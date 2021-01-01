Labours 100 YR Record seems irrelevant to many people.

Name any Labour government in history that hasn't improved the lives of the people of this country?

Name any Tory government that have improved lives. yet people argue we owe Labour nothing, they need to prove themselves, Labour supporters support them blindly like football supporters.

10s millions completely ignore history. it's got to the stage when people are mocked for supporting Labour

The last election result tells you all you need to know.

The worst corrupt, lying, incompetent far right propaganda fascist peddling charlatan government in history only lost the election badly due to tactical voting.

Labour left a decent enough society, yet millions still believe they are both as bad as each other. after 14yrs of incompetence. Lies and corruption taking the country to ruin millions lay the blame on all politicians, Millions choose to ignore anything good Labour did to focus on anything they don't like to make the all the same as each other attacks. there will never be a shortage of stuff Labour never did, so happy days for the attackers.

The country believes they are all as bad as each other, Far right/center right. far left/center left, doesn't matter, they all lost votes, they are all as bad as each other to millions so they stayed at home..





If the lesson wasn't learned after the worst 14yrs in political history then it will never be learned. the same shit cycle will be repeated over and over again, anything Labour achieve during this period of government will be ignored. the country will go into the next election apathetic, Future generations will pay a big price for the selfish naivety of millions.

