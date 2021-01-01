« previous next »
Schmidt

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:49:27 am
Ah fair enough.

But do you agree you are more angry about the rules in place rather than those claiming them?


I personally agree with the idea that you buy your own stuff - I have to and I can't see why anyone else can't.

But isn't that the fault of the rules rather than the person following the rules?

This stuff doesn't really bother me as I know it's largely just right wing media outlets trying to create something out of nothing, but I do wish Labour were more vocal about blocking politicians from becoming landlords and tightening the rules around gifts. Any changes would go down pretty well, would dovetail well with their messaging around plans for more houses, and would likely annoy the Tories. It seems like an easy win.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:54:05 am
This stuff doesn't really bother me as I know it's largely just right wing media outlets trying to create something out of nothing, but I do wish Labour were more vocal about blocking politicians from becoming landlords and tightening the rules around gifts. Any changes would go down pretty well, would dovetail well with their messaging around plans for more houses, and would likely annoy the Tories. It seems like an easy win.

What is wrong with being a landlord? I have friends that do that and they are good ones by all accounts. One of them I used to rent a room off in Garston and he was great.

Again, it's about the right message.

If you are a good landlord - and I'm sure there are plenty - then that doesn't get mentioned. It's the shite ones that need weeding out, prosecuting and jailed for being c*nts.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:01 am
If you read the link I posted then I think you will find it isn't.

If you think it's so easy and you think you can do a better job then you just need £500 and you're off.

Good luck on your easy-peasy political career.
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"

Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.

At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.
Schmidt

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:58:39 am
What is wrong with being a landlord? I have friends that do that and they are good ones by all accounts. One of them I used to rent a room off in Garston and he was great.

Again, it's about the right message.

If you are a good landlord - and I'm sure there are plenty - then that doesn't get mentioned. It's the shite ones that need weeding out, prosecuting and jailed for being c*nts.

I said politicians shouldn't be landlords, it's a conflict of interest.
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
He should just wear his donkey jacket - causes less fuss.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:04:13 am
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"

Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.

At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.

Angela Raynor: Stockport.
Patrick McFadden: Paisley
David Lammy: Middlesex (But from Guyanese parents)
Yvette Cooper: Inverness
John Healey: Wakefield
Shabana Mahmood: Birmingham
Bridget Phillipson: Gateshead
Jonathan Reynolds: Sunderland
Louise Haigh: Sheffield
Lisa Nandy: Manchester
Ian Murray: Edinburgh
Jo Stevens: Swansea
Lucy Powell: Manchester
Alan Campbell: Durham
Richard Hermer: South Glamorgan
Anneliese Dodds: Aberdeen

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:12:03 am
I said politicians shouldn't be landlords, it's a conflict of interest.

But could also be a good thing. If you are involved in something and you work to make that better then that could be better for their tenants.

The Tories clearly didn't give a fuck because they were landlords - and one Labour MP as well.

If you are involved and you make life better for people then that can be a positive.
