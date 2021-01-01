« previous next »
Another strike bites the dust.  Trains back

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r8g244zggo
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:53:20 pm
Another strike bites the dust.  Trains back

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r8g244zggo

Great news!  Something that will actually help the people of the UK that depend on trains.

And they have been fucking shite of late. Absolute nightmare and I only have to use them now and then.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:21 pm
Great news!  Something that will actually help the people of the UK that depend on trains.

And they have been fucking shite of late. Absolute nightmare and I only have to use them now and then.

Yep and to plan for improvement you do so from establishing a baseline position.  While strikes were ongoing even doing that was impossible.
Sue Gray salary leaked and is more than PMs

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx247wkq137o
Highly skilled and qualified woman given appropriate wage to suit the demands of her role. Non-story but I'm sure people will make it into a massive issue.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:41:45 pm
ASLEF agree a pay deal. Good stuff.

The ending of the strikes has already boosted the economy and prevented people becoming more sick.

It was an easy win and I'm glad they have done it, asap.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:53:20 pm
Another strike bites the dust.  Trains back

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r8g244zggo

Really importantly is the part about there will be no change to working conditions, the torys wanted to cut down on safety and other silly bits.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:21:04 am
Personally I'd get rid of all of the grifting and make it a stackable offense for any of them to take money, gifts, 2nd jobs, directorships or consultancy fees then there can't be any blurred lines but that would mean paying them a proper salary and they'd still find ways to cheat the system.

I'd also build them some sort of hotel, which they can use when in Westminster. Expenses there will be paid, but no other expenses for second homes etc.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:44:10 pm
Good for her?

The more important point is how underpaid the Prime Minister actually is for the job he or she is expected to perform.

Perhaps if the job paid what it was worth, we'd get a higher standard of politician. There are departmental Directors at my company that get paid more than that.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:47:26 pm
The more important point is how underpaid the Prime Minister actually is for the job he or she is expected to perform.

Perhaps if the job paid what it was worth, we'd get a higher standard of politician. There are departmental Directors at my company that get paid more than that.

Starmer earned more as DPP in 2010 I think than he does now
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:47:26 pm
The more important point is how underpaid the Prime Minister actually is for the job he or she is expected to perform.

Perhaps if the job paid what it was worth, we'd get a higher standard of politician. There are departmental Directors at my company that get paid more than that.
Yes I cannot understand why anyone who is of the calibre required to be prime minister would actually want the job.  It's why I'm suspicious of politicians in general.
The alternative arguement is that a higher salary will only see those who want to do it for the money be Prime Minister rather than those who want to do it for the good of the people
I generally agree that MPs should be paid more, but I have limited sympathy for PMs as they go on to earn millions on the speaking circuit.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:58:34 pm
The alternative arguement is that a higher salary will only see those who want to do it for the money be Prime Minister rather than those who want to do it for the good of the people

Unfortunately a lot of the people who don't care so much about the salary are the likes of "Call me Dave" and Sunak, those who are already rich already!

On the other hand it was clearly a deterrent to the likes of Johnson who was missing out on some of his significant outside earnings for writing complete crap
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Yes I cannot understand why anyone who is of the calibre required to be prime minister would actually want the job.  It's why I'm suspicious of politicians in general.

Power, and the ultimate career goal for a politician. They all earn enough to not worry about it anyway.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Yes I cannot understand why anyone who is of the calibre required to be prime minister would actually want the job.  It's why I'm suspicious of politicians in general.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:59:52 pm
I generally agree that MPs should be paid more, but I have limited sympathy for PMs as they go on to earn millions on the speaking circuit.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:42:54 pm
I'd also build them some sort of hotel, which they can use when in Westminster. Expenses there will be paid, but no other expenses for second homes etc.

A 650 minimum room hotel in London with support staff and faciilities, that should be cheap to pull together......
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:38:11 pm
A 650 minimum room hotel in London with support staff and faciilities, that should be cheap to pull together......
Make it more like student accommodation.  650 bedrooms with a sink, 65 toilets, 30 showers, 2 cleaners and half a dozen part-time catering staff.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:38:11 pm
A 650 minimum room hotel in London with support staff and faciilities, that should be cheap to pull together......
Buckingham Palace has a lot of rooms that are probably empty most of the time and would have the requisite amount of security.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:38 pm
Make it more like student accommodation.  650 bedrooms with a sink, 65 toilets, 30 showers, 2 cleaners and half a dozen part-time catering staff.

A barge on the Thames perhaps?  Call it the The Didi Johnson?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:57 pm
I don't care, he came in on a clean up ticket and then jumped straight into the fucking grift.

It is clean though, if he is declaring what he's 'earning' .
No need for a hotel, just make a big block of student flats.  ;D

Joking aside, it would be expensive at first, and I would actually be fine with making it pretty nice and spacious with good facilities, but as has been said, they should then be  banned from claiming for second homes.
The whole "X Civil Servant earns more than the PM" is a baffling argument. The clear issue is that the salary for a PM is far, far, far too low.
It's clear that all MPs should live in a cardboard box in the middle of the road while the opposition should live in a paper bag in a septic tank.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:08:18 pm
No need for a hotel, just make a big block of student flats.  ;D

Joking aside, it would be expensive at first, and I would actually be fine with making it pretty nice and spacious with good facilities, but as has been said, they should then be  banned from claiming for second homes.

Why would anyone want to do a job that makes you hated for no money, looking like a scruffy bastard on the global stage, living in a shithole when you can just get a normal job and do normal things with your mates and largely not give a fuck.


The only people that would do it if it was worth nothing and you got nothing would be ideological sociopaths and/or people being massively bribed by other countries.


I mean, would you want to be a PM or an MP?


Fuck that shit.
