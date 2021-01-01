The alternative arguement is that a higher salary will only see those who want to do it for the money be Prime Minister rather than those who want to do it for the good of the people



Unfortunately a lot of the people who don't care so much about the salary are the likes of "Call me Dave" and Sunak, those who are already rich already!On the other hand it was clearly a deterrent to the likes of Johnson who was missing out on some of his significant outside earnings for writing complete crap