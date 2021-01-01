« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 101240 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
He's only ever talked about using the spare private sector capacity as a means of reducing NHS waiting lists and not to privatise the NHS by stealth. Although I've not seen anything new about this in the media there's is literally nothing different to Labour's manifesto or what's been discussed in the past so I'm not sure what the scaremongering is about.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:03:20 pm
And the government doesnt set interest rates so why mention it here?

Bailey doesnt.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:10:48 pm
I find it interesting as soon as labour take power there is this talk about privatising the NHS. Including wes streeting. The media are basically on board with it as well. It's almost like they are buttering up the public to accept it (no doubt because the owners of said media companies want a piece of the action).

Streeting  is on record saying he is going to use the private sector more, and I fear just like the last time labour was in goverment, they are going to privatise parts of it by stealth.

Whats the source?  I couldnt locate anything after googling
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:21:45 pm
He's only ever talked about using the spare private sector capacity as a means of reducing NHS waiting lists and not to privatise the NHS by stealth. Although I've not seen anything new about this in the media there's is literally nothing different to Labour's manifesto or what's been discussed in the past so I'm not sure what the scaremongering is about.

All I've seen in the media is the usual unpleasant right wing talking heads selling it as some magic cure for the issues in the NHS, nothing particularly new in that.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
With the best glasses donor money can buy, surely Starmer can see that this week has been a total disaster


When the only recent PM to have worse approval ratings is Liz Truss, one hopes for a rethink. But hes not proving to be a natural at this, is he?

Quote
Can someone gift the prime minister a designer spade? He wants to keep digging. If Keir Starmer were a celebrity, this week wed be looking for the black hole in his publicists brain. Alas, these are mildly testing times for anyone who bought into the always ridiculous idea of No Drama Starmer. The prime minister has officially graduated into his Some Drama Starmer era, and  like all prime ministers ever  is on the ineluctable journey towards his All Drama Starmer era. This journey is of variable speed, of course  sometimes it takes 11 years, and sometimes it takes 44 days.

The PM is never going to be Loves the Drama Starmer, though, judging by his amusingly defensive response that it is basically essential for him to be by far and away parliaments biggest receiver of hospitality and freebies, as well as being one half of the sort of couple on a combined salary of over two hundred grand who cant buy their own clothes, and also a guy who has a weakness for multiple pairs of designer glasses. Forgive me  luxury eyewear, with a value of £2,485.

I sympathise with his football security issue but cant quite keep a straight face over the hammy melodrama of the statement:  never going to an Arsenal game again because I cant accept hospitality is pushing it a bit far. We could be mere days away from an explanation that accepting £4,000-worth of Taylor Swift tickets off the Premier League is a basic human right. (Im afraid my reaction to the phrase £698 of Coldplay tickets is: how many thousand Coldplay tickets is that?)

Nor did Starmer completely nail the tone when addressing the full-spectrum briefing war currently being waged between his chief of staff, who now gets paid more than him and is fine with that; internal enemies of his chief of staff, who get paid less than they were expecting and are not fine with it; his senior adviser and political strategist; lesser spads; and  I think?  the cabinet secretary.

Im finding the angles on this quite hard to keep up with, but the general vibe of his No 10 operation is the sort of snakepit you may expect to find in the Kuntsevo Dacha 15 minutes after Stalin was discovered on the shagpile. I would even go so far as to say it could rival a breakfast television studio. I had to forcefully press my challenge buzzer when I heard Starmer explain to BBC South East that he was completely in control. Oof. Once upon a time that was what lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes thought.

Moving on to the choice of donors, can we really judge a man by the man he lets smother him in high-end glasses? Lets hope not. Lord Alli was ennobled by Tony Blair  who, until he became one of them, was always pathetically impressed with very rich people  and is now the purchaser of the Starmers wardrobes and arsenal of fancy specs. This latest piece of beneficence seems to have earned his lordship at least a temporary Downing Street security pass. As for the type of person were dealing with  listen, I dont want to say Waheed Alli divides opinion, because you know what? This week I asked several people in the know about him to give their opinion and they all said the exactly same thing. Unfortunately, its a single word that we dont use in the Guardian unless its in reported speech.

That all this should be taking place in the final weeks of a three-month scare buildup to the budget seems at best unfortunate, and surely something that either ones chief of staff or political adviser or tailor should have spotted as a danger area. Even while he was wanging on about his corporate hospitality, Starmer was declining to discuss next months doom budget on the basis that, I dont want to risk putting the fear of God into people.

Well, its a bit late for that. Labour took office and immediately declared things to be so dire that they were going to have to do awful and painful things to combat them  but will have left it three months before they finally explain what those awful and painful things are. This, as the former chief economist to the Bank of England Andy Haldane and many others have pointed out, has created a sense of fear and foreboding and uncertainty among consumers, among businesses, and among investors.

Truly the hat-trick. The current freebies row taking place during that particular information vacuum consequently feels even worse. It suggests that Starmer is a guy who talks to the public like an undertaker but in private likes the finer things in life. More than that, he feels entitled to them. That is no ones favourite combination.

Having said that, I dont think its the within-the-rules odour of impropriety that is the biggest problem for Starmer, although it is definitely a problem. Taking essential things away from those with not very much at all while giving the appearance of being perfectly happy to help yourself to luxuries is not a great look. But the much bigger vulnerability, in my appraisal, is that thing that maps on to what a lot of people are always, always prone to thinking about Labour: that theyre very free and easy when theyre spending other peoples money.

According to Ipsos polling in the FT today, half of British voters say they are disappointed in how Labour has governed so far, with Starmers approval ratings worse than those of any of his predecessors except Liz Truss. Considering that this comes more than a month before the doom-budget outlines their plans for our money, Starmer may find the next set of ratings well worth misplacing his many pairs of spectacles for.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/20/glasses-donor-money-keir-starmer-pm-approval-ratings-liz-truss
Online PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:26:16 pm
Bailey doesnt.

Isn't it a group of people ?
So not quite sure why you are having a pop at him, and why in here?
Or why particularly .....
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 04:05:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Streeting just screams second hand car salesman every time I hear him speak to be honest, wouldnt trust him as far as I can throw him.


It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 04:05:37 pm »
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.
Again, this is more from broad experience working with / looking at countries who manage their finances sustainably versus those who don't.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:27 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 04:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

According to the experts, it wont make an impact, either.

In their manifesto, Labour promised to increase appointments by 0.3%.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:05:37 pm
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.


People pay National Insurance throughout their working lives. National Insurance was introduced partly to fund the payment of a State Pension.

I'm a massive supporter of the principle of universal benefits, paid for by contributions via direct, progressive taxation.

You seem to be arguing for the abolishion of a universal State Pension.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 04:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

Yes that's how private healthcare works. You'd be naive if you thought they'd be letting it up for free.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:07:18 pm
According to the experts, it wont make an impact, either.

In their manifesto, Labour promised to increase appointments by 0.3%.

Just another thing for people to whinge about really isn't it?  ::)
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.
The profit and revenue of Spire hospitals has risen off the back of NHS outsourcing.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/sep/12/spire-healthcare-profit-revenue-nhs-outsourcing

They're cute about the cases they're prepared to take too. They leave the expensive ones with long term aftercare to the NHS. If they screw up then they stick you in an ambulance and send you off the A&E to sort it out - that's if they can find an ambulance. Some people have died in private hospitals waiting to be transferred. They also use the NHS as a resource of trained staff.

Donations are not made for selfless reasons. Favours will be expected in return and that's why politicians should steer clear of donors where they could be exposed to accusations of a conflict of interest. If, for example, Starmer accepts match tickets paid for by the Premier League and then is seen to go easy on regulation of football, he opens himself up to criticism whether it's justified or not. It's simpler to steer clear.

Perhaps it's time to look at party funding because this is an issue that affects all parties and is important to the well being of our democracy?
Online lobsterboy

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:05:37 pm
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.
Again, this is more from broad experience working with / looking at countries who manage their finances sustainably versus those who don't.

We pay National Insurance.
But its been squandered by successive governments.
Bit like instead of having a national wealth fund all our resources like North Sea Gas got sold off to fund yachts and private planes for greedy twats.
But yeah, its ordinary peoples fault I guess...
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:20:50 pm
If, for example, Starmer accepts match tickets paid for by the Premier League and then is seen to go easy on regulation of football, he opens himself up to criticism whether it's justified or not.

When has he ever accepted tickets paid for by the Premier League?
