The problem with fixing the budget with further cuts is that there is nothing to be gained from it. Yes it might be the "correct" way to budget, but the people will be unhappy, and after 5 years, they vote either the tories or deform in, who won't care about budgeting rules and just spend what they want (or give it to their mates).



Labour would be much better served with some sort of vague 10-year plan to reduce the deficit (ie, kicking the can down the road), and instead investing in public services and the economy.



I visited my uncle on Saturday and he was soon in full flow about Starmer and Reeves. In his words "I can't wait for the next by-election or local election to show Labour what I think of them taking my fuel allowance". He then tried to show me some videos that were making fun of Reeves.I'd be very surprised if he votes Tory so it's another easy vote for Reform UK. They'll go full populist next election and I worry a lot of people will fall for it. Their emergence was pragmatically useful to get the Tories out of power but Labour need to be careful not to play into their hands over the next few years.