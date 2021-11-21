« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:00:41 pm
Starmer has said all along that painful decisions will have to be made due to the £22bn black hole in public finances.

After 14 years of Tory misrule, Labour have to be given a chance to fix it. If they fail then the Tories return in 2029

They will get a chance, they are in charge for 5 years. But we have no loyalty to them and they need to earn our trust. If they start making decisions that we believe are questionable, they have to be criticised and scrutinised.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
There's a fairly easy to administer compromise of restricting the winter fuel allowance to lower rate tax payers, reintroducing a 10% band, for example, which Brown was a b*stard to remove. There are other ways to raise money - the mooted exit tax on capital gains for those like Mullins fleeing a fair tax regime, a couple of extra bands on the top of council tax assessments, restricting free prescriptions to pensioners and those needing support (financial/multiple health needs) rather than the blanket coverage to all over 60s.

This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.
Offline Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 01:22:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm
This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.

The real answer, and its the same for bus passes, is it is a vote winner for people who are most likely to vote.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm
This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.

Yes, more means testing would go a long way. But the threshold needs to be higher, not £12k.

I'd also want a gliding scale, that is, if you're £2 over the threshold, you'll lose £2 from the benefit, not all of it. It can't be that hard to implement surely?!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm
Yes, more means testing would go a long way. But the threshold needs to be higher, not £12k.

I'd also want a gliding scale, that is, if you're £2 over the threshold, you'll lose £2 from the benefit, not all of it. It can't be that hard to implement surely?!
I think that would be fairer but would probably lead to people having to supply proof of income, I guess it's easier to implement this way
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm
I think that would be fairer but would probably lead to people having to supply proof of income, I guess it's easier to implement this way

They already need proof of income to decide if someone is over the threshold, so working out how much they are over the threshold shouldn't be that hard.



Or do you mean for other benefits, like bus pass or TV license? That could easily be linked to something else, so the means testing is only done once. To make it easier, there could also be  some type of categories - A qualifies you for 100% free, B qualifies you for a 50% discount, C for a 30% discount.

(If you want a complicated system, you could take other circumstance apart from income into account, maybe with a points base system. For example, higher age adds points, as do chronic illnesses. Owning a car and driving deducts points, etc.)
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.
Offline koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.
Starmer spent years banging on about integrity in politics too, laughable.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm »
Oof, the optics of that are really bad for Starmer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm »
You do know that pointing this out you are doing all you can to bring about a Tory win next time. You have to excuse dodgy stuff by Starmer.
Offline Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm »
Let's not be too hasty in judgine,they need time.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.

My new MP says it's totally different to anywhere else he's worked and you really do get a sense that it's a total bubble.  He said it badly needs reform.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:07:35 am »
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?
Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 03:54:24 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?
lets be honest though, its a failure of the system we have more than anything.

No-one actually wanted labour because they looked great and thought starmer was a fantastic leader. People voted the Tories out, not labour in. Hence why labour got less votes than both times with corbyn.

Reform changed the game and they are the reason why labour got such a majority. And now we are stuck with yet another government who can do what they wish in parliament without any pushback for the next 5 years.


My main fear is if labour fuck this chance, people will just flock to reform, because both parties are failing


Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 08:46:55 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 03:54:24 am

My main fear is if labour fuck this chance, people will just flock to reform, because both parties are failing


Your main hope maybe.  As if that racist grifter appeals to the electorate.

Where is he these days?  Shouting the odds for the orange mistake again thats where.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1947427/Trump-migrants-debate-Presidential-Harris

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/Frottage-declares-us-presidential-debate-a-score-draw-as-trump-faces-ridicule-for-abortion-and-migrant-lies/ar-AA1qodwn
Online Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 08:47:55 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
Starmer spent years banging on about integrity in politics too, laughable.

Totally normal thing for a rich donor to buy your wife's clothes  ::)
Starmer keeps on handing open goals to the Tories.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?

So far its been pretty underwhelming to put it politely, already two unforced errors (although this one about Mrs Starmers clothes is relatively minor in comparison to the WFA debacle) is concerning because anyone with half a brain cell could see the predictable reaction to both stories but they happened none the less.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 09:09:09 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?

We cant judge them on the start, a few months in government is not enough to turn things around. However they can be criticised for possibly making the same mistakes as the past (which we will know in Oct) or huge errors in judgement.
