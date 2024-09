It is true, Waheed Ali is a longstanding and good donor. Also most of the 'caterwauling' is by the press and in reality the public don't give a shit. Its just gained traction because donations and perks always invoke a sense of getting something in return but mainly its the optics off the back of both the removal of winter fuel payments and the sign posting of a very difficult October budget by the party.



Telling the country how fucked and skint we are and then a story where his wife gets gifted an obscene level of money for clothes is never good optics.



I worked for a company where I had access to sensitive data. Rather than presenting me with a complex set of rules that said what I could and couldn't talk about with respect to my work they kept it simple and said that I couldn't talk about anything. It would be much better if the same approach applied to gifts for politicians and the rule was "accept none" because there will always be a doubt when you make decisions that appear to favour the donor. If a new PM and his wife need to upgrade their wardrobe then provide a set allowance which they can dip into if they choose. FWIW I think that if the PM is already wealthy it's a much better look to buy your own especially at a time when you're leaving vulnerable people to die rather than run the risk of handing a few hundred quid to a millionaire.