Pretty astonishing they even needed to say this. When your whole plan, if we can even call it that is to hope private entities will bail you out and generate some growth to keep informing them theyll have shit economic conditions in which to do it is plainly braindead. Labour just keep saying how bad things are going to be because they have no credible idea on how itll get better even in the long term. Theres no good policies that anyone can point to at all.



There are policies on many issues, and more importantly, work has already started on these areas, so if you are involved, you can assess the quality of the planning and people this government can deploy. For example, we are involved in certain areas of energy transition in the UK, which has now been brought under Great British Energy. We are seeing more movement and approvals in a couple of months now (under Miliband) then in 4 years plus (time I had access) under the Tories.There's no mystery on the ground in dealing with people, you can get their measure reasonably quickly if you know your field. The measure of the top leadership is in the quality of people they pick. In time, this can translate to results that are easy to show on the metrics.It's fair comment earlier in the thread (think it was koptommy93) that you have to sell a message of hope. Think Labour will do that heading into the budget and after to explain what the long term gains from it is. Those who are dealing with the people they have deployed now understand just fine that this is an ambitious government (for our areas).