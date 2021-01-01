But at the moment if you are a billionaire you got that payment



Not sure about you, but that really pisses me off when others are afraid to put their heating on.



I'm all for taking the money away from the people that don't need it and distributing it to those that do need it.



Nobody is querying the need to avoid handing money to millionaires but introducing a policy at speed that means some people will die is not the way to go. Some elderly people have shockingly high energy bills, especially if they are disabled e.g. they may need the heating on all of the time or the washing machine and tumble drier could be in constant use because they're incontinent. Removing the allowance from such people is disgusting but it's going to happen.One caveat to this....perhaps you haven't been following all the posts in this thread so I'll point this out again. It doesn't matter if you give these payments to millionaires if the cost of means testing is greater than the cost of handing the benefit out to everyone. It might seem counter intuitive but it's sensible and anyone who receives the benefit that doesn't need it could donate their unnecessary windfall to Help the Aged or a foodbank charity.