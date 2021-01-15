Say nothing of leaving the country bankrupt into the bargain. The Tories deliberately ran everything down to the worst possible situation, as they knew it would mean Labour would have to be the ones to attempt to make it better. They know more than anything the hard choices which Labour will have to make in the short term, for there to be any chance of improving the long-term future. They will also be banking on the fact that people would get pissed of in the meantime and lose patience and turn on Labour. Being in Government is tough because you have to make hard choices. Sadly too many have made the mistake in thinking it would be easy to change things quickly. It was never going to be that way, I knew it from the start. I am not that bothered what people think in this moment, it's how things are at the end of five years which will show the true picture.
Also, scrutiny over every single act of your execs / team is how you analyse yourself into bad decisions.
The bulk of the work is done in assessing them BEFORE you hand the role over. Technical level, character, track record, the plan to solve the issues.
Once they are in place, they'll be taking hundreds of actions, decisions made every day to attempt to achieve what we want. Plenty of those will raise questions, especially if you are taking over a chronic failure. Some of those calls will fail. Important to know what you don't know as well.
Monitor the key metrics over time, for a government those are for the economy, public finances, health, education etc, and let them get on with it. If you had appointed competent professionals then the good calls will significantly outweigh the bad, and you will improve.
Get the sense that you are so used to scrutinising every act of the Tories, rightly spotting abuse and failures, so the habit is ingrained. These people are not those, it's best to lose that habit and assess them on the results over time of actions they are just about to take.