribes aka donations should be banned, there really isn't a justification for it.

MPs are paid a handsome amount already, and can claim expenses.

These are not expenses, they are bribes for influence. Even starmers justification about getting these arsenal tickets is not good enough. You are there to serve the people now, that is the sacrifice you must make. There is a conflict of interest as well considering the football bill that is being worked on.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2898
west_london_red:
Its supposed to be a whole different ball game in the public sector though, were not supposed to take anything, occasionally a supplier takes us out if there is a significant milestone, say the anniversary of a contract or the end of a project or say an account manager is leaving their employer or something like that and thats about once or twice a year if that, but even then its a few pints at the Slug & Lettuce and maybe a few bar snacks and even then Ill make sure I buy at least one round back. Were supposed to declare anything over £25 but the unofficial guidance is basically dont take anything and therefore you dont declare anything, unfortunately for those at the top that unofficial guidance doesnt seem to apply.

Thing is that usually these gifts are given for a reason and in the case of my workplace, they are basically bribes so that we can place brands in specific spots or promote them to certain levels. Thats why I find it odd why people thought that this story wasnt bad optics, because when you get such gifts the first thing you think is the PM is getting bribed.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2899
killer-heels:
Thing is that usually these gifts are given for a reason and in the case of my workplace, they are basically bribes so that we can place brands in specific spots or promote them to certain levels. Thats why I find it odd why people thought that this story wasnt bad optics, because when you get such gifts the first thing you think is the PM is getting bribed.


This is what pisses me off. MPs have created a narrative that just because they're declaring the bribe, it means it isn't a bribe.

It's still a bribe, just more transparent.

The reason people are up in arms now is because Keir ran on a platform against this sort of cultureagainst cronyism and cash for influence. And yet, here we are, with him doing exactly what he was speaking out against just two months ago.

People expected this new government to tighten the rules and change the system, but instead, they're justifying it and feeding from the same trough. It stinks.

"Oh, but Lord Alli is a Labour peer and has been donating to the party for three decades." Erm, the term "Lord" should be a hint as to why these bribes are bad. And like you said, they are 9 out of 10 times given for a reason. Next time a bill comes through, Lord Alli will have the influence to ring up Keir.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #2900
ToneLa:
I still would rather there be discussion on anything but the clothes donations
A storm in a teacup, sitting on molehill mountain
Still waiting to rejoice
Still glad we're shut of the blue
This is exactly how I feel Tone, hence me not posting in the UK politics thread for a bit.
I felt like I wanted to have a say about the latest issue but I'm unconcerned presently about Starmers poll ratings or anything else. It's a fucking relief not running or walking etc just thinking/hoping the Tory's fuck off. Hating them obsessively.
Some people just don't appreciate peace of mind.
