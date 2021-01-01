No need for a hotel, just make a big block of student flats.
Joking aside, it would be expensive at first, and I would actually be fine with making it pretty nice and spacious with good facilities, but as has been said, they should then be banned from claiming for second homes.
Why would anyone want to do a job that makes you hated for no money, looking like a scruffy bastard on the global stage, living in a shithole when you can just get a normal job and do normal things with your mates and largely not give a fuck.
The only people that would do it if it was worth nothing and you got nothing would be ideological sociopaths and/or people being massively bribed by other countries.
I mean, would you want to be a PM or an MP?
Fuck that shit.