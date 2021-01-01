If you read the link I posted then I think you will find it isn't.
If you think it's so easy and you think you can do a better job then you just need £500 and you're off.
Good luck on your easy-peasy political career.
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"
Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.
At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people
, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years
, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.