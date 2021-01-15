« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:14:53 am
Nobody is disagreeing with your points. But this is a platform for discussion - criticism and praise - of the new government and it is not a platform for positive PR on behalf of the government. Nobody expected things to change quickly but what we didn't expect was more of the same. In the latter stages of the Tory Government, Labour just had to stay silent to improve their polling because the Tories were busy shooting themselves in the foot. Mass withdrawal of the WFA now has likewise been a massive own goal - not so much the principle of it but the speed of it, the lack of impact assessment and the fact that previously Labour had suggested that doing this would lead to thousands of deaths. The spectre of party spokesmen thrashing around for excuses has made the optics worse. Those who are ciriticizing it (and there are many better informed sources elsewhere who are doing the same) are perfectly entitled to do so and cheap shots that doing so is "anti-Labour" or "pro-Tory" is a commonly used tactic to shut down discussion.
This is a Liverpool FC based forum and Liverpool (the city) and Liverpool (the club) have traditionally had socialist leanings and tend to side with the oppressed so you'd better get used to people holding the currently more right wing variant of Labour to account. We've had belly full of austerity (that hasn't worked), politicians with their snouts in the trough, dubious donors (the Tories were awash with funds from a war-mongering, genocidal regime), lies and the super-rich swelling their coffers.

But you agree that drastic measures need to be used to begin to fix the damage?

I don't work in government. I don't know if you do.

Is the country wrecked? Not sure where you live - I live in Liverpool and pretty much everything seems to be fucked.

If you agree that it is then what steps would you take?

Brexit happened and wiped 4% from our GDP. That's a massive problem that isn't going to go away. Every service is broken. That's not going to go away. People are literally dying because of how fucked the country is. That isn't going away.

Unless. Someone tries to fix it.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:41:36 am
They did that in the 1960s and it was a disaster. But we also now have the issue of property speculators, often from overseas. I was listening to a phone-in after the Grenfell report and one caller talked about redevelopment of an area of London that was previously council properties and she said that many of the new so-called homes are being bought by the rich, and temporary occupancy flogged to tourists via AirBnB. I've even seen it happen in Liverpool. House building programmes need careful planning and thought to ensure that they meet the primary requirement of providing housing and facilities and to ensure there are no negative consequences. Go for broke strategies seldom do this.
Ok, thats a fair point.  Maybe need to introduce some rules to discourage foreign owned property ? Probably easy to circumvent I guess.. but sometimes the optics are important
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:45:38 am
But you agree that drastic measures need to be used to begin to fix the damage?

I don't work in government. I don't know if you do.

Is the country wrecked? Not sure where you live - I live in Liverpool and pretty much everything seems to be fucked.

If you agree that it is then what steps would you take?

Brexit happened and wiped 4% from our GDP. That's a massive problem that isn't going to go away. Every service is broken. That's not going to go away. People are literally dying because of how fucked the country is. That isn't going away.

Unless. Someone tries to fix it.
As you will see from my previous post I agree 100%. We need drastic measures and scoring an own goal with the WFA which will yield small change (and potentially nothing if everyone who qualifies for pension credit now takes it up) was not the way to do it. Brexit is a massive problem and there is an appetite across the country for reversing elements so this was the "tough choice" to pick because we are very likely to see the benefits by the time of the next election and it is more likely to promote growth than targeting pensioners.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:52:42 am
As you will see from my previous post I agree 100%. We need drastic measures and scoring an own goal with the WFA which will yield small change (and potentially nothing if everyone who qualifies for pension credit now takes it up) was not the way to do it. Brexit is a massive problem and there is an appetite across the country for reversing elements so this was the "tough choice" to pick because we are very likely to see the benefits by the time of the next election and it is more likely to promote growth than targeting pensioners.

But at the moment if you are a billionaire you got that payment

Not sure about you, but that really pisses me off when others are afraid to put their heating on.

I'm all for taking the money away from the people that don't need it and distributing it to those that do need it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:47:06 am
Ok, thats a fair point.  Maybe need to introduce some rules to discourage foreign owned property ? Probably easy to circumvent I guess.. but sometimes the optics are important
It's not so much the optics but the end result that is important. We often see property developers getting permission to build - sometimes in contentious areas - with promises to provide social housing and respect nature and the optics look great. But then they tweak those plans during the build, trees get "accidentally" chopped down and the social housing element mysteriously disappears in favour of more lucrative "executive style" homes.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:55:14 am
But at the moment if you are a billionaire you got that payment

Not sure about you, but that really pisses me off when others are afraid to put their heating on.

I'm all for taking the money away from the people that don't need it and distributing it to those that do need it.
Nobody is querying the need to avoid handing money to millionaires but introducing a policy at speed that means some people will die is not the way to go. Some elderly people have shockingly high energy bills, especially if they are disabled e.g. they may need the heating on all of the time or the washing machine and tumble drier could be in constant use because they're incontinent. Removing the allowance from such people is disgusting but it's going to happen.
One caveat to this....perhaps you haven't been following all the posts in this thread so I'll point this out again. It doesn't matter if you give these payments to millionaires if the cost of means testing is greater than the cost of handing the benefit out to everyone. It might seem counter intuitive but it's sensible and anyone who receives the benefit that doesn't need it could donate their unnecessary windfall to Help the Aged or a foodbank charity.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm
Nobody is querying the need to avoid handing money to millionaires but introducing a policy at speed that means some people will die is not the way to go. Some elderly people have shockingly high energy bills, especially if they are disabled e.g. they may need the heating on all of the time or the washing machine and tumble drier could be in constant use because they're incontinent. Removing the allowance from such people is disgusting but it's going to happen.
One caveat to this....perhaps you haven't been following all the posts in this thread so I'll point this out again. It doesn't matter if you give these payments to millionaires if the cost of means testing is greater than the cost of handing the benefit out to everyone. It might seem counter intuitive but it's sensible and anyone who receives the benefit that doesn't need it could donate their unnecessary windfall to Help the Aged or a foodbank charity.

So we both agree that the money shouldn't be given to people that are minted?

It also sounds like we also agree that this policy should be reviewed for those in the 'grey area' where they might actually die.

I'd go further (and I suspect you do as well) and say that people that are struggling should have this reviewed.

I'd also suggest that many of these desperate people are desperate in things like healthcare and dental care and social care. All the problems being fixed will also help them.


Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:57:21 am
It's not so much the optics but the end result that is important. We often see property developers getting permission to build - sometimes in contentious areas - with promises to provide social housing and respect nature and the optics look great. But then they tweak those plans during the build, trees get "accidentally" chopped down and the social housing element mysteriously disappears in favour of more lucrative "executive style" homes.

I want to be able to build labs and factories at will almost.  Residential  needs to be a little different, so many big properties owned as investments by (still) Russians, pushes up house prices in the whole country.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
I want to be able to build labs and factories at will almost.  Residential  needs to be a little different, so many big properties owned as investments by (still) Russians, pushes up house prices in the whole country.

Not sure how many of the second homes and Air BnBs are owned by Russians, down here.  But, I get your point.
Re: New UK Government
I like how Lammy took away a stat about the budget American presidents get to spend on clothes. Got to have you and your wife looking their best and over £180k a year doesnt cut it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:48:36 am
Say nothing of leaving the country bankrupt into the bargain. The Tories deliberately ran everything down to the worst possible situation, as they knew it would mean Labour would have to be the ones to attempt to make it better. They know more than anything the hard choices which Labour will have to make in the short term, for there to be any chance of improving the long-term future. They will also be banking on the fact that people would get pissed of in the meantime and lose patience and turn on Labour. Being in Government is tough because you have to make hard choices. Sadly too many have made the mistake in thinking it would be easy to change things quickly. It was never going to be that way, I knew it from the start. I am not that bothered what people think in this moment, it's how things are at the end of five years which will show the true picture.

 :thumbup

Also, scrutiny over every single act of your execs / team is how you analyse yourself into bad decisions.

 The bulk of the work is done in assessing them BEFORE you hand the role over. Technical level, character, track record, the plan to solve the issues.

Once they are in place, they'll be taking hundreds of actions, decisions made every day to attempt to achieve what we want. Plenty of those will raise questions, especially if you are taking over a chronic failure. Some of those calls will fail. Important to know what you don't know as well.
Monitor the key metrics over time, for a government those are for the economy, public finances, health, education etc, and let them get on with it. If you had appointed competent professionals then the good calls will significantly outweigh the bad, and you will improve.
Get the sense that you are so used to scrutinising every act of the Tories, rightly spotting abuse and failures, so the habit is ingrained. These people are not those, it's best to lose that habit and assess them on the results over time of actions they are just about to take.
 

Re: New UK Government
Financial leaders and party insiders warn Starmer: we need less gloom, more optimism
PM told his downbeat tone risks putting off investors and that his conference speech must temper realism with hope

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/15/financial-leaders-and-party-insiders-warn-starmer-we-need-less-gloom-more-optimism
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:02:53 pm
Financial leaders and party insiders warn Starmer: we need less gloom, more optimism
PM told his downbeat tone risks putting off investors and that his conference speech must temper realism with hope

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/15/financial-leaders-and-party-insiders-warn-starmer-we-need-less-gloom-more-optimism

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

They must be all fucking smoking massive spliffs to think anyone can be positive about the UK at the moment

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

They must be all fucking smoking massive spliffs to think anyone can be positive about the UK at the moment


It's the government's job to find some positivity to sell, they can't just be prophesising doom like they have and expect people to go along with them. Being realistic about the state of things is fine but people wanna feel some hope too.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:17:11 pm
It's the government's job to find some positivity to sell, they can't just be prophesising doom like they have and expect people to go along with them. Being realistic about the state of things is fine but people wanna feel some hope too.

Which is exactly why the UK is totally fucked people want fairy stories and 'feel good' bullshit over the truth.

People are stupid.

The governments jobs is to fix this completely wrecked country.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:54:48 pm
Which is exactly why the UK is totally fucked people want fairy stories and 'feel good' bullshit over the truth.

People are stupid.

The governments jobs is to fix this completely wrecked country.

If thats your opinion, then wouldnt a good news story be to join the customs union?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:54:48 pm
Which is exactly why the UK is totally fucked people want fairy stories and 'feel good' bullshit over the truth.
They don't want bullshit period - feel good or not. Reeves has been trotting out one of Thatcher's favourite lines - likening management of the government's finances to household finances. They're completely different and she knows it. We've also had the myriad of reasons for cutting the WFA - often contradictory and not making sense. We shall have to wait and see exactly what "reform" means in the context of The NHS. Privatisation of the utilities and transport has been a disaster and it will be the same for The NHS but given the reports of donations to Labour MPs by the private health sector, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of funding being diverted into that sector followed closely by some bullshit from Wes Streeting.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:54:48 pm
Which is exactly why the UK is totally fucked people want fairy stories and 'feel good' bullshit over the truth.

People are stupid.

The governments jobs is to fix this completely wrecked country.
You need people to buy in to some extent at least. People don't want to hear only about how shit everything is going to get, regardless of what you think about that
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:04:33 pm
If thats your opinion, then wouldnt a good news story be to join the customs union?

I think it would be and I hope we get there.

Unfortunately we still have loads and loads of stupid people that will vote for Reform if that happens.

At this point I can't see anything other than those dickheads running the country in a few years.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:09:52 pm
So we both agree that the money shouldn't be given to people that are minted?
Only if the cost of means testing does not exceed the savings made (do the maths Andy!). Any savings made from not paying them the WFA is loose change anyway compared to money that the minted save by avoiding paying the same taxes as the rest of us. The tax coffers would also be better off if Charlie paid his inheritance tax and didn't get a whopping payrise which is totally at odds with Starmer's claim that those with broadest shoulders will bear the cost. The optics would also look better if well paid politicians weren't claiming thousands for their energy bills.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm
You need people to buy in to some extent at least. People don't want to hear only about how shit everything is going to get, regardless of what you think about that

People are stupid.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:24:49 pm
Only if the cost of means testing does not exceed the savings made (do the maths Andy!). Any savings made from not paying them the WFA is loose change anyway compared to money that the minted save by avoiding paying the same taxes as the rest of us. The tax coffers would also be better off if Charlie paid his inheritance tax and didn't get a whopping payrise which is totally at odds with Starmer's claim that those with broadest shoulders will bear the cost. The optics would also look better if well paid politicians weren't claiming thousands for their energy bills.

The budget has happened? I thought that was in October?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:02:53 pm
Financial leaders and party insiders warn Starmer: we need less gloom, more optimism
PM told his downbeat tone risks putting off investors and that his conference speech must temper realism with hope

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/15/financial-leaders-and-party-insiders-warn-starmer-we-need-less-gloom-more-optimism

Pretty astonishing they even needed to say this. When your whole plan, if we can even call it that is to hope private entities will bail you out and generate some growth to keep informing them theyll have shit economic conditions in which to do it is plainly braindead. Labour just keep saying how bad things are going to be because they have no credible idea on how itll get better even in the long term. Theres no good policies that anyone can point to at all.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:17:11 pm
It's the government's job to find some positivity to sell...

Maybe they can sell some weed...
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm
Pretty astonishing they even needed to say this. When your whole plan, if we can even call it that is to hope private entities will bail you out and generate some growth to keep informing them theyll have shit economic conditions in which to do it is plainly braindead. Labour just keep saying how bad things are going to be because they have no credible idea on how itll get better even in the long term. Theres no good policies that anyone can point to at all.

There are policies on many issues, and more importantly, work has already started on these areas, so if you are involved, you can assess the quality of the planning and people this government can deploy. For example, we are involved in certain areas of energy transition in the UK, which has now been brought under Great British Energy. We are seeing more movement and approvals in a couple of months now (under Miliband) then in 4 years plus (time I had access) under the Tories.
There's no mystery on the ground in dealing with people, you can get their measure reasonably quickly if you know your field. The measure of the top leadership is in the quality of people they pick. In time, this can translate to results that are easy to show on the metrics.
It's fair comment earlier in the thread (think it was koptommy93) that you have to sell a message of hope. Think Labour will do that heading into the budget and after to explain what the long term gains from it is. Those who are dealing with the people they have deployed now understand just fine that this is an ambitious government (for our areas).
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm
Pretty astonishing they even needed to say this. When your whole plan, if we can even call it that is to hope private entities will bail you out and generate some growth to keep informing them theyll have shit economic conditions in which to do it is plainly braindead. Labour just keep saying how bad things are going to be because they have no credible idea on how itll get better even in the long term. Theres no good policies that anyone can point to at all.

Have you read their 'plan' out of interest?

Which bits do you think are rubbish?

What bits do you like? What about what they've done so far? You're against everything they've done so far?

Also.. don't you think they deserve a little bit of time? It's rare that any government that I've ever seen - in fact I haven't seen one - that can massively change everything at the drop of a hat.

It seems reasonable that things take time and effort and need to evolve and improve.

Is that stupid do you think? Do you think they should have been able to come in and fix things in a couple of days? How would that work?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:04:33 pm
If thats your opinion, then wouldnt a good news story be to join the customs union?
doesn't joining the Customs Union open up Freedom of Movement? Not a chance that happens in the current climate
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:24:49 pm
Only if the cost of means testing does not exceed the savings made (do the maths Andy!). Any savings made from not paying them the WFA is loose change anyway compared to money that the minted save by avoiding paying the same taxes as the rest of us. The tax coffers would also be better off if Charlie paid his inheritance tax and didn't get a whopping payrise which is totally at odds with Starmer's claim that those with broadest shoulders will bear the cost. The optics would also look better if well paid politicians weren't claiming thousands for their energy bills.
would you prefer to keep the WFP and lose the triple lock? Go back to the days when there was I think it was a 10p per week rise in the pension due to low inflation.

This year the pension is due to rise by around £450, maybe better to scrap that and keep the WFP?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:58:56 pm
would you prefer to keep the WFP and lose the triple lock? Go back to the days when there was I think it was a 10p per week rise in the pension due to low inflation.

This year the pension is due to rise by around £450, maybe better to scrap that and keep the WFP?
I think you can only work that out on a case by case basis. I believe the triple lock works on percentages so the size of the rise depends on the pension you get. If you get a small pension then the triple lock will amount to diddly squat and you'll be better off with the WFA. Always beware governments who quote stats. They use percentages when it suits them and absolute figures if it doesn't. I think the £450 applies to people who are on the maximum new state pension (though I stand to be corrected on that) and the number of people who received that amount is the minority. If the rise doesn't kick in until next April then it's not much use now either. Like everyone has said, if they wanted to implement this policy it should have been delayed until next year.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm
doesn't joining the Customs Union open up Freedom of Movement? Not a chance that happens in the current climate
The Customs Union relates to free trade and tariffs. The Single Market offers freedom of movement.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm
doesn't joining the Customs Union open up Freedom of Movement? Not a chance that happens in the current climate

https://european-union.europa.eu/priorities-and-actions/actions-topic/customs_en

Quote
The EU customs union in action
The EU Customs Union, established in 1968, makes it easier for EU companies to trade, harmonises customs duties on goods from outside the EU and helps to protect Europe’s citizens, animals and the environment.

In practice, the Customs Union means that the customs authorities of all EU countries work together as if they were one. They apply the same tariffs to goods imported into their territory from the rest of the world, and apply no tariffs internally.

In the case of the EU, this means that there are no customs duties to be paid when goods are transported from one EU country to another. The customs duty from goods imported into the EU makes up around 14% of the total EU budget as part of its ‘traditional own resources.’

Customs controls at the EU’s external borders protect consumers from goods and products which could be dangerous or bad for their health. They protect animals and the environment by fighting illicit trade in endangered species and by preventing plant and animal diseases.

Customs authorities work together with policy and immigration services in the fight against organised crime and terrorism. They combat trafficking of people, drugs, weapons and counterfeited goods, and verify that travellers with large amounts of cash are not laundering money, evading tax or even financing criminal organisations.

EU customs also tackle tax and duties fraud by businesses and individuals, which deprive national governments of vital revenues for public spending.


The customs union only relates to how good come in and out of the territory, not how they move within it. The tories wanted out so they could import hormone-loaden meat from the US and didn't need to stick to the EU's environmental safety rules.

Re-joining the CU would do away with the health checks for animal and animal products, which is a big problem with the NI border. It'd also allow produce through the French border without further checks, where it currently gets stopped for 24h to ensure the paperwork is correct.



The single market, which allows free movement of goods, come with the "four freedoms" - free movement of goods, services, capital and persons (as long as they are workers).
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:58:56 pm
would you prefer to keep the WFP and lose the triple lock? Go back to the days when there was I think it was a 10p per week rise in the pension due to low inflation.

This year the pension is due to rise by around £450, maybe better to scrap that and keep the WFP?
I can see the reasoning behind a double lock, but why do pensions rise 2.5% if wage growth and inflation are below that. A moot point for the foreseeable I know. Maybe it's now just a catchy term.
