In 2004 I took over the management of a local government service with a value in todays money of £13m/year. The delivery operation was outsourced and in the first year I was managing it at Christmas the contractors came in to the staff with loads of bottles of whiskey, wine etc. Bottles & bottles of it as a thank you for the business. It wasn't a bribe because I had overseen the procurement and tender process of the contracts earlier in the year, but it was a gratuity and I wasn't happy at all. It had been going on for years & years and I stopped it immediately.

I absolutely forbid it from then on and it never happened again.



I don't regard the Arsenal tickets as a gratuity under the circumstances, it's really a very practical solution for a person to be able to live a normal life and watch footy.



But I haven't seen any good reason to explain that he and his wife should accept clothes. I'm uncomfortable with that aspect even if no influence is gained. It just doesn't sit right with me. It is all however, absolutely insignificant to what that other shower of shits have been up to for 14 years, gorging themselves in profit and privilege without shame.