« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 88125 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,758
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:14:53 am
Nobody is disagreeing with your points. But this is a platform for discussion - criticism and praise - of the new government and it is not a platform for positive PR on behalf of the government. Nobody expected things to change quickly but what we didn't expect was more of the same. In the latter stages of the Tory Government, Labour just had to stay silent to improve their polling because the Tories were busy shooting themselves in the foot. Mass withdrawal of the WFA now has likewise been a massive own goal - not so much the principle of it but the speed of it, the lack of impact assessment and the fact that previously Labour had suggested that doing this would lead to thousands of deaths. The spectre of party spokesmen thrashing around for excuses has made the optics worse. Those who are ciriticizing it (and there are many better informed sources elsewhere who are doing the same) are perfectly entitled to do so and cheap shots that doing so is "anti-Labour" or "pro-Tory" is a commonly used tactic to shut down discussion.
This is a Liverpool FC based forum and Liverpool (the city) and Liverpool (the club) have traditionally had socialist leanings and tend to side with the oppressed so you'd better get used to people holding the currently more right wing variant of Labour to account. We've had belly full of austerity (that hasn't worked), politicians with their snouts in the trough, dubious donors (the Tories were awash with funds from a war-mongering, genocidal regime), lies and the super-rich swelling their coffers.

But you agree that drastic measures need to be used to begin to fix the damage?

I don't work in government. I don't know if you do.

Is the country wrecked? Not sure where you live - I live in Liverpool and pretty much everything seems to be fucked.

If you agree that it is then what steps would you take?

Brexit happened and wiped 4% from our GDP. That's a massive problem that isn't going to go away. Every service is broken. That's not going to go away. People are literally dying because of how fucked the country is. That isn't going away.

Unless. Someone tries to fix it.

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,206
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:41:36 am
They did that in the 1960s and it was a disaster. But we also now have the issue of property speculators, often from overseas. I was listening to a phone-in after the Grenfell report and one caller talked about redevelopment of an area of London that was previously council properties and she said that many of the new so-called homes are being bought by the rich, and temporary occupancy flogged to tourists via AirBnB. I've even seen it happen in Liverpool. House building programmes need careful planning and thought to ensure that they meet the primary requirement of providing housing and facilities and to ensure there are no negative consequences. Go for broke strategies seldom do this.
Ok, thats a fair point.  Maybe need to introduce some rules to discourage foreign owned property ? Probably easy to circumvent I guess.. but sometimes the optics are important
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 11:52:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:38 am
But you agree that drastic measures need to be used to begin to fix the damage?

I don't work in government. I don't know if you do.

Is the country wrecked? Not sure where you live - I live in Liverpool and pretty much everything seems to be fucked.

If you agree that it is then what steps would you take?

Brexit happened and wiped 4% from our GDP. That's a massive problem that isn't going to go away. Every service is broken. That's not going to go away. People are literally dying because of how fucked the country is. That isn't going away.

Unless. Someone tries to fix it.
As you will see from my previous post I agree 100%. We need drastic measures and scoring an own goal with the WFA which will yield small change (and potentially nothing if everyone who qualifies for pension credit now takes it up) was not the way to do it. Brexit is a massive problem and there is an appetite across the country for reversing elements so this was the "tough choice" to pick because we are very likely to see the benefits by the time of the next election and it is more likely to promote growth than targeting pensioners.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,758
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 11:55:14 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:52:42 am
As you will see from my previous post I agree 100%. We need drastic measures and scoring an own goal with the WFA which will yield small change (and potentially nothing if everyone who qualifies for pension credit now takes it up) was not the way to do it. Brexit is a massive problem and there is an appetite across the country for reversing elements so this was the "tough choice" to pick because we are very likely to see the benefits by the time of the next election and it is more likely to promote growth than targeting pensioners.

But at the moment if you are a billionaire you got that payment

Not sure about you, but that really pisses me off when others are afraid to put their heating on.

I'm all for taking the money away from the people that don't need it and distributing it to those that do need it.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:06 am
Ok, thats a fair point.  Maybe need to introduce some rules to discourage foreign owned property ? Probably easy to circumvent I guess.. but sometimes the optics are important
It's not so much the optics but the end result that is important. We often see property developers getting permission to build - sometimes in contentious areas - with promises to provide social housing and respect nature and the optics look great. But then they tweak those plans during the build, trees get "accidentally" chopped down and the social housing element mysteriously disappears in favour of more lucrative "executive style" homes.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:55:14 am
But at the moment if you are a billionaire you got that payment

Not sure about you, but that really pisses me off when others are afraid to put their heating on.

I'm all for taking the money away from the people that don't need it and distributing it to those that do need it.
Nobody is querying the need to avoid handing money to millionaires but introducing a policy at speed that means some people will die is not the way to go. Some elderly people have shockingly high energy bills, especially if they are disabled e.g. they may need the heating on all of the time or the washing machine and tumble drier could be in constant use because they're incontinent. Removing the allowance from such people is disgusting but it's going to happen.
One caveat to this....perhaps you haven't been following all the posts in this thread so I'll point this out again. It doesn't matter if you give these payments to millionaires if the cost of means testing is greater than the cost of handing the benefit out to everyone. It might seem counter intuitive but it's sensible and anyone who receives the benefit that doesn't need it could donate their unnecessary windfall to Help the Aged or a foodbank charity.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,758
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:07:27 pm
Nobody is querying the need to avoid handing money to millionaires but introducing a policy at speed that means some people will die is not the way to go. Some elderly people have shockingly high energy bills, especially if they are disabled e.g. they may need the heating on all of the time or the washing machine and tumble drier could be in constant use because they're incontinent. Removing the allowance from such people is disgusting but it's going to happen.
One caveat to this....perhaps you haven't been following all the posts in this thread so I'll point this out again. It doesn't matter if you give these payments to millionaires if the cost of means testing is greater than the cost of handing the benefit out to everyone. It might seem counter intuitive but it's sensible and anyone who receives the benefit that doesn't need it could donate their unnecessary windfall to Help the Aged or a foodbank charity.

So we both agree that the money shouldn't be given to people that are minted?

It also sounds like we also agree that this policy should be reviewed for those in the 'grey area' where they might actually die.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,206
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:57:21 am
It's not so much the optics but the end result that is important. We often see property developers getting permission to build - sometimes in contentious areas - with promises to provide social housing and respect nature and the optics look great. But then they tweak those plans during the build, trees get "accidentally" chopped down and the social housing element mysteriously disappears in favour of more lucrative "executive style" homes.

I want to be able to build labs and factories at will almost.  Residential  needs to be a little different, so many big properties owned as investments by (still) Russians, pushes up house prices in the whole country.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:16:00 pm
I want to be able to build labs and factories at will almost.  Residential  needs to be a little different, so many big properties owned as investments by (still) Russians, pushes up house prices in the whole country.

Not sure how many of the second homes and Air BnBs are owned by Russians, down here.  But, I get your point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 