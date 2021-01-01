Nobody is disagreeing with your points. But this is a platform for discussion - criticism and praise - of the new government and it is not a platform for positive PR on behalf of the government. Nobody expected things to change quickly but what we didn't expect was more of the same. In the latter stages of the Tory Government, Labour just had to stay silent to improve their polling because the Tories were busy shooting themselves in the foot. Mass withdrawal of the WFA now has likewise been a massive own goal - not so much the principle of it but the speed of it, the lack of impact assessment and the fact that previously Labour had suggested that doing this would lead to thousands of deaths. The spectre of party spokesmen thrashing around for excuses has made the optics worse. Those who are ciriticizing it (and there are many better informed sources elsewhere who are doing the same) are perfectly entitled to do so and cheap shots that doing so is "anti-Labour" or "pro-Tory" is a commonly used tactic to shut down discussion.
This is a Liverpool FC based forum and Liverpool (the city) and Liverpool (the club) have traditionally had socialist leanings and tend to side with the oppressed so you'd better get used to people holding the currently more right wing variant of Labour to account. We've had belly full of austerity (that hasn't worked), politicians with their snouts in the trough, dubious donors (the Tories were awash with funds from a war-mongering, genocidal regime), lies and the super-rich swelling their coffers.
But you agree that drastic measures need to be used to begin to fix the damage?
I don't work in government. I don't know if you do.
Is the country wrecked? Not sure where you live - I live in Liverpool and pretty much everything seems to be fucked.
If you agree that it is then what steps would you take?
Brexit happened and wiped 4% from our GDP. That's a massive problem that isn't going to go away. Every service is broken. That's not going to go away. People are literally dying because of how fucked the country is. That isn't going away.
Unless. Someone tries to fix it.